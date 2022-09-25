Read full article on original website
kalkinemedia.com
Radiopharm (ASX:RAD) to present on Ga68-Integrin (RAD301) at EANM Congress
Radiopharm’s RAD301 asset targeting pancreatic cancer has been selected for an oral presentation at the 35th Annual Congress of the EANM. The conference is strongly aided by numerous industrial exhibitors with global footprint. The company entered into an exclusive licence agreement with TRIMT in August last year to develop...
kalkinemedia.com
Shree Minerals (ASX:SHH) outlines key project developments in FY22 annual report
Shree Minerals has released its annual report for the year ended 30 June 2022. The mineral explorer has been building a robust exploration project portfolio in renowned mineral provinces. The period saw new exploration licence grants and developments across the project portfolio. Shree Minerals Limited (ASX:SHH), an Australian diversified mineral...
World’s largest carbon removal facility could suck up 5 million metric tonnes of CO2 yearly
A U.S. climate tech company has developed a project that could remove millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere annually. CarbonCapture Inc. has revealed plans for the largest carbon capture facility in the world in Wyoming, in an exclusive partnership with premier carbon storage company Frontier Carbon Solutions, according to a press release published by Business Wire last week.
In a world first, scientists propose geothermal power plants that also work as valuable clean energy reservoirs
A team of researchers from Princeton University claims that enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) could enable up to five terawatts of power generation in the U.S. alone. This is huge because, currently, the total amount of electricity produced annually in the country from all the sources stands at around one terawatt only.
FOXBusiness
Electric-car demand pushes lithium prices to records
Surging prices for lithium are intensifying a race between automakers to lock up supplies and raising concerns that a shortage of the battery metal could slow the adoption of electric vehicles. Lithium carbonate prices in China, the benchmark in the fast-growing market, stand at about $71,000 a metric ton, according...
kalkinemedia.com
Take a look at performance of these ASX-listed stocks
ASX 200 closed 0.41% higher at 6,496.20 points. Among all the eleven significant sectors under the benchmark index, four managed to close in green. Materials sector was the top performing sector as it reported a rise of 2.57%. Australian stock market benchmark index, S&P/ASX 200, closed marginally higher on Tuesday....
kalkinemedia.com
European Battery Metals company Aeramentum Resources (AEN) all set to debut on the ASX
Aeramentum Resources is a new IPO, focused on the European market for battery minerals including copper, nickel and cobalt. AEN acquired the Treasure Project in 2021, in the Republic of Cyprus, EU and is planning to be hit the ASX by November 2022. Mr Geoff Muers, the Managing Director of Aeramentum explains the company’s goals and strategies.
TechCrunch
China’s Nio joins the race for lithium, buys 12% of Australia’s Greenwing Resources
Lithium carbonate prices in China hit a record 501,500 yuan/tonne in September, tripling the number from a year ago. The surge is so dramatic that regulators summoned key industry players for a meeting in March and called for a return to rational pricing. Nio, an eight-year-old premium EV maker, has...
Slate
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
kitco.com
Argentine State-run miners launch first-time lithium project
BUENOS AIRES - Units of Argentina's state oil firm YPF will next month begin lithium exploration in a first-ever entry into the sector by state-run miners as the government aims to benefit from surging demand for the battery metal, according to a statement on Monday. Lithium prices have soared past...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine Media lists tobacco stocks to watch in October
Altria Group's dividend yield was 9.02 per cent. Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) noted over 14 per cent growth in its Q2 FY22 revenue. British American Tobacco Industries, p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) revenue jumped over five per cent YoY in the first half of fiscal 2022. The tobacco industry is traditionally...
kalkinemedia.com
5 TSX stocks to watch in October amid market volatility
The stock price of Open Text Corporation closed at C$ 36.83 on September 23, 2022. In Q2 2022, Cenovus's total revenues were C$ 19.2 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank witnessed a five-year dividend growth of 7.47 per cent. The focus of every investor remains on the stock's price and movement. Alongside, there...
Yokogawa Selected as MAC for Construction of Europe’s Largest Renewable Hydrogen Plant
Yokogawa Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6841) announced today that it has been selected by Shell Plc to be the main automation contractor (MAC) for the construction of its Holland Hydrogen I plant in the Dutch port of Rotterdam. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220925005002/en/ Illustration of the proposed Holland Hydrogen I site (Source: Shell) The Holland Hydrogen I plant will produce renewable hydrogen by using electricity from an offshore wind farm and will be Europe’s largest renewable hydrogen plant once operational in 2025. In its role as MAC, Yokogawa will optimize operations at the plant by closely integrating its systems and equipment.
Is Ethereum or Solana a Better Buy Right Now?
Solana appears to be innovating at a faster pace than Ethereum, which is leading to market share gains in areas such as NFTs.
Why MindMed Is Trading Lower By Around 35%; Here Are 31 Stocks Moving Premarket
Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc AMV rose 211.7% to $256.00 in pre-market trading after jumping around 199% on Tuesday. Silo Pharma, Inc. SILO rose 105% to $10.46 in pre-market trading following uplisting to the Nasdaq. Biogen Inc. BIIB shares rose 39.7% to $276.32 in pre-market trading. Biogen and Eisai Co. announced...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Cross laminated timber market is projected to top $2 billion by 2027
According to the current analysis from Reports and Data, the global Cross Laminated Timber market was valued at $786.71 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach $2.3 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 12.51%. By volume, the market is expected to reach 3,237.61 thousand cubic meters...
ice365.com
Marina Bay Sands presses its bet on Singapore as recovery ramps
The view from the top of the global integrated resort business is bright, with revenue rebounding and renewed growth on the horizon. That’s how Marina Bay Sands chief operating officer Paul Town sees it from a newly renovated suite in the widely envied 55-storey triple towers overlooking Singapore. “We’re...
streetwisereports.com
Junior Sells Lithium Projects to Focus on James Bay Gold
Quebec Precious Metals Corp. (QPM:TSX.V; CJCFF:OTCQB;YXEP:FSE) is selling two lithium pegmatite projects in the James Bay territory of Quebec to further its goal of focusing on its flagship Sakami gold project. The sale helps Idaho Champion pivot from precious metals toward all-important battery metals while Quebec Precious Metals can focus...
kalkinemedia.com
Stocks to explore as banks pullback mortgage offers: HSBA, STAN
Several banks have withdrawn offers on mortgages amid concerns of another interest rate hike by the Bank of England. The move comes after the pound sterling touched a record low against the US dollar on Monday. The pound sterling on Monday hit an all-time low against the US dollar following...
rigzone.com
First Gas Flows From Hess-Operated Project In Malaysia
Hess has flown first gas from the North Malay Basin Phase 3 project in Block PM302, located 180 miles off Peninsular Malaysia. — Malaysian oil and gas player Petronas has announced that the North Malay Basin (NMB) Phase 3 project in Block PM302, located 180 miles off Peninsular Malaysia, has recently achieved its first gas production.
