Hempstead, NY

ncataggies.com

PRACTICE TIME!

EAST GREENSBORO – Tarrell Robinson strode into Corbett Sports Center for his 11th first practice as North Carolina A&T's women's basketball head coach this week. But times have changed since his first-ever practice as head coach. "People call this the first day of practice," he said. "But it's really...
GREENSBORO, NC
ncataggies.com

A&T Closes Out Its Aggie Invitational Tournament

BROWN SUMMIT, N.C. – North Carolina A&T women's golfer Tori Mouton, a freshman, led the Aggies as she finished in a three-way tie for 14th at A&T's Aggie Invitational thanks to a third-round 5-over 77 on the par-72, 6,323-yard Bryan Park Players Course Tuesday. The Aggies hosted the five-team...
GREENSBORO, NC
ncataggies.com

Napoli Gets Another Double-Double, Aggies Lose at Hofstra

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – Freshman Chiara Napoli (Saint-Raphael, France) secured her fourth double-double of the season, but the Hofstra Pride still held on for a 3-1 win (20-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-19) over the Aggies Sunday afternoon at the David S. Mack Physical Education Center. Napoli led the team with 24...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
ncataggies.com

Baly Wins His Draw at Elon

ELON, N.C. – North Carolina A&T men's tennis wrapped up its first fall tournament Sunday as Ethan Baly won the White Singles Draw at the Elon Invitational at Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. Baly entered the championship match against teammate Ian Pedersen and won in straight sets 6-4, 6-3. "It was a great experience from start to finish," Baly said. "Coming from last year, not having my best results, and winning my draw this year, was a great experience. It was great to be able to play my teammate in the finals."
ELON, NC
WXII 12

What games are postponed by Ian?

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — HurricaneIan is already impacting Triad activities. Watch more WXII12 headlines in the video above. The list is growing for high school football games that have been moved to Thursday already, because of Ian. WXII 12 will continue to update this. Currently, postponed games include:. Southwest Guilford...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Crews in North Carolina prepare for Hurricane Ian

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The crews have been notified and the bags are getting packed. The North Carolina Baptists on Mission and the Greensboro Fire Department said they are ready for hurricane Ian. For the NC Baptists On Mission, Relief Director Tom Beam said it's not their first rodeo when...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Carolina Classic opens Friday, ahead of weekend rain

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The countdown to the first day of the Carolina Classic Fair is approaching, with everything scheduled to begin Friday. However, as Hurricane Ian makes its way up the East Coast, some fairgoers are concerned that the fair could be potentially rained out, as rain is forecast for the fair's opening weekend.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
thestokesnews.com

King dance instructor who dedicated life to craft retires

Joyce Triche teaches a class at Miss Joyce’s Dance Studio in King. (Submitted Photo) Joyce Triche of Miss Joyce’s Dance Studio is retiring after serving Stokes County as a dance instructor for nearly 50 years on East Dalton Street in King. Throughout the years, Triche has taught thousands of students how to dance, including several generations of Stokes County residents.
KING, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Burlington man wins $286,000 lottery prize

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A man in Burlington returned home from an out-of-state trip to some pretty big news. Alan Cheek came home to find out he won $286,845 through a second chance drawing win. “I thought, ‘oh my gosh, that’s quite a surprise,’” retired law enforcement officer Cheek...
BURLINGTON, NC
WXII 12

North Carolina sees gas price decline end

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gas prices have been falling for months, but that streak is now over. According to the analysts at GasBuddy, the national average for a gallon of regular rose a little over three cents last week. That snapped a streak of 14 consecutive weekly declines – the...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

2 High Point firefighters in hospital after flash fire

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two firefighters sustained first and second-degree burn injuries while battling a warehouse fire Monday afternoon. High Point Fire Chief, Thomas Reid said the two firefighters were burned on parts of their hands, faces, and ears while trying to battle a fire caused by a dust collection system in the High […]
HIGH POINT, NC
Chronicle

On-campus robbery of graduate student reported Monday

Editor’s note: Since publication, The Chronicle has reported that a second DukeAlert was sent to members of the Duke community, which read that Duke and Durham Police investigators determined the reported robbery to be "unfounded." An on-campus strong-armed robbery of a Duke graduate student was reported Monday, per a...
DURHAM, NC
spoonuniversity.com

Flatland Burgers: the perfect game-day meal

This past weekend, I had the opportunity to try Winston Salem's latest burger concept, Flatland Burgers, it definitely did not disappoint. A long day of tailgating can work up an appetite, but having a solid go-to food option can be tricky to find. Luckily, we have a new spot! They take the challenge out of deciding what to order with just one option for a burger and fries.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

