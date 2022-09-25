Read full article on original website
Related
qudach.com
Hurricane Ian Strikes Cuba, Florida Braces For Category 4 Damage
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian tore into occidental Cuba connected Tuesday arsenic a large hurricane, with thing to halt it from intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 tempest earlier it crashes ashore Wednesday successful Florida, wherever officials ordered 2.5 cardinal radical to evacuate. Ian made landfall astatine 4:30 a.m....
qudach.com
Hurricane Ian Is Blow to Florida's Struggling Home Insurers
Hurricane Ian volition beryllium a superior trial of Florida’s antithetic home-insurance market, wherever dozens of tiny to midsize carriers and a state-run insurer of past edifice play a starring relation successful paying claims. These comparatively obscure private-sector insurers and the rapidly increasing state-run bearer are backed up by reinsurance...
qudach.com
U.S. Spy Satellite Launched Into Orbit From California
VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — A classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office launched into orbit aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy rocket connected Saturday. The NROL-91 spy outer lifted disconnected astatine 3:25 p.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base successful California’s Santa Barbara County....
Comments / 0