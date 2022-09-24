ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Crusaders fall to Lehigh

WORCESTER, Mass. – The Holy Cross women's soccer team was defeated 1-0 Saturday night by Patriot League opponent Lehigh. The setback keeps the Crusaders (0-7-4) while the Mountain Haws improve to 4-4-1 overall following the competitive and physical affair. HOW IT HAPPENED:. The Lehigh goal was scored by senior...
WORCESTER, MA
Volleyball defeated in three sets by Bucknell

LEWISBURG, Pa. – Holy Cross volleyball sophomore Abbie Lane recorded her second consecutive double-double with a team-high 10 kills to go with 11 digs in a 3-0 defeat to Patriot League opponent Bucknell Saturday at Davis Gymnasium. The loss sends Holy Cross to 2-13, 0-4 PL while Bucknell moves...
LEWISBURG, PA
No. 13 Crusaders down Colgate in Patriot League opener

HAMILTON, N.Y. – The No. 13 Holy Cross football team defeated Colgate, 35-10, to open Patriot League play on Saturday, Sept. 24. The Crusaders (4-0, 1-0 Patriot League) held the Raiders (1-3, 0-1 Patriot League) to just 250 yards of offense. After trailing by a 10-7 margin early, Holy Cross had 28 unanswered points to secure the win.
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester, MA
Worcester, MA
Sogno Now Open in Woburn

Italian restaurant dreams do come true – just ask owner Ron Martignetti who has just opened the doors to Sogno in Woburn. Named for the Italian word for dream, the new dining destination (at 304 Cambridge Road on the Winchester line) promises an authentic tasting tour of Italy right at your table.
WOBURN, MA
Mass. State Lottery winner: Quincy man wins $700,000 after playing same numbers for 30 years

George Morano played the same lottery numbers for the last 30 years, and earlier this week, it finally paid off, according to the state lottery. Morano, a Quincy resident, won $600,000 Monday after playing those same numbers on six “Mass Cash” tickets bought at a Super Petroleum in the city, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Lottery said. He won an additional $100,000 through the same numbers on his “Mass Cash” season ticket, the lottery added, winning $700,000 overall.
QUINCY, MA
The New York Times is Excited About These 4 New England Restaurants

It's always exciting when a big name network or newspaper gives New England a shoutout. A recent New York Times Instagram post highlights The Restaurant List, featuring 50 restaurants across the country that the paper is most excited about right now. Four New England spots - two in Maine, two in Massachusetts - made it on this prestigious list, which is quite the honor.
PORTLAND, ME
10 fall restaurant openings we’re excited about

Oysters, pumpkin pancakes, and Greek food are coming this season. With the beginning of autumn comes a new start — especially for the new restaurants opening in and around Boston this season. Ranging from Italian eateries to destinations for fresh seafood, the next couple of months bring some exciting debuts to the city’s dining scene. Whether you’re looking for breakfast comfort food or a modern take on Japanese cuisine, we have you covered.
BOSTON, MA
Where to celebrate National Coffee Day in Boston

Bostonians love coffee, in fact some might say that we run on it! National Coffee Day is coming up on September 29 and there are lots of ways to mark the occasion in the Hub. Here is our ultimate coffee day itinerary around town. Visit Say Coffee at Time Out...
BOSTON, MA
Award-Winning Ramen Spot Opens at Dedham's Legacy Place

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Last spring, it was reported that an award-winning group of ramen spots would be opening its second outlet in the Greater Boston area. Now we have learned that the place is up and running. According to a press release, Menya Jiro is...
DEDHAM, MA
These are the 10 best family-friendly U.S. cities in 2022 based on academic excellence, outdoor space and more

In August, Opendoor, a digital platform for residential real estate, released a new survey that revealed the best family-friendly cities in the country. Opendoor's family-friendly cities and towns were identified by analyzing and averaging the number of places tagged with phrases like: community center, garden, museum, park, picnic site, playground, school, swimming pool, and supermarket within three miles of one of their brokerages.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Seven-Year Liberal Arts and Medical Education Program stops accepting applicants

Boston University Seven-Year Liberal Arts/Medical Education program has stopped admitting students for the 2022-2023 application cycle. The program was designed for students to complete a Bachelor of Arts degree in the College of Arts and Sciences in three years and a Medical Degree at Boston University School of Medicine in the following four years.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Police run up millions in overtime at Mass. and Cass homeless encampment

Boston police officers logged nearly $4 million in overtime pay between 2019 and 2020 for work at Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, or Mass. and Cass, an area marked by a seemingly unending cycle of homelessness, crime, substance use and poverty. Homeless advocates, mental health professionals and public policy...
BOSTON, MA
10 Ways to Enjoy the 2022 Topsfield Fair

It’s almost that time of year again, time for giant pumpkins, giant slides, and giant horses strutting their stuff in the arena. The Topsfield Fair opens for the year on September 30 and runs through October 10, offering up a bounty of classic county fair fun. For a complete...
TOPSFIELD, MA

