Stephens repeats GNAC Player of the Week feat
PORTLAND, Ore. – Alaska Anchorage senior Eve Stephens was named the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week for volleyball again Monday, claiming the award for the second week in a row and the fourth time this season. A 6-1 rightside hitter, Stephens helped the Seawolves to...
Nash collects third weekly honor
PORTLAND, ORE. – Alaska Anchorage sophomore Cole Nash collected his third GNAC Runner of the Week this season after finishing as the top collegiate runner at the Bill Roe Classic. The native of Littleton, Colo., covered the 8,000-meter course in a time of 24:25.8. The top collegiate finisher in...
Anchorage poker pro Adam Hendrix pockets sixth career win, and $192,400
Anchorage poker pro Adam Hendrix is proving prolific and prosperous in 2022. Hendrix on Monday won his sixth career title when he seized the Poker Masters Event #4, a No-Limit Hold ‘em game, at the ARIA Resort and Casino in Las Vegas to earn $192,400. The victory was Hendrix’s...
September rain aims at Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two additional rounds of rain are coming to Southeast Alaska for the remainder of the weekend. The first round will likely bring one to two inches from Wednesday night to Friday. Another storm arrives Friday, with one to three inches expected. Prince William Sound and the...
Midday Report September 26, 2022
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Chevak begins to set things straight after the storm. The Anchorage School District is facing a 68 million dollar budget shortfall. And the dams for Wrangell’s drinking water reservoirs are deemed among of Alaska’s worst.
Bronson administration says Centennial Campground will close on Friday, campers wonder where they will go
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At an emergency meeting Monday night, Anchorage Assembly members passed and funded a shelter plan to begin Oct. 1, which includes space for the estimated 200 people who are living at Centennial Campground in East Anchorage. Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson said he is considering the plan...
Mayor names new librarian for Anchorage: Virginia Clay McClure
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson has named Virginia Clay McClure to be the director of the Anchorage libraries. McClure is the wife of former Lt. Gov. Mead Treadwell, and is not an unfamiliar person to the Anchorage library system. She worked for two years as an assistant director of public services, and was the librarian for the Mountain View branch. She worked in Kentucky public libraries before moving to Anchorage.
Grizzly Bear Mauls 9-Year-Old Boy on Moose Hunt in Alaska
A 9-year-old boy and a male relative were hunting moose north of Anchorage, Alaska, on Tuesday when they were attacked by an adult grizzly bear. According to Anchorage Daily News, the adult bear, which had a cub, mauled the young hunter. The older family member, a 41-year-old male, was able to shoot and kill the bear during the attack. The older hunter sustained minor injuries and both hunters were taken to Mat-su Regional Medical Center for care.
Anchorage pilot dies in Mat-Su plane crash
Man accused of killing toddler in 2014 pleads guilty to manslaughter. Jyzyk Sharpe’s trial was set to get underway last week after a jury had been selected when the state’s prosecution team offered him a plea deal that would dismiss the Murder-2 charge in exchange for a guilty plea to manslaughter.
Notes from the trail: Candidates and their volunteers are on the move
While Congresswoman Mary Peltola enjoys a honeymoon phase in Washington, D.C., Sarah Palin has was spotted in Fairbanks and North Pole, and Nick Begich has been campaigning from Fairbanks and North Pole to Juneau. Above, he’s seen with former Juneau Mayor Ken Koelsch on Seward Street. Nick Begich won...
Anchorage car wreck turns fatal
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man involved in a Sept. 10 two-vehicle car accident has died, according to Anchorage police. In a press release, Anchorage police said that 51-year-old Robert Malone had died from injuries suffered during the crash at the intersection of Denali Street and East Northern Lights Boulevard. Malone and two others were in a GMC Safari driving west on Northern Lights Boulevard through a green light when the vehicle collided with a Jeep Commander traveling north on Denali Street, who had a red light.
Necropsy results indicate bear involved in Tuesday attack not the same as the one in Butte
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A necropsy has been completed on the bear that attacked a 9-year-old boy and an adult male on Tuesday evening near Palmer. The two were hunting in the Palmer Hay Flats area when they stumbled across a sow and her cub. Regional Management Coordinator for the Division of Wildlife Conservation Todd Rinaldi said Thursday that he believes the individuals surprised the bear.
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Anchorage 2022
Fascinating cultural sites, sparkling glaciers, winding trails, amusement parks, the glistening Northern Lights, abundant wildlife, and the world’s largest seaplane base make Anchorage one of the most visited cities in Alaska. Surrounded by Kenai, Chugach, and Talkeetna mountains, Anchorage is where you can explore the best of Alaska’s wilderness....
Anchorage Assembly's winter shelter plan includes sprinkling beds throughout the city
Necropsy results indicate bear involved in Tuesday attack not the same as the one in the Butte. After many households experienced numerous chicken coup raids in the last week, residents were left wondering if it was the same bear that had been showing up in the Butte, but Fish and Game doesn’t believe it is.
Anchorage School Board dug deep $68 million fiscal hole using the Covid one-time funds
The Anchorage School Board has kicked the can down the road on its budget for the past few years. Consequently, it is facing a $68 million budget shortfall for the next school year. This shortfall results from bad decisions made since the infusion of federal Covid relief dollars. Much of...
One dead in plane crash near Skwentna
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The pilot and sole occupant of a Cessna was found dead Sunday after crashing into a lake. On Sunday afternoon at 3:51 pm, Alaska Wildlife Troopers were notified of a plane crash on Whiskey Lake near Skwentna. The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center dispatched an Air Force...
Authorities find one dead in Palmer RV fire
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A body was found in a Palmer RV after a fire broke out at the residence Monday. On Monday night at 9:15 pm, the Alaska State Troopers were notified of an RV fire at the 27800 block of East Knik River Road. Troopers, firefighters, and deputy...
State of Art: Talking shop with restaurant consultant Steph Johnson
This week on State of Art we’re hearing from Steph Johnson. She was an early hire when the Bear Tooth Grill was first opening, eventually becoming general manager of the Bear Tooth Theatrepub and Grill. After two decades with the company, she’s helping other restaurants find their way. We discuss her work as a consultant, what makes a good dining experience and the un-sexy side of the business.
Winter is coming: Assembly sends to mayor its plan that spends $2,285 per month to house each homeless person
The Anchorage Assembly, in a special meeting on Monday, voted to approve $2.4 million in funding for the Assembly’s plan to house about 350 homeless people for three months. That’s a cost of over $6,800 per person for the three months, or $2,285 per homeless person for housing alone, per month beginning on Oct. 1. That only pays for housing the homeless through December through this plan. It does not include services such as free meals and social services.
