Salesforce AI Open-Sources ‘LAVIS,’ A Deep Learning Library For Language-Vision Research/Applications

techeblog.com
MIT Researchers Develop System That Lets Soft Robots Use the Right Force When Grasping Tools
While humans get to enjoy Bauhütte’s Hand Massager for gamers, the world of soft robots still has a long way to go before they can accurately grip things with the right force. Researchers from MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) partnered with the Toyota Research Institute (TRI) to develop a system that lets soft robots grasp tools and apply the appropriate amount of force for a given task, whether it be squeegeeing liquid or writing out a word with a pen.
Three times artificial intelligence has scared scientists – from creating chemical weapons to claiming it has feelings
THE artificial intelligence revolution has only just begun, but there have already been numerous unsettling developments. AI programs can be used to act on humans' worst instincts or achieve humans' more wicked goals, like creating weapons or terrifying its creators with a lack of morality. What is artificial intelligence?. Artificial...
Researchers Say It'll Be Impossible to Control a Super-Intelligent AI
The idea of artificial intelligence overthrowing humankind has been talked about for decades, and in 2021, scientists delivered their verdict on whether we'd be able to control a high-level computer super-intelligence. The answer? Almost definitely not. The catch is that controlling a super-intelligence far beyond human comprehension would require a...
Phys.org
Developing a key element for scalable quantum computers
Quantum computers have the potential to vastly exceed the capabilities of conventional computers for certain tasks. But there is still a long way to go before they can help to solve real-world problems. Many applications require quantum processors with millions of quantum bits. Today's prototypes merely come up with a few of these compute units.
Phys.org
Artificial intelligence reduces a 100,000-equation quantum physics problem to only four equations
Using artificial intelligence, physicists have compressed a daunting quantum problem that until now required 100,000 equations into a bite-size task of as few as four equations—all without sacrificing accuracy. The work, published in the September 23 issue of Physical Review Letters, could revolutionize how scientists investigate systems containing many interacting electrons. Moreover, if scalable to other problems, the approach could potentially aid in the design of materials with sought-after properties such as superconductivity or utility for clean energy generation.
ZDNet
Meta's AI guru LeCun: Most of today's AI approaches will never lead to true intelligence
(Article is updated with a rebuttal by Gary Marcus in context.) Yann LeCun, chief AI scientist of Meta Properties, owner of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, is likely to tick off a lot of people in his field. With the posting in June of a think piece on the Open Review...
TechCrunch
These autonomous, wireless robots could dance on a human hair
Now, you may remember a similarly small machine from a few months ago, sitting proudly on the rim of a penny. Small, yes — but calling it a robot isn’t quite accurate. It was a tiny machine, for sure, but it operated through being repeatedly heated and cooled, leading it to expand and contract its legs.
MedicalXpress
Scientists publish perspective paper exploring use of artificial intelligence in skin diseases
Artificial intelligence (AI) medical image analysis techniques have developed rapidly in recent years. The field of dermatology is considered to be a promising area for AI image analysis techniques. In response to this, a team of scientists from China has published a perspective paper, sharing their experiences and observations about the use of AI tools in the field of dermatology.
Phys.org
Technology produces more than 100 medical microrobots per minute that can be disintegrated in the body
Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science & Technology (DGIST, President Yang Kook) Professor Hongsoo Choi's team of the Department of Robotics and Mechatronics Engineering collaborated with Professor Sung-Won Kim's team at Seoul St. Mary's Hospital, Catholic University of Korea, and Professor Bradley J. Nelson's team at ETH Zurich to develop a technology that produces more than 100 microrobots per minute that can be disintegrated in the body.
labroots.com
Machine Learning Algorithm Offers Insights into a Dog's Neural Activity
Emory University researchers decoded images from a canine brain using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to reconstruct what and how a dog might see. The researchers found that dogs are attuned to what is happening in the immediate environment rather than to who or what is doing the action. The study published in Journal of Visualized Experiments provides insights into different ways of thinking used by humans and other animals.
PETS・
Nature.com
Nanopore-based technologies beyond DNA sequencing
Inspired by the biological processes of molecular recognition and transportation across membranes, nanopore techniques have evolved in recent decades as ultrasensitive analytical tools for individual molecules. In particular, nanopore-based single-molecule DNA/RNA sequencing has advanced genomic and transcriptomic research due to the portability, lower costs and long reads of these methods. Nanopore applications, however, extend far beyond nucleic acid sequencing. In this Review, we present an overview of the broad applications of nanopores in molecular sensing and sequencing, chemical catalysis and biophysical characterization. We highlight the prospects of applying nanopores for single-protein analysis and sequencing, single-molecule covalent chemistry, clinical sensing applications for single-molecule liquid biopsy, and the use of synthetic biomimetic nanopores as experimental models for natural systems. We suggest that nanopore technologies will continue to be explored to address a number of scientific challenges as control over pore design improves.
massdevice.com
5 top ophthalmic device innovations you need to know
Innovation finds its way into all areas of medtech, and ophthalmic treatments represent another burgeoning space. It may not be a new wave, but medtech companies continue to improve upon technologies for the human eye. Implants, lenses and more comprise the space’s latest innovations, with a number of companies finding...
Integrated DNA Technologies Launches New PrimeTime™ qPCR One-Step Master Mix with Exclusive Mutant Enzyme
CORALVILLE, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- To support the growing need for an inhibitor resistant, high-performance master mix that allows for direct amplification of crude samples, Integrated DNA Technologies has launched the PrimeTime™ 1-Step 4X Broad-Range qPCR Master Mix. The unique, proprietary blend in this master mix is ideal for viral research and other gene expression applications and features a 4X concentrated formulation that eliminates the need for an extraction step. With its high endpoint florescence, IDT’s new one-step Master Mix provides researchers with a premium option that can save time and costs associated with doing extractions from viral transport media...
This ‘gazing car’ with robotic googly eyes recognizes pedestrian cues — here's how
Picture this. You're walking down the street, and you're feeling...watched. No, there are no surveillance cameras, just a bunch of cars with googly eyes on them. It's not a dream; you're not in the Pixar movie Cars in the Pixar movie Cars, but in Takeo Igarashi's vision of the future.
technologynetworks.com
DNA Nets Capture SARS-CoV-2 in Low-Cost Testing Platform
Tiny nets woven from DNA strands can ensnare the spike protein of the virus that causes COVID-19, lighting up the virus for a fast-yet-sensitive diagnostic test – and also impeding the virus from infecting cells, opening a new possible route to antiviral treatment, according to a new study. Researchers...
‘Revolutionary’ artificial intelligence makes quantum physics 99.99% simpler
Scientists have reduced a vastly complex quantum physics problem requiring 100,000 equations to just four equations using artificial intelligence.The team hope that the “dimensionality reduction” method could “revolutionise” scientific investigation into quantum problems, leading to breakthroughs in ultra-efficient materal design.Potential outcomes could include new materials that have useful properties, like superconductivity, or have applications in fields ranging from neuroscience to renewable energy.“We start with this huge object of all these coupled-together differential equations; then we’re using machine learning to turn it into something so small you can count it on your fingers,” said Domenico Di Sante, an assistant professor at...
Phys.org
Deep learning uses stream discharge to estimate watershed subsurface permeability
Subsurface permeability is a key parameter that controls the contribution of the subsurface flow to stream flows in watershed models. Directly measuring permeability at the spatial extent and resolution required by watershed models is difficult and expensive. Researchers therefore commonly estimate permeability through inverse modeling. The wide availability of stream surface flow data compared to groundwater monitoring data provides a new data source for integrated surface and subsurface hydrologic models to infer soil and geologic properties.
scitechdaily.com
“Erasure” – New Discovery Could Be the Key to Practical Quantum Computing
A new error correction method. Researchers have uncovered a brand-new technique for correcting errors in quantum computer calculations, potentially eliminating a significant barrier to a powerful new field of computing. Error correction is a well-developed subject in traditional computers. To transmit and receive data over messy airwaves, every cellphone requires...
Colossal Biosciences Spins Out Form Bio to Revolutionize Computational Life Sciences
DALLAS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- Colossal Biosciences, the de-extinction company behind the woolly mammoth and thylacine, today announced the launch of Form Bio, a new independent company offering a breakthrough computational life sciences platform. Form Bio enters the market with an oversubscribed $30M Series A funding round led by JAZZ Venture Partners with participation from Thomas Tull, Colossal lead investor. Form Bio offers an advanced, comprehensive software platform that replaces cumbersome, code-heavy processes with simple, user-friendly software, empowering scientists to reach discoveries and breakthroughs in less time and with less effort. Form Bio is the first technology spinout from Colossal, whose strategy includes commercializing scientific innovations on its path to de-extinction through new, independently operating companies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005221/en/ L to R: Andrew Busey - Co-CEO, Form Bio, Brandi Cantarel, Ph.D. - Director of Bioinformatics, Form Bio, Kent Wakeford - Co-CEO, Form Bio, Claire Aldridge, Ph.D. - Chief Strategy Officer, Form Bio, Ben Lamm - Co-Founder, Form Bio and Co-Founder & CEO, Colossal Biosciences (Photo: Business Wire)
Nature.com
Automated detection of enlarged extraocular muscle in Graves' ophthalmopathy with computed tomography and deep neural network
This study aimed to develop a diagnostic software system to evaluate the enlarged extraocular muscles (EEM) in patients with Graves' ophthalmopathy (GO) by a deep neural network.This prospective observational study involved 371 participants (199 EEM patients with GO and 172 controls with normal extraocular muscles) whose extraocular muscles were examined with orbital coronal computed tomography. When at least one rectus muscle (right or left superior, inferior, medial, or lateral) in the patients was 4.0Â mm or larger, it was classified as an EEM patient with GO. We used 222 images of the data from patients as the training data, 74 images as the validation test data, and 75 images as the test data to "train" the deep neural network to judge the thickness of the extraocular muscles on computed tomography. We then validated the performance of the network. In the test data, the area under the curve was 0.946 (95% confidence interval (CI) 0.894"“0.998), and receiver operating characteristic analysis demonstrated 92.5% (95% CI 0.796"“0.984) sensitivity and 88.6% (95% CI 0.733"“0.968) specificity. The results suggest that the deep learning system with the deep neural network can detect EEM in patients with GO.
