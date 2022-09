GEORGETOWN, TEXAS – McMurry's second excursion away from its home base nearly wound up with a box checked off in the win column Saturday, Sept. 24. The War Hawks brought a strong contingent from the Big Country that made the trip to suburban Austin, Tex., to its feet right out of the gate at Birkelbach Stadium. After holding their hosts from Southwestern University following the opening kickoff, head coach Jordan Neal's squad marched down the field and found paydirt when sophomore quarterback Andrew McBride (Katy, Tex.) scooted six yards for a score. Neal's offensive kept the pressure off taking their ensuing drive to the house, too, when McBride hit senior wide receiver Jermond Lovely (Dayton, Texas) down the far seam in stride for an 82-yard scoring strike, making it 14-0 before many fans had settled in their seats.

