Polygon

Midnight Mass creator’s new Netflix show has a creepy trailer

The creator of The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass is back at it again, just in time for spooky season. Called The Midnight Club, Mike Flanagan’s newest Netflix show follows eight teenagers living in a hospice home who meet at midnight in a creepy library to tell scary stories.
TV SERIES
Floor8

Netflix's reveals You season 4 release date and a major change

This is not a drill! YOU is coming back in 2023! Netflix announced the release date in a teaser trailer which was released as part of Netflix’s TUDUM event, showcases the new cast ahead of the show’s relocation to London. The fourth season of the psychological thriller series...
TV SERIES
NME

Watch the thrilling first trailer for ‘Alice In Borderland’ season two

Netflix has shared its first trailer for the upcoming second season of breakout series Alice In Borderland. Yesterday (September 25), the one-minute “super teaser trailer” was released on Netflix’s official YouTube page. The modest teaser depicts protagonists Arisu and Usagi engaged in a new set of risky games, against a Japanese city landscape marked with blimps carrying enlarged “face cards” which were teased at the end of the first season.
TV SERIES
RadarOnline

King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All

King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
U.K.
State
Maine State
CNET

The Best Horror Movies on Prime Video Right Now

Looking for horror? Your best bet is Prime Video. A world class mix classics and fantastic new horror flicks await. Dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the horror begin -- if you're brave enough. Check out some of Amazon Prime Video's best horror offerings below. The Best Horror...
MOVIES
Gizmodo

Werewolf by Night Wants to Introduce Monsters Into the MCU

Euphoria’s Storm Reid is joining the Nun sequel. Sarah Michelle Gellar teases her Teen Wolf spinoff hero. Jon Hurwitz wants a sixth season of Cobra Kai. Plus, another look at Supernatural prequel The Winchesters, and what’s coming on Rick and Morty. Spoilers now!. The Nun 2. THR reports...
MOVIES
Person
Penn Badgley
TechRadar

Canceled by Prime: All the shows ditched by Amazon in 2022

While the executives at Prime Video haven't been as trigger happy as their counterparts at Netflix and HBO in terms of canceling shows, they have sent a few packing during 2022. Given Amazon's size, as it's currently worth over $1.3 trillion, made $470 billion in 2021 and employs over 1.6...
TV SHOWS
Rolling Stone

Those Damn Clickers Are Back to Haunt Your Dreams in New ‘Last of Us’ Trailer

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey venture into a post-apocalyptic hell filled with zombie-like creatures in the new trailer for the upcoming adaptation of the hit video game, The Last of Us. In the show, Pascal stars as Joel, a hardened survivor of a fungus outbreak that’s wrought societal collapse and turned humans into flesh-eating beasts known as “Clickers.” Joel is tasked with smuggling a young girl named Ellie to a group that believes she may hold the key to curing the outbreak. Based on the trailer, the show looks like it will hew closely to not only the game’s plot, but...
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Wishmaster 2: Evil Never Dies Free Online

Cast: Holly Fields Chris Weber Al Foster Andrew Divoff Vyto Ruginis. During a failed art heist, the Djinn is once again liberated. This time, to complete the 1001 wishes that he needs before the final 3, he lets himself go to prison, where he starts his evil reign twisting the hopes of the prisoners. Meanwhile, the woman who set him free accidentally, Morgana, tries to find a way to stop him, aided by a young priest.
TV & VIDEOS
Digital Trends

The sci-fi horror cult classic Cube is the brainy Saw film you need to see

25 years ago, on September 9, 1997, Cube premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. The movie centers on a small group of strangers who wake up trapped in a giant cube…connected to other cubes…making up one gigantic cube. Adding to the tension is that some of the cubes are rigged with traps and only a mathematical formula derived from the room numbers can reveal which rooms are and aren’t safe. Sadism, mystery, claustrophobia, and paranoia combine, creating a surprisingly tense, scary, and smart movie.
MOVIES
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Beauty Pie Taps Jenna Lyons for Lipstick Range

Beauty Pie, the members’ shopping club for beauty products, has tapped Jenna Lyons for its newest category. Called the Unlipstick, the range of lipsticks launches Sept. 28 on Beauty Pie’s website in eight shades, along with a lip liner in five shades. The lipsticks, which are refillable, are priced at $8 for the case ($10 for non-members) and $12 for the bullet for Beauty Pie members ($28 for non-members). The liners are $9, or $26 for non-members.
MAKEUP

