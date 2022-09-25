According to NOAA, summer 2022 landed as the third hottest on record for the lower 48 with a three month (June, July, August) national mean temperature of 73.9 degrees F which is 2.5 degree F above a long term 1901 to 2000 average. Summer was a season of extremes across the country with blistering heat heat waves, including two significant 6 day heat waves locally, one in July and the other in August. There was historic rainfall and flash floods in parts of the nation with events in Death Valley National park, southern Illinois and and Dallas, TX in August declared once in 1000 year events by the National Weather Service. Major drought developed or worsened in other parts of the country including the Northeast where moderate to extreme drought developed over much of southern New England and parts of eastern New York. According to the U.S. drought monitor, at the close of August, 45.5% of the contiguous United States was in drought.

