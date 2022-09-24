Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo left covered in blood after being whacked in face by Czech keeper in painful collision
CRISTIANO RONALDO was left covered in blood after a painful collision with Czech Republic keeper Tomas Vaclik. The Manchester United forward suffered the painful injury inside the opening 12 minutes of Portugal's Nations League clash after challenging for an aerial ball. Ronaldo collided with the leaping Vaclik, whose arms smashed...
Wales relegated from Nations League’s top tier following Poland defeat
Wales’ World Cup send-off ended in a 1-0 defeat to Poland and relegation from the Nations League’s top tier.Karol Swiderski, just as he had done when the two sides met in Wroclaw in June, came up with a second-half winner to seal Wales’ demotion to League B.Wales needed victory in Cardiff to secure their place in the top flight of European football and relegate Poland to the second tier.FT | 🏴 0-1 🇵🇱Sgôr Terfynol! Cymru will return to League B... ...But we still have the World Cup!!! #TogetherStronger | #WALPOL pic.twitter.com/qujapv0Uur— Wales 🏴 (@Cymru) September 25, 2022But Poland stood firm...
Chelsea beat Man City to bounce back in WSL
Chelsea bounced back from an opening-day loss to beat Manchester City 2-0 in the Women's Super League (WSL) on Sunday. Champions Chelsea slumped to a 2-1 defeat away to newly promoted Liverpool last week, but Fran Kirby's first-half strike and a second-half penalty from Maren Mjelde were enough to get them back on track against City in front of more than 4,000 fans at their Kingsmeadow home ground.
Spain becomes latest heavyweight to fall at UEFA Nations League
On Friday, it was England and Germany. On Saturday, another European heavyweight — this time Spain — joined their fellow former World Cup winners by posting an eyebrow-raising loss on the penultimate match day of 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. La Roja, upset 2-1 by Switzerland in Zaragoza, were...
If England fail in Qatar it won’t be because they left out Alexander-Arnold | Barney Ronay
Obsession over the Liverpool player is a sideshow – England have three other high-class right-backs who all play in multiple positions
Hungary 0-2 Italy: European champions reach Nations League finals at hosts' expense
Italy pipped Hungary to a place in the Nations League finals with an assured win over the hosts in Budapest. Marco Rossi's Hungary side had gone into the fixture at the Puskas Arena only needing a draw to reach the last four of the competition. However, a defensive lapse allowed...
Chelsea medical director Paco Biosca ‘next to leave’ — report
Before this year, Chelsea hadn’t had a change of ownership in nearly two decades. Perhaps unsurprisingly, we also hadn’t had wholesale changes in the way the club operates. Clearly, that’s not been the case this summer. One of the few departments untouched so far had been the...
Report: Update Emerges On Defender Linked With Manchester City And Tottenham Hotspur
Milan Skriniar is currently one of the most sought-after defenders in world football, most recently being linked with French giants PSG.
England vs Germany confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Nations League fixture tonight
England are back in Nations League action on Monday night as they host Germany football at Wembley.While the result won’t change the outcome of Group A3, with the Three Lions already down and relegated after defeat to Italy, there’s a wider factor at play as Gareth Southgate looks to rediscover a winning formula before the 2022 World Cup.LIVE! Follow England’s final game before the World Cup against Germany with our blogIt’s five without victory now for Harry Kane and the gang, leaving the mood around supporters rather more downcast than it was last summer after they reached the final of...
Portugal slaughter Czech Republic ahead of decisive Spain clash in Nations League
Spain will have to get over their disappointing defeat at home to Switzerland quickly if they want any chance of making it to the Nations League semi-finals. They face Portugal on Tuesday, who warned La Roja of their quality with a 4-0 victory over Czech Republic. They dominated the match...
Pride on the line as England hosts Germany in WCup warmup
BERLIN (AP) — Two teams with battered pride face each other at Wembley Stadium on Monday as England hosts Germany for a World Cup audition in the Nations League. England is already certain to finish bottom of Group A3 and drop out of the top tier of the Nations League after losing to Italy on Friday.
Nations League: Spain seeks elusive win in Portugal
MADRID (AP) — Coach Luis Enrique tried to stay optimistic about Spain’s chances of advancing in the Nations League following a disappointing home loss to Switzerland. After all, La Roja can still secure a spot in the finals with a win in Portugal on Tuesday. “We see it...
Hirving Lozano strikes late as Mexico edge past Peru
Mexico started their first of two World Cup sendoff friendlies with a 1-0 victory over Peru thanks to a late goal from Hirving "Chucky" Lozano on Saturday night. In front of 62,729 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, El Tri's eventual path to a narrow win began slowly in the first half. Mexico held more possession in the first 45 minutes but failed to provide accurate enough crosses or through balls in the final third. Peru eventually gained some confidence later into the first half, but also had complications with capitalizing on their chances.
Eurovision 2023: Final two potential UK host cities revealed
Either Glasgow or Liverpool will host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest, it’s been announced. The UK’s entry Sam Ryder came in at second place to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra in this year’s competition, scoring an impressive 466 points overall with his song ‘Space Man’.
Factbox: Companies Potentially Affected by Italy's Election
(Reuters) - A right-wing alliance led by Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party looks set to win a clear majority in the next parliament, exit polls said on Sunday after voting ended in an Italian national election. Here is a list of companies that could be affected by the outcome...
