Chase Elliott has ominous comment for NASCAR after crashing out
Chase Elliott sent something of a warning to NASCAR on Sunday after crashing out of the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. Elliott dealt with tire problems during the race, which directly led to his crash on lap 184. His right front tire appeared to catch fire, sending him into the wall and knocking him out of the race.
Breaking: NASCAR Driver Taken Into Ambulance Sunday
NASCAR driver Cody Ware, No. 51 of Rick Ware Racing, was taken away in an ambulance on Sunday afternoon. The NASCAR driver was involved in a terrifying wreck on Sunday afternoon, leading to potential injury. Ware was loaded onto a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance during Sunday's race.
NASCAR Driver Announces Decision Following His Terrifying Crash
Over the weekend, the NASCAR world watched a scary accident unfold during a race at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday. Cody Ware crashed into the Turn 4 retaining wall during the race. His car careened off the barrier and then caromed off the pit wall before coming to rest. Despite...
NASCAR playoff driver penalized for rough driving
NASCAR dealt William Byron a big blow Tuesday, penalizing the Hendrick Motorsports driver 25 “driver and owner points” for spinning Denny Hamlin under caution in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. NASCAR’s penalty for rough driving includes a $50,000 fine for Byron. The penalty...
Tyler Reddick wins in Texas as major feud brews between NASCAR playoffs contenders
Tyler Reddick bowed out of the NASCAR playoffs last week but still managed to pick up a victory in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday night. Reddick was among one of the last racers driving in the more than five-hour affair. The race was delayed...
NASCAR World Praying For Veteran Driver On Sunday
The NASCAR world is praying for driver Cody Ware on Sunday afternoon. Ware, 26, was loaded onto a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance during Sunday afternoon's race. According to reports, the ambulance did not leave the racetrack, which is a promising sign amid the scary news. The NASCAR...
Denny Hamlin Goes to War With Not 1 but 2 Hendrick Motorsports Drivers
Denny Hamlin's anger with William Byron quickly made some forget that the Toyota driver's day started with a skirmish with Kyle Larson. The post Denny Hamlin Goes to War With Not 1 but 2 Hendrick Motorsports Drivers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Legend Announces Retirement From Full-Time Racing
A NASCAR legend is calling it a career. Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson recently told the Associated Press that he is retiring from full-time racing and will spend more time with his family. He recently competed in IndyCar after retiring from NASCAR full-time in 2020. 2022 was the first season Johnson competed in IndyCar full-time.
Martin Truex Jr. Calls Out NASCAR in a Way the Sport Cannot Ignore
Drivers are fed up with farcical races like the playoff showdown at Texas Motor Speedway. where tire problems triggered eight cautions. The post Martin Truex Jr. Calls Out NASCAR in a Way the Sport Cannot Ignore appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Scary Pit Crew News
On one hand, an argument can be made that pit crew members don't get enough credit for dealing with incredibly dangerous conditions. On the other hand, it can be argued that better safety measures need to be put in place by NASCAR. A video has surfaced of two pit crew...
Look: NASCAR World Is Furious With Sunday's Race
NASCAR's Cup Series race on Sunday night could've gone better. The NASCAR world is pretty fed up with the Cup Series race on Sunday night, as it featured several unfortunate crashes and a couple of truly scary moments. NASCAR reporter Jeff Gluck called it a "disaster." "What a disaster. Absolute...
The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona
NASCAR had to band the Dodge Charger Daytona with its wings and nose cone because it was just too good at racing.
Denny Hamlin Doesn't Believe That NASCAR Officials Missed the William Byron Incident
Well, it looks like Ross Chastain can rest easy (for now), because Denny Hamlin went and found himself another rival in William Byron. It all started when Martin Truex Jr., who was leading the race at Texas Motor Speedway, blew a tire and crashed in Turn 3 on Lap 269 of the 334-lap Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500. This brought out a caution period, but the last thing Byron wanted to do at this point was show caution.
Kurt Busch gives updates on health, timetable for return to NASCAR Cup competition
Kurt Busch feels “good” as he continues his recovery from a brain injury he sustained more than two months ago, and he remains hopeful that he’ll eventually return to the NASCAR Cup Series. The veteran and accomplished driver told reporters Tuesday that “each week is better progress”...
Lewis Hamilton Offered F1 Exit In Exiting New Deal
It’s safe to say that Lewis Hamilton has not had the best F1 season this year with the Mercedes having many issues this year. After the drama at the end of the 2021 season, Hamilton said he was coming back to the sport in 2022 in “fight mode”.
Texas shuffles NASCAR Cup playoff standings
The series races Saturday at Talladega (4 p.m. ET on USA Network). The series was off this past weekend but returns to the track Saturday at Talladega. Ty Majeski has advanced to the championship race at Phoenix with his Bristol win. NASCAR fined Ty Gibbs $75,000 and docked him 25...
Denny Hamlin Adds William Byron to ‘The List’ of NASCAR Drivers That Are ‘Gonna Get It’
This was a very messy NASCAR afternoon and night at Texas Motor Speedway. And Denny… The post Denny Hamlin Adds William Byron to ‘The List’ of NASCAR Drivers That Are ‘Gonna Get It’ appeared first on Outsider.
Tyler Reddick Wins at Texas Motor Speedway One Week After Being Eliminated from Playoffs
Another race, another spoiler. Tyler Reddick was eliminated just one week ago and now he’s taking the checkered flag at Texas Motor Speedway. It was an ugly race. This one took about a fourth of Sunday to get through with. 500 miles is no joke, folks! NASCAR in the hot heat of Texas gets messy.
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Cody Ware's Decision
This past weekend, Cody Ware crashed into the Turn 4 retaining wall. After he was assisted out of the No. 51 Ford, he was transported to the infield care center. On Tuesday afternoon, Ware provided an update on his status. Believe it or not, he plans on getting behind the wheel for this upcoming Sunday's race.
NASCAR faces questions about tires, track amid driver frustration at Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas — NASCAR enjoys, even relishes, when its playoffs dive into chaos. But was the Texas Motor Speedway chaos a little bit too much?. Cars spinning in resin. Three drivers blowing tires while leading the race, ending their hopes of winning. Some drivers seeing potential championship runs slipping through their hands.
