Larry Brown Sports

Chase Elliott has ominous comment for NASCAR after crashing out

Chase Elliott sent something of a warning to NASCAR on Sunday after crashing out of the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. Elliott dealt with tire problems during the race, which directly led to his crash on lap 184. His right front tire appeared to catch fire, sending him into the wall and knocking him out of the race.
The Spun

Breaking: NASCAR Driver Taken Into Ambulance Sunday

NASCAR driver Cody Ware, No. 51 of Rick Ware Racing, was taken away in an ambulance on Sunday afternoon. The NASCAR driver was involved in a terrifying wreck on Sunday afternoon, leading to potential injury. Ware was loaded onto a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance during Sunday's race.
thecomeback.com

NASCAR playoff driver penalized for rough driving

NASCAR dealt William Byron a big blow Tuesday, penalizing the Hendrick Motorsports driver 25 “driver and owner points” for spinning Denny Hamlin under caution in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. NASCAR’s penalty for rough driving includes a $50,000 fine for Byron. The penalty...
The Spun

NASCAR World Praying For Veteran Driver On Sunday

The NASCAR world is praying for driver Cody Ware on Sunday afternoon. Ware, 26, was loaded onto a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance during Sunday afternoon's race. According to reports, the ambulance did not leave the racetrack, which is a promising sign amid the scary news. The NASCAR...
Popculture

NASCAR Legend Announces Retirement From Full-Time Racing

A NASCAR legend is calling it a career. Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson recently told the Associated Press that he is retiring from full-time racing and will spend more time with his family. He recently competed in IndyCar after retiring from NASCAR full-time in 2020. 2022 was the first season Johnson competed in IndyCar full-time.
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Scary Pit Crew News

On one hand, an argument can be made that pit crew members don't get enough credit for dealing with incredibly dangerous conditions. On the other hand, it can be argued that better safety measures need to be put in place by NASCAR. A video has surfaced of two pit crew...
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Is Furious With Sunday's Race

NASCAR's Cup Series race on Sunday night could've gone better. The NASCAR world is pretty fed up with the Cup Series race on Sunday night, as it featured several unfortunate crashes and a couple of truly scary moments. NASCAR reporter Jeff Gluck called it a "disaster." "What a disaster. Absolute...
FanBuzz

Denny Hamlin Doesn't Believe That NASCAR Officials Missed the William Byron Incident

Well, it looks like Ross Chastain can rest easy (for now), because Denny Hamlin went and found himself another rival in William Byron. It all started when Martin Truex Jr., who was leading the race at Texas Motor Speedway, blew a tire and crashed in Turn 3 on Lap 269 of the 334-lap Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500. This brought out a caution period, but the last thing Byron wanted to do at this point was show caution.
NBC Sports

Texas shuffles NASCAR Cup playoff standings

The series races Saturday at Talladega (4 p.m. ET on USA Network). The series was off this past weekend but returns to the track Saturday at Talladega. Ty Majeski has advanced to the championship race at Phoenix with his Bristol win. NASCAR fined Ty Gibbs $75,000 and docked him 25...
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Cody Ware's Decision

This past weekend, Cody Ware crashed into the Turn 4 retaining wall. After he was assisted out of the No. 51 Ford, he was transported to the infield care center. On Tuesday afternoon, Ware provided an update on his status. Believe it or not, he plans on getting behind the wheel for this upcoming Sunday's race.
FOX Sports

NASCAR faces questions about tires, track amid driver frustration at Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas — NASCAR enjoys, even relishes, when its playoffs dive into chaos. But was the Texas Motor Speedway chaos a little bit too much?. Cars spinning in resin. Three drivers blowing tires while leading the race, ending their hopes of winning. Some drivers seeing potential championship runs slipping through their hands.
