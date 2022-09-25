Read full article on original website
Related
WRGB
Summer 2022 the 3rd Hottest on Record for the U.S.
According to NOAA, summer 2022 landed as the third hottest on record for the lower 48 with a three month (June, July, August) national mean temperature of 73.9 degrees F which is 2.5 degree F above a long term 1901 to 2000 average. Summer was a season of extremes across the country with blistering heat heat waves, including two significant 6 day heat waves locally, one in July and the other in August. There was historic rainfall and flash floods in parts of the nation with events in Death Valley National park, southern Illinois and and Dallas, TX in August declared once in 1000 year events by the National Weather Service. Major drought developed or worsened in other parts of the country including the Northeast where moderate to extreme drought developed over much of southern New England and parts of eastern New York. According to the U.S. drought monitor, at the close of August, 45.5% of the contiguous United States was in drought.
WRGB
Judge and Community react to allegations of misconduct by NYS Commission
Whitehall, NY (WRGB) — After reported misconduct by the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct regarding a Washington County Judge, CBS 6'S Kalani Aaron went to White Hall to investigate. Whitehall is a village in upstate New York, with a population of 2,263, according to the United States...
WRGB
Local Red Cross volunteers head south for Hurricane Ian
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Upstate Red Cross volunteers are heading south-. The Red Cross of Eastern New York has sent eight volunteers to Florida to help prepare evacuation shelters there. Part of the volunteers' responsibility is setting up cots and preparing food for when residents arrive at the...
WRGB
NYS DEC announces start of several hunting seasons
New York State (WRGB) — New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced the beginning of several hunting seasons in New York. These seasons include bowhunting for bear and deer in the Northern and Southern zones and the start of small game hunting seasons statewide.
RELATED PEOPLE
WRGB
California becomes first state to allow undocumented migrants to obtain state-issued ID's
SACRAMENTO, CALIF (TND) — California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a package of bills Friday which, among other things, will allow all undocumented migrants to obtain state-issued identification cards. The new law, AB 1766, makes California the first state in the nation to let anyone who is an undocumented migrant...
WRGB
Application deadline arrives for NY's first retail dispensary licenses
A deadline is fast approaching for anyone who wants the state’s first retail marijuana licenses to get their applications in. Applications for the state’s first Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. before the online application portal closes at midnight. In order to...
WRGB
NYS Department of Labor cracking down on unemployment insurance fraud, seeking repayments
SYRACUSE N.Y. — New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced actions on Monday to crack down on unemployment insurance fraud after a New York State Department of Labor (DOL) investigation found that insurance fraud accounted for over $11 million in benefits payments in August. According to the governor, these...
WRGB
NYSDMV training more third parties to conduct CDL road tests amid driver shortage
New York State (WRGB) — A state program aims to get more truck and bus drivers on the road. To address the critical shortage of truck and bus drivers, the state is now allowing non-DMV sites, like school districts and transportation companies, to conduct road tests for people interested in getting their Commercial Driver's License.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRGB
State Police arrest waitress for using customer's credit card
Schodack, NY (WRGB) — State Police say a waitress at the Schodack Diner has been arrested and accused of making unauthorized charges on a customer's credit card. Kimberly Gibson, 26 of Castleton on Hudson is facing grand larceny and identity theft charges. On September 22, 2022, at about 10:19...
WRGB
Man accused of firing rifle too close to a home, say State Police
A Greenfield man has been arrested, accused of firing off a firearm in the vicinity of a home. State Police say 65-year-old Eric W. Cerny fired several rounds from a rifle less than 200 feet from another home without the homeowner's knowledge. Police say there were no injuries. Cerny was...
Comments / 0