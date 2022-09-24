Read full article on original website
Pharoah Sanders Dead At 81
Revered free jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders has died. The news was confirmed in a social-media post by Sanders’ record label Luaka Bop, who wrote: “We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away. He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace.” Sanders was 81.
A church with open doors: the ecstatic power of Pharoah Sanders
The spiritual jazz legend was a man of few words – but his expansive, effusive playing said everything
Jazz legend Ramsey Lewis dies aged 87
Renowned jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis has died at the age of 87, his family have announced. The musician’s career spanned over six decades, with beginnings in the Ramsey Lewis Trio, making him one of the most successful jazz musicians in the United States. “He was just at peace...Most people...
Ramsey Lewis, renowned jazz musician who became a pop star, dies
Lewis' career included crossover pop hits such as 'The "In" Crowd' and 'Hang On Sloopy,' as well as compositions for the ballet and hosting a TV show.
Soilwork guitarist David Andersson dies aged 47
Andersson's bandmates in Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra, and his label, Nuclear Blast, have all shared tributes. David Andersson, guitarist of Swedish metal outfit Soilwork, has died aged 47, his bandmates have confirmed. While a specific cause of death has not been revealed, the band touch briefly on the...
Pioneering Black Woman Bessie Smith, Empress of the Blues
Bessie Smith.Library of Congress public domain photo of Bessie Smith by Carl Van Vechten. Jazz music and dance styles became highly popular across America during the 1920s and 1930s, a period which is now known as the Jazz Age. America is the birthplace of jazz, and the Jazz Age was a fantastic period that gave rise to many famous singers and musicians performing in that genre.
Marianne Faithfull Wanted All Royalties From a Song She Wrote With The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger and Keith Richards
Marianne Faithful, Mick Jagger, and Keith Richards wrote a song that Faithfull recorded before The Rolling Stones covered it on 'Sticky Fingers.'
Anton Fier, Drummer for the Feelies and Lounge Lizards, Dies at 66
Anton Fier, drummer for bands including the Feelies, the Lounge Lizards, and the Golden Palominos, has died. Fier’s bandmates in the Feelies confirmed the news, paying tribute to Fier in a statement shared with Pitchfork. He was 66 years old. “Last evening, we received the sad news of Anton’s...
7 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Alex G, Beth Orton, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Alex G, Beth Orton, Makaya McCraven, Marisa Anderson, Sofie Royer, Lucki, and the Wonder Years. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Pharoah Sanders Dies: Jazz Saxman Who Played With John Coltrane Was 81
Pharoah Sanders, the revered tenor saxophone player who was part of John Coltrane’s band in the 1960s and helped popularize the spiritual jazz movement, died Saturday in Los Angeles, his label announced. He was 81. Luaka Bop revealed the news on social media. “Always and forever the most beautiful human being,” the label wrote. See the full post below. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Born Farrell Sanders on October 13, 1940, in Little Rock, AK, he briefly studied music at Oakland Junior College before relocating to New York, where he played with Sun Ra — who gave Sanders the “Pharoah”...
NEU! release 50th anniversary boxset – 50
“An Oasis of subtle beauty” – Record Collector 4*. “Otherworldly sound, one of the most influential in rock” – Mojo 4*. “By now, NEU’s legend is cemented” – Uncut 9/10. “NEU! Introduced a radical new language of rhythm and texture to rock” –...
Magenta announce ambitious new orchestral album The White Witch
Magenta will release their latest album The White Witch - A Symphonic Trilogy, in October
Gorillaz Bring Out Beck, Tame Impala at Los Angeles Concert; Tell Hilarious Bad Bunny Story During QA
Gorillaz used their tour stop in Los Angeles not only to play a packed show at the city’s Kia Forum but also to hold a special advance listening session for their new album, the provocatively titled “Cracker Island,” set for release on February 24, 2023. Gorillaz albums are always filled with guests, and the Damon Albarn-helmed group reeled in a grip of musical stars to join them on stage at the Forum on Friday night: Namely Beck, Tame Impala and Thundercat, who are among the features on “Cracker Island” — along with Stevie Nicks and Bad Bunny, both of whom were...
George Harrison Said EMI Got ‘Funny’ When Artists Worked Together, so They Used Pseudonyms
George Harrison said EMI got 'funny' when artists worked together. So, they used pseudonyms. George recorded under many false names.
Review: Joe Bonamassa Dwells in a League All his Own
At this point in his career, Joe Bonamassa has clearly elevated himself to superstar status. A one-man brand, he’s released a steady string of albums over the last several years while also expanding his efforts by marketing and merchandising specialty items that carry his copyright as well. A firm proponent of blues, particularly those of a hard rock variety, he’s reached a higher plateau in terms of attention and appreciation that few others ever attain, especially when it came to finding a popular niche in a mass marketplace. That’s no accident of course; Bonamassa has created a sound that rings and reflects the vintage sound of ‘60s stalwarts such as Cream, Hendrix, Jethro Tull, Ten Years After, and scores of other British rock icons that he readily acknowledges as his influences through practically every endeavor.
Introducing Pitchfork’s Best Music of the 1990s
We’ve done this before. Three times, actually: once in 1999, once in 2003, and then again in 2010. So, why battle over the “Best of the 1990s” again? Well, for the same reason any good music is worth revisiting: because our understanding of it changes the more we learn; because there is still a thrill in discovering something we didn’t know about (or quite get) before; because taste evolves and grows, enriched by the passing of time. Nevermind that our current cultural moment oozes ’90s influence and nostalgia. What are the albums and songs from the ’90s that our current writers and contributors find indispensable? That have made a lasting impact on the way music is made and how we listen to it now? And what just doesn’t hit the same way it once did?
Rock and Roll Auction to Sell Guitars Played by Jimi Hendrix and Kurt Cobain
Rock and roll fans should prepare their bank accounts for a new auction featuring guitars previously owned or played by Jimi Hendrix, Elvis Presley, and Kurt Cobain. TMZ reports that Kruse GWS Auctions is launching its online Legends of Rock and Roll auction next month, where pieces like Hendrix’s Japanese sunburst electric guitar will be for sale—and is expected to sell at around $250,000. The instrument was gifted to Hendrix by his father.
Aerosmith’s Best Albums, According to Billboard
Few bands have modified their image as successfully as Aerosmith. After starting out in Boston in 1970 as a hard-living, down-and-dirty group fronted by vocalist Steven Tyler, they evolved into a slickly produced heavy-metal rock act packing venues across the U.S. Not many states name a day in honor of their favorite sons, but Massachusetts […]
Marcus King on raiding Dan Auerbach’s fuzz museum, soul singer solos, and chicken pickin’ hoedowns with Brent Hinds and Matt Pike
The South Carolinian phenom's new album Young Blood is a tour-de-force of blues-rock and soul, and vintage gear to make it all “sound like a tattoo gun”. If you’re looking for the most sizzling fuzz tones in modern blues, you’ll definitely want to be keeping an eye on Marcus King.
