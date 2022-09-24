Read full article on original website
SkySports
Grimsby 1-2 Carlisle: Kristian Dennis haunts former club in Carlisle victory
Carlisle handed newly-promoted Grimsby their second 2-1 defeat on the bounce by edging their rearranged Sky Bet League Two meeting. Owen Moxon opened the scoring with a stunning low drive, before Kristian Dennis came back to haunt his former club at Blundell Park. Michee Efete was on target for the home team after gift-wrapping Carlisle their second.
SkySports
Gary Neville exclusive interview: On the 'attempted murder' of English football and his vision for a better game
On April 18 2021, news emerged of plans for a breakaway European Super League that would include six clubs from the Premier League. The proposals caused widespread uproar and were soon shelved following fan protests. The fall-out from that and the financial crisis caused by the pandemic provides the backdrop...
SkySports
Wheelchair Rugby League: England captain Tom Halliwell targeting Grand Final and World Cup glory
The Leeds Rhinos star has Rugby League World Cup victory in his sights, but first he has one last job to do for his club on Saturday. As Leeds take on Halifax in the Wheelchair Super League Grand Final, Halliwell wants to wrap up a clean sweep for the Rhinos who have dominated the wheelchair competition this year.
SkySports
Ella Toone: England squad didn't realise how much life would change after historic Euro 2022 triumph
Ella Toone has been describing the changes she's felt since England Women won the European Championships in July, sealing the nation's first major honours at senior level in 56 years. The Lionesses beat Germany in the Euro 2022 final in front of a capacity crowd to cap a momentous summer...
SkySports
Stradivarius: Frankie Dettori hails 'one in a lifetime' stayer after three-time Ascot Gold Cup winner is retired
Frankie Dettori has described three-time Ascot Gold Cup winner as a 'one in a lifetime' horse after the legendary stayer was retired on Monday morning. The seven-time Group One winner has been retired at the age of eight by owner Bjorn Nielsen and trainers John & Thady Gosden, having been slow to recover from the bruised foot he sustained last month in the build-up to the Lonsdale Cup at York.
SkySports
Wednesday Tips
Flylikeaneagle looks the best bet on a competitive card at Nottingham in the Fairfax Saddles Grassroots Mile Series Final Handicap. Trained by Grand National-winning handler Lucinda Russell, the five-year-old arrives on the back of his fourth win in what has been a thoroughly productive season. Based in Ireland until earlier this year, he has flourished since joining Russell's Kinross yard in June.
SkySports
Tuesday Tips
First Impression can notch a third win from four visits to Ayr in the Virgin Bet Free Bets For Winners Handicap at Ayr. John Quinn's five-year-old was rated 85 when last striking gold here a couple of years ago and returns 5lb lower in the weights. He has been dropped 1lb since his most recent outing here a couple of weeks ago, when beaten just a couple of lengths into fourth place, and any rain would aid his cause.
SkySports
Trent Alexander-Arnold not in England squad for Germany game, Ivan Toney included | Stones & Maguire to start
Trent Alexander-Arnold is not included in England's matchday squad as Gareth Southgate's side prepare to face Germany at Wembley on Monday night. Harry Maguire, however, is expected to keep his place at the heart of the England defence with his most regular partner, John Stones, due to return alongside him.
SkySports
LV= County Championship: Yorkshire survival hopes suffer blow as Zafar Gohar wreaks havoc for Gloucestershire allowing them to open up big lead
Yorkshire's LV= Insurance County Championship survival hopes were dealt a blow at Headingley as Gloucestershire opened up a second-innings lead of 211 runs with four wickets remaining. Pakistan spinner Zafar Gohar inspired Gloucestershire on the second day, claiming five of seven morning wickets as Yorkshire, replying to a first-innings 190,...
SkySports
World Cup: England squad for Qatar voted by Sky Sports writers | Harry Maguire out of XI, Jude Bellingham starts
Which players should make the 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar and who's first on the plane?. Following the conclusion of England's dismal Nations League campaign, the composition of England's World Cup squad is bound to be the dominant talking point through the next month before Gareth Southgate names his provisional selection on October 20.
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Jonjo O'Neill's Pens Man back with excellent chance at Bangor-on-Dee
1.55 Bangor - Last time out winners go head-to-head. Pens Man looks to be on the improve for the Jonjo O'Neill team and ought to go close in the Jones Bros Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Chase. Kevin Brogan takes off 3lb but so does Lilly Pinchin from the back of Midnight...
SkySports
Erling Haaland has 'urged' Jude Bellingham to join Man City - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers... Erling Haaland has reportedly urged former Borussia Dortmund team-mate Jude Bellingham to join him at Manchester City. Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal have claimed Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo was interested in joining them in the summer. Jose Mourinho has highlighted...
SkySports
Gareth Southgate defiant on his selection of defenders despite more Harry Maguire woes for England
Gareth Southgate remained defiant in his backing of Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire but said he would consider dropping experienced players if the situation became "untenable". England came from behind to lead Germany 3-2 in the second half of their final game before the World Cup, before eventually drawing 3-3 as Shaw, Mason Mount and Harry Kane scored for Southgate's side.
FIFA・
SkySports
England five wickets down as they chase 146 in fifth T20 international LIVE!
Over-by-over commentary and in-play clips from the fifth T20 international between Pakistan and England. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.
SkySports
Luke Shaw shines but Harry Maguire and Nick Pope struggle - England player ratings
Nick Pope - 4 A game that exposed Pope's weakness with distribution even before his late error. Looked nervous under the German press when collecting back passes, with his spilled save for Kai Havertz's second goal capping a poor evening. Unlikely to oust Jordan Pickford anytime soon. Luke Shaw -...
SkySports
Trent Alexander-Arnold's England omission by Gareth Southgate risks wasting a world-class talent
England have some good players but not many who could be deemed world-class in their role. Trent Alexander-Arnold falls into that category having been an integral part of a Liverpool team that has won every trophy that could be won in the past four years. Alas, he has found winning...
SkySports
Dublin's Carla Rowe says All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Donegal was the biggest disappointment of her career
The Dubs were shocked by Donegal in the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship quarter-final and missed out on the opportunity to face eventual champions Meath in the final four. It was a devastating blow for Mick Bohan's side, who have not lifted the Brendan Martin Cup since 2020, when they claimed their fourth in a row.
SkySports
GAA must respond strongly to referee assaults, says Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald
Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald has called for a heavy-handed response to referee abuse in GAA. The alleged assault of a match official in Wexford on Sunday was the latest incident to shine a light on the plight of referees in Gaelic games. It followed a similar occurrence in Roscommon earlier...
SkySports
Harry Maguire error-strewn but still on the plane for Gareth Southgate; Trent Alexander-Arnold set to miss out – England World Cup squad ladder
Harry Maguire received Gareth Southgate's backing despite his error-strewn display against Germany, but Trent Alexander-Arnold is on the slide. The latest England World Cup squad ladder is here!. The Three Lions contested their final fixture before the tournament on Monday night, playing out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Germany in...
SkySports
Northern Diamonds beat Southern Vipers to win Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy
Northern Diamonds beat Southern Vipers to win the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy at Lord’s on Sunday. After losing to Vipers, the reigning champions, twice before in finals, Diamonds dethroned them this year at the third attempt. In an exciting finish Diamonds won by two runs to secure their first...
