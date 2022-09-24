Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Showers Move Out, Clouds to Come Tuesday
Showers moved out of Connecticut Monday night and cloudy conditions are on the way to start out Tuesday. Sunshine returned to start the day Monday and continued into the afternoon before showers moved in. Scattered storms made for some unique views across the state. It'll be cloudy is the morning...
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Eyewitness News
On this day 37 years ago, Hurricane Gloria slammed into Connecticut
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - On Sept. 27, 1985, Connecticut endured a direct hit from a category 1 hurricane. Hurricane Gloria swept through through the state 37 years ago. Former Channel 3 reporter Brian Garnett reported from Pequot Avenue in New London. “At probably the height of Gloria’s fury, this is...
NBC Connecticut
Severe Storms Possible Across Connecticut Tonight
Showers and storms are likely during this evening and into the night. A warm front moving into the northeast will be the focus for the storms to possibly become locally strong or severe into the night. The Severe Storm Prediction Center has placed the state in a level one risk...
Tornado touched down on Long Island’s East End: officials
MATTITUCK, N.Y. (PIX11) — The National Weather Service on Monday confirmed a tornado touched down on Long Island during severe storms that swept the area Sunday night. In coordination with Suffolk County Fire Rescue and Emergency Services, the agency surveyed the damage in Mattituck following the storm. Located on the island’s North Fork, Mattituck is […]
NWS: Tornado touched down on Long Island during storms
WEST ISLIP, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service says an EF-0 tornado touched down on Long Island early Monday during a violent thunderstorm that brought down power lines and hundreds of trees.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the treacherous weather first burst on a West Islip neighborhood before traveling across Suffolk County."Our bedroom is right there, and at 10:30, we heard this roaring sound. It sounded like a jet engine or a train going by for about 15 seconds, then an explosion," West Islip homeowner Rick Jacoby said.Rick and Regina Jacoby and their neighbors were plunged into darkness as power...
Connecticut to begin work on $75M swing bring project
The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently broke ground on a $74.8 million project to improve the East Haddam Swing Bridge, which spans the Connecticut River on Route 82. The project will address the structural, mechanical, and electrical components of the 110-year-old swing bridge and will improve swing-span operation reliability and extend service life. Work includes […] The post Connecticut to begin work on $75M swing bring project appeared first on Transportation Today.
Line of severe storms causes damage in West Islip
A line of severe storms swept across Long Island Sunday night, causing some damage in West Islip.
hk-now.com
Swing Bridge Closed to Vehicular Traffic Sept, 28 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
The Swing Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic starting on September 28th at 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. These closures will last approximately 30 – 35 minutes to allow boat traffic through.
Driver hospitalized in morning crash on I-84 in Danbury
Police say the truck crashed off the highway and went down into the woods near Lake Avenue Extension around 3:20 a.m. Monday.
darientimes.com
Ridgefield residents approve $1.8 million for two new, 'longer life' fire trucks
RIDGEFIELD — Residents have unanimously approved the town to buy two fire trucks for about $1.8 million — a purchase that's greatly needed, Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi said. The cost of the trucks, which is almost $1.77 million, is part of the town's five-year capital plan. There...
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Project in the works to prevent I-95 from flooding
(WTNH) – A new project is in the works to protect the I-95 corridor from future flooding. The feds are pumping $25 million into the city of New Haven to build a massive, underground drainage pipe from west Water Street to the Harbor. News 8’s Darren Kramer got a...
fox61.com
Connecticut crews and volunteers respond to areas impacted by hurricanes
CONNECTICUT, USA — As Hurricane Ian gets closer to Florida, people from Connecticut are ready to help. "Right now it is expected for this storm to be quite devastating. And we're happy and proud of our Red Cross volunteers here in Connecticut that are stepping up to help our friends in Florida," said Jocelyn Hillard, regional communications director for the Red Cross CT and RI Region.
NBC Connecticut
CT Drivers Being Advised to Watch Out for Moose After Recent Sightings
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is telling Connecticut drivers to be on the lookout for moose after recent sightings across the state. Officials said there have been recent moose sightings in Woodbury, Southbury, Danbury, Newtown and New Fairfield. Though it's believed to be the same moose, people are being reminded to be aware of increased moose activity near roadways.
NBC Connecticut
Inn Employee Credited With Pulling Driver to Safety After Vehicle Goes Down Embankment in Danbury
An employee at an inn is being credited with pulling a driver to safety after a vehicle went down an embankment near Interstate 84 in Danbury early Monday morning. Dispatchers were notified of a crash between Lake Avenue Extension and I-84 around 3:20 a.m. When emergency crews arrived, they said...
Storms taper off, mostly sunny Monday in New York City
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Allan Nosoff says rain will taper off overnight and lead into a sunny Monday.
darientimes.com
Four displaced after fire in Hartford's Parkville neighborhood
HARTFORD — A fire broke out early Sunday morning in a building in the city’s Parkville neighborhood, displacing two families and shuttering a pair of businesses, officials said. Firefighters were dispatched shortly before dawn to 1980 Park St., a three-story building that houses a liquor store, barbershop and...
darienite.com
More Deaths and More Aggressive Driving on Our Highways: Something Must Be Done
What the heck is going on with our highways — and why is nobody talking about it? Did you know that 20,000 Americans died on our roadways in the first half of this year, and that that number has been increasing since the pandemic?. Have you noticed how aggressive...
Connecticut natives in Florida hunker down for Hurricane Ian
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut natives knew that when they moved to Florida, they’d also be facing the threat of hurricanes. Tuesday, the outer bands of Hurricane Ian began hitting fast and hard. “We just got some heavy rain, but the really significant stuff is moving in probably in the next half hour,” Carl […]
ctexaminer.com
Wednesday Night Hearing on Allowing Accessory Apartments ‘By Right’ in Stamford
Lawn signs are out and petitions are circulating, but a Wednesday night public hearing will give Stamford residents their one chance to speak on a matter that can reshape the city. Residents are invited to address the Zoning Board about whether to opt out of a state law that will...
