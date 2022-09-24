ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

The Independent

Wales relegated from Nations League’s top tier following Poland defeat

Wales’ World Cup send-off ended in a 1-0 defeat to Poland and relegation from the Nations League’s top tier.Karol Swiderski, just as he had done when the two sides met in Wroclaw in June, came up with a second-half winner to seal Wales’ demotion to League B.Wales needed victory in Cardiff to secure their place in the top flight of European football and relegate Poland to the second tier.FT | 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 0-1 🇵🇱Sgôr Terfynol! Cymru will return to League B... ...But we still have the World Cup!!! #TogetherStronger | #WALPOL pic.twitter.com/qujapv0Uur— Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Cymru) September 25, 2022But Poland stood firm...
ESPN

Chelsea beat Man City to bounce back in WSL

Chelsea bounced back from an opening-day loss to beat Manchester City 2-0 in the Women's Super League (WSL) on Sunday. Champions Chelsea slumped to a 2-1 defeat away to newly promoted Liverpool last week, but Fran Kirby's first-half strike and a second-half penalty from Maren Mjelde were enough to get them back on track against City in front of more than 4,000 fans at their Kingsmeadow home ground.
FOX Sports

Spain becomes latest heavyweight to fall at UEFA Nations League

On Friday, it was England and Germany. On Saturday, another European heavyweight — this time Spain — joined their fellow former World Cup winners by posting an eyebrow-raising loss on the penultimate match day of 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. La Roja, upset 2-1 by Switzerland in Zaragoza, were...
SB Nation

Chelsea medical director Paco Biosca ‘next to leave’ — report

Before this year, Chelsea hadn’t had a change of ownership in nearly two decades. Perhaps unsurprisingly, we also hadn’t had wholesale changes in the way the club operates. Clearly, that’s not been the case this summer. One of the few departments untouched so far had been the...
The Independent

England vs Germany confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Nations League fixture tonight

England are back in Nations League action on Monday night as they host Germany football at Wembley.While the result won’t change the outcome of Group A3, with the Three Lions already down and relegated after defeat to Italy, there’s a wider factor at play as Gareth Southgate looks to rediscover a winning formula before the 2022 World Cup.LIVE! Follow England’s final game before the World Cup against Germany with our blogIt’s five without victory now for Harry Kane and the gang, leaving the mood around supporters rather more downcast than it was last summer after they reached the final of...
The Associated Press

Pride on the line as England hosts Germany in WCup warmup

BERLIN (AP) — Two teams with battered pride face each other at Wembley Stadium on Monday as England hosts Germany for a World Cup audition in the Nations League. England is already certain to finish bottom of Group A3 and drop out of the top tier of the Nations League after losing to Italy on Friday.
ESPN

Hirving Lozano strikes late as Mexico edge past Peru

Mexico started their first of two World Cup sendoff friendlies with a 1-0 victory over Peru thanks to a late goal from Hirving "Chucky" Lozano on Saturday night. In front of 62,729 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, El Tri's eventual path to a narrow win began slowly in the first half. Mexico held more possession in the first 45 minutes but failed to provide accurate enough crosses or through balls in the final third. Peru eventually gained some confidence later into the first half, but also had complications with capitalizing on their chances.
NME

Eurovision 2023: Final two potential UK host cities revealed

Either Glasgow or Liverpool will host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest, it’s been announced. The UK’s entry Sam Ryder came in at second place to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra in this year’s competition, scoring an impressive 466 points overall with his song ‘Space Man’.
US News and World Report

Factbox: Companies Potentially Affected by Italy's Election

(Reuters) - A right-wing alliance led by Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party looks set to win a clear majority in the next parliament, exit polls said on Sunday after voting ended in an Italian national election. Here is a list of companies that could be affected by the outcome...
