ncataggies.com
PRACTICE TIME!
EAST GREENSBORO – Tarrell Robinson strode into Corbett Sports Center for his 11th first practice as North Carolina A&T's women's basketball head coach this week. But times have changed since his first-ever practice as head coach. "People call this the first day of practice," he said. "But it's really...
ncataggies.com
A&T Closes Out Its Aggie Invitational Tournament
BROWN SUMMIT, N.C. – North Carolina A&T women's golfer Tori Mouton, a freshman, led the Aggies as she finished in a three-way tie for 14th at A&T's Aggie Invitational thanks to a third-round 5-over 77 on the par-72, 6,323-yard Bryan Park Players Course Tuesday. The Aggies hosted the five-team...
ncataggies.com
Napoli Gets Another Double-Double, Aggies Lose at Hofstra
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – Freshman Chiara Napoli (Saint-Raphael, France) secured her fourth double-double of the season, but the Hofstra Pride still held on for a 3-1 win (20-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-19) over the Aggies Sunday afternoon at the David S. Mack Physical Education Center. Napoli led the team with 24...
247Sports
N.C. A&T QB Alston Hooker, son of Aggie Hall of Famer Alan Hooker, releases book
We are a tad bit late on this but along with his brother, Hendon Hooker, N.C. A&T QB Alston Hooker has launched a scripture book for athletes. It is tailored more to young athletes. Alston, is a redshirt freshman QB at his father’s (Alan Hooker - Aggie Hall of Famer...
ncataggies.com
Baly Wins His Draw at Elon
ELON, N.C. – North Carolina A&T men's tennis wrapped up its first fall tournament Sunday as Ethan Baly won the White Singles Draw at the Elon Invitational at Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. Baly entered the championship match against teammate Ian Pedersen and won in straight sets 6-4, 6-3. "It was a great experience from start to finish," Baly said. "Coming from last year, not having my best results, and winning my draw this year, was a great experience. It was great to be able to play my teammate in the finals."
247Sports
Missed the game? Watch N.C. A&T's Blue and Gold Marching Machine's SCSU game halftime show
North Carolina A&T's Blue and Gold Marching Machine was finally back at home in Greensboro after three straight weeks of travels. The B&GMM began the season in Charlotte, then headed to Detroit the following weekend before playing in Durham, NC last weekend. Finally back home, the Band was revved up...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU cancels classes ahead of Hurricane Ian, Seminoles vs. Wake Forest still scheduled
No. 23 Florida State Seminoles football is prepping to take on the No. 22 Wake Forest Demon Deacons this Saturday inside Doak Campbell Stadium, just the second time in series history that both teams are ranked. While both teams are approaching the work week as usual, officials are monitoring the...
WXII 12
What games are postponed by Ian?
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — HurricaneIan is already impacting Triad activities. Watch more WXII12 headlines in the video above. The list is growing for high school football games that have been moved to Thursday already, because of Ian. WXII 12 will continue to update this. Currently, postponed games include:. Southwest Guilford...
Crews in North Carolina prepare for Hurricane Ian
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The crews have been notified and the bags are getting packed. The North Carolina Baptists on Mission and the Greensboro Fire Department said they are ready for hurricane Ian. For the NC Baptists On Mission, Relief Director Tom Beam said it's not their first rodeo when...
WXII 12
Carolina Classic opens Friday, ahead of weekend rain
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The countdown to the first day of the Carolina Classic Fair is approaching, with everything scheduled to begin Friday. However, as Hurricane Ian makes its way up the East Coast, some fairgoers are concerned that the fair could be potentially rained out, as rain is forecast for the fair's opening weekend.
That nation’s best high school is right here in the Triangle, and the winner is …
The rankings are based on data from 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools and 11,820 school districts across the country.
LGBTQ-friendly church in Greensboro OK with getting Southern Baptist boot
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — When her teenage daughter came out as a lesbian several years ago, one of the first things Caroline Joyce did was to Google, “Can you be gay and be a Christian?” The family was attending a conservative Southern Baptist church in the Greensboro area that considered homosexual activity to be sinful. […]
thestokesnews.com
King dance instructor who dedicated life to craft retires
Joyce Triche teaches a class at Miss Joyce’s Dance Studio in King. (Submitted Photo) Joyce Triche of Miss Joyce’s Dance Studio is retiring after serving Stokes County as a dance instructor for nearly 50 years on East Dalton Street in King. Throughout the years, Triche has taught thousands of students how to dance, including several generations of Stokes County residents.
Burlington man wins $286,000 lottery prize
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A man in Burlington returned home from an out-of-state trip to some pretty big news. Alan Cheek came home to find out he won $286,845 through a second chance drawing win. “I thought, ‘oh my gosh, that’s quite a surprise,’” retired law enforcement officer Cheek...
Triad high school football: Several Week 7 schedule changes due to Hurricane Ian
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ian is now a hurricane and while the Triad isn't expected to see any damaging impacts from the storm, we could have rain events on Friday and Saturday. Because of that, several Triad high schools are upping their football games to Thursday night. GAME CHANGES DUE...
WXII 12
North Carolina sees gas price decline end
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gas prices have been falling for months, but that streak is now over. According to the analysts at GasBuddy, the national average for a gallon of regular rose a little over three cents last week. That snapped a streak of 14 consecutive weekly declines – the...
2 High Point firefighters in hospital after flash fire
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two firefighters sustained first and second-degree burn injuries while battling a warehouse fire Monday afternoon. High Point Fire Chief, Thomas Reid said the two firefighters were burned on parts of their hands, faces, and ears while trying to battle a fire caused by a dust collection system in the High […]
Chronicle
On-campus robbery of graduate student reported Monday
Editor’s note: Since publication, The Chronicle has reported that a second DukeAlert was sent to members of the Duke community, which read that Duke and Durham Police investigators determined the reported robbery to be "unfounded." An on-campus strong-armed robbery of a Duke graduate student was reported Monday, per a...
spoonuniversity.com
Flatland Burgers: the perfect game-day meal
This past weekend, I had the opportunity to try Winston Salem's latest burger concept, Flatland Burgers, it definitely did not disappoint. A long day of tailgating can work up an appetite, but having a solid go-to food option can be tricky to find. Luckily, we have a new spot! They take the challenge out of deciding what to order with just one option for a burger and fries.
Crews on scene of fire at Brooker T’s Cafe in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are on the scene of a fire at Brooker T’s Cafe in Lexington. A portion of South Main Street is currently closed while crews put out the fire. No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is unknown. This is a developing story.
