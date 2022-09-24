Read full article on original website
Polygon
Midnight Mass creator’s new Netflix show has a creepy trailer
The creator of The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass is back at it again, just in time for spooky season. Called The Midnight Club, Mike Flanagan’s newest Netflix show follows eight teenagers living in a hospice home who meet at midnight in a creepy library to tell scary stories.
Netflix's reveals You season 4 release date and a major change
This is not a drill! YOU is coming back in 2023! Netflix announced the release date in a teaser trailer which was released as part of Netflix’s TUDUM event, showcases the new cast ahead of the show’s relocation to London. The fourth season of the psychological thriller series...
NME
Watch the thrilling first trailer for ‘Alice In Borderland’ season two
Netflix has shared its first trailer for the upcoming second season of breakout series Alice In Borderland. Yesterday (September 25), the one-minute “super teaser trailer” was released on Netflix’s official YouTube page. The modest teaser depicts protagonists Arisu and Usagi engaged in a new set of risky games, against a Japanese city landscape marked with blimps carrying enlarged “face cards” which were teased at the end of the first season.
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All
King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
U.K.・
Former Royal Butler Predicts Prince William Will Someday Be a ‘Compassionate’ Monarch, ‘Not King Because That’s His Job’
According to a former royal butler, Prince William will someday be a monarch who balances compassion, duty, modernity, and tradition.
U.K.・
Ralph ‘Sonny’ Barger, Hell’s Angels Founder, Funeral Photos Reveal Monster Attendance, Fans Weigh In
At the young age of 18, Ralph “Sonny” Barger already had a colorful story. In 1955, he enlisted in the army, only to be honorably discharged fourteen months later when they discovered he was only 16. He then made a name for himself as one of the most...
CNET
The Best Horror Movies on Prime Video Right Now
Looking for horror? Your best bet is Prime Video. A world class mix classics and fantastic new horror flicks await. Dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the horror begin -- if you're brave enough. Check out some of Amazon Prime Video's best horror offerings below. The Best Horror...
Gizmodo
Werewolf by Night Wants to Introduce Monsters Into the MCU
Euphoria’s Storm Reid is joining the Nun sequel. Sarah Michelle Gellar teases her Teen Wolf spinoff hero. Jon Hurwitz wants a sixth season of Cobra Kai. Plus, another look at Supernatural prequel The Winchesters, and what’s coming on Rick and Morty. Spoilers now!. The Nun 2. THR reports...
TechRadar
Canceled by Prime: All the shows ditched by Amazon in 2022
While the executives at Prime Video haven't been as trigger happy as their counterparts at Netflix and HBO in terms of canceling shows, they have sent a few packing during 2022. Given Amazon's size, as it's currently worth over $1.3 trillion, made $470 billion in 2021 and employs over 1.6...
4 Horror Movies We’re Excited to Stream in October 2022
Get ready for some chills and thrills! Here are four horror movies we're excited to stream in October of 2022.
Those Damn Clickers Are Back to Haunt Your Dreams in New ‘Last of Us’ Trailer
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey venture into a post-apocalyptic hell filled with zombie-like creatures in the new trailer for the upcoming adaptation of the hit video game, The Last of Us. In the show, Pascal stars as Joel, a hardened survivor of a fungus outbreak that’s wrought societal collapse and turned humans into flesh-eating beasts known as “Clickers.” Joel is tasked with smuggling a young girl named Ellie to a group that believes she may hold the key to curing the outbreak. Based on the trailer, the show looks like it will hew closely to not only the game’s plot, but...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Wishmaster 2: Evil Never Dies Free Online
Cast: Holly Fields Chris Weber Al Foster Andrew Divoff Vyto Ruginis. During a failed art heist, the Djinn is once again liberated. This time, to complete the 1001 wishes that he needs before the final 3, he lets himself go to prison, where he starts his evil reign twisting the hopes of the prisoners. Meanwhile, the woman who set him free accidentally, Morgana, tries to find a way to stop him, aided by a young priest.
Digital Trends
The sci-fi horror cult classic Cube is the brainy Saw film you need to see
25 years ago, on September 9, 1997, Cube premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. The movie centers on a small group of strangers who wake up trapped in a giant cube…connected to other cubes…making up one gigantic cube. Adding to the tension is that some of the cubes are rigged with traps and only a mathematical formula derived from the room numbers can reveal which rooms are and aren’t safe. Sadism, mystery, claustrophobia, and paranoia combine, creating a surprisingly tense, scary, and smart movie.
If Not One Of These 33 Photos Makes You Laugh, Nothing Will
"Nutella" sounds delicious! "Nut Master" sounds like something else entirely.
Who Were Those Creepy Smiling People at Friday Night’s MLB Games? ‘Smile’ Horror Film Marketing Knocks It Out of the Park
The new horror movie Smile wins for some of the most clever marketing ever!. At three Major League Baseball games on Friday night (Sept. 23), actors appeared in the stands with spooky, unwavering smiles. The viral promo even extended to Good Morning America, where a creepily smiling person could be...
MLB・
25 Hilarious Viral Tweets About The Differences Between Sci-Fi And Fantasy That Have Me HOWLING
"Sci-fi is when weapons go pew-pew. Fantasy is when weapons go clink-clink."
Wedding Guests Are Sharing What They Never, Ever, Not-Even-For-A-Million-Dollars Want To See At A Ceremony Again
Do people actually release doves at their weddings? Haven't they seen how badly it ends for both the birds and the groom in Game of Thrones?
Kelly Ripa looks back on ‘good and bad days’ with Regis Philbin: ‘It was not a cakewalk’
Regis Philbin’s former co-host Kelly Ripa is opening up about the 10 years she spent hosting a morning show with him in new book “Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories.”
Treasure's Asahi, Junghwan, Jihoon appear in 'The Second Step: Chapter Two' visual film
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Treasure is teasing its new EP. The K-pop group released a visual film teaser for the mini album, The Second Step: Chapter Two, on Tuesday. The video shows Treasure members Asahi, Junghwan and Jihoon appear against psychedelic backgrounds. Treasure released a "warm...
EXCLUSIVE: Beauty Pie Taps Jenna Lyons for Lipstick Range
Beauty Pie, the members’ shopping club for beauty products, has tapped Jenna Lyons for its newest category. Called the Unlipstick, the range of lipsticks launches Sept. 28 on Beauty Pie’s website in eight shades, along with a lip liner in five shades. The lipsticks, which are refillable, are priced at $8 for the case ($10 for non-members) and $12 for the bullet for Beauty Pie members ($28 for non-members). The liners are $9, or $26 for non-members.
