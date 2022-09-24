WEST ISLIP, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service says an EF-0 tornado touched down on Long Island early Monday during a violent thunderstorm that brought down power lines and hundreds of trees.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the treacherous weather first burst on a West Islip neighborhood before traveling across Suffolk County."Our bedroom is right there, and at 10:30, we heard this roaring sound. It sounded like a jet engine or a train going by for about 15 seconds, then an explosion," West Islip homeowner Rick Jacoby said.Rick and Regina Jacoby and their neighbors were plunged into darkness as power...

