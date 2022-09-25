ELON, N.C. – North Carolina A&T men's tennis wrapped up its first fall tournament Sunday as Ethan Baly won the White Singles Draw at the Elon Invitational at Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. Baly entered the championship match against teammate Ian Pedersen and won in straight sets 6-4, 6-3. "It was a great experience from start to finish," Baly said. "Coming from last year, not having my best results, and winning my draw this year, was a great experience. It was great to be able to play my teammate in the finals."

