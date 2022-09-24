Off-beat indie filmmaker Mickey Reece returns with his latest reimagining of musical icons, premiering the bizarre fantasy-comedy Country Gold at Fantastic Fest. Though it features gut-busting gags and hilarious allusions to real-life events, Reece's film packs a punch in the end and lands as one of the most emotionally interesting and relevant works of the year. In addition to directing and co-writing the film, Reece stars, playing the part of Troyal Brux, a country music star that is clearly a stand-in for 1990s-era Garth Brooks, and just as awkward as the real guy. Brux's career is on the rise and when a chance meeting with country music star George Jones occurs, it leads to a night he can't turn down and one he won't forget.

