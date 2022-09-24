Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Save the Date: New England's Largest Zoo is Hosting a Harvest Festival & You're Invited!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
4 Art Festivals Happening in Massachusetts That Will Inspire YouDianna CarneyRevere, MA
Free Admission to Local Art Festival Includes Live Music, Dance Performances & More!Dianna CarneyWestborough, MA
Related
goholycross.com
Crusaders fall to Lehigh
WORCESTER, Mass. – The Holy Cross women's soccer team was defeated 1-0 Saturday night by Patriot League opponent Lehigh. The setback keeps the Crusaders (0-7-4) while the Mountain Haws improve to 4-4-1 overall following the competitive and physical affair. HOW IT HAPPENED:. The Lehigh goal was scored by senior...
goholycross.com
Volleyball defeated in three sets by Bucknell
LEWISBURG, Pa. – Holy Cross volleyball sophomore Abbie Lane recorded her second consecutive double-double with a team-high 10 kills to go with 11 digs in a 3-0 defeat to Patriot League opponent Bucknell Saturday at Davis Gymnasium. The loss sends Holy Cross to 2-13, 0-4 PL while Bucknell moves...
goholycross.com
No. 13 Crusaders down Colgate in Patriot League opener
HAMILTON, N.Y. – The No. 13 Holy Cross football team defeated Colgate, 35-10, to open Patriot League play on Saturday, Sept. 24. The Crusaders (4-0, 1-0 Patriot League) held the Raiders (1-3, 0-1 Patriot League) to just 250 yards of offense. After trailing by a 10-7 margin early, Holy Cross had 28 unanswered points to secure the win.
WCVB
Red Sox icon Pedro Martinez working to provide hurricane relief for Dominican Republic
BOSTON — Boston Red Sox icon Pedro Martinez is looking to help those impacted by Hurricane Fiona in his home country of the Dominican Republic. Martinez and his wife, Carolina, said Dominican families served by the Pedro Martinez Foundation have lost their homes and some have even lost their lives.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bostonchefs.com
Sogno Now Open in Woburn
Italian restaurant dreams do come true – just ask owner Ron Martignetti who has just opened the doors to Sogno in Woburn. Named for the Italian word for dream, the new dining destination (at 304 Cambridge Road on the Winchester line) promises an authentic tasting tour of Italy right at your table.
Mass. State Lottery winner: Quincy man wins $700,000 after playing same numbers for 30 years
George Morano played the same lottery numbers for the last 30 years, and earlier this week, it finally paid off, according to the state lottery. Morano, a Quincy resident, won $600,000 Monday after playing those same numbers on six “Mass Cash” tickets bought at a Super Petroleum in the city, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Lottery said. He won an additional $100,000 through the same numbers on his “Mass Cash” season ticket, the lottery added, winning $700,000 overall.
The New York Times is Excited About These 4 New England Restaurants
It's always exciting when a big name network or newspaper gives New England a shoutout. A recent New York Times Instagram post highlights The Restaurant List, featuring 50 restaurants across the country that the paper is most excited about right now. Four New England spots - two in Maine, two in Massachusetts - made it on this prestigious list, which is quite the honor.
whdh.com
Rapper Post Malone postpones concert at TD Garden following fall on stage last week
BOSTON (WHDH) - Rapper Post Malone took to social media Saturday evening to announce the cancellation of his show at TD Garden. The musician, born Austin Richard Post, wrote that he’s experiencing pain from his fall last week on stage in St. Louis, Missouri. In the Twitter post, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boston Globe
10 fall restaurant openings we’re excited about
Oysters, pumpkin pancakes, and Greek food are coming this season. With the beginning of autumn comes a new start — especially for the new restaurants opening in and around Boston this season. Ranging from Italian eateries to destinations for fresh seafood, the next couple of months bring some exciting debuts to the city’s dining scene. Whether you’re looking for breakfast comfort food or a modern take on Japanese cuisine, we have you covered.
WMUR.com
Rapper Post Malone goes to hospital with ‘stabbing pain,’ postpones Boston concert
BOSTON — Less than an hour before he was scheduled to take the stage Saturday night in Boston at the TD Garden, Grammy-award nominated rapper Post Malone announced he was in the hospital and must cancel the show. In a statement published on social media at 7:32 p.m., Malone...
Time Out Global
Where to celebrate National Coffee Day in Boston
Bostonians love coffee, in fact some might say that we run on it! National Coffee Day is coming up on September 29 and there are lots of ways to mark the occasion in the Hub. Here is our ultimate coffee day itinerary around town. Visit Say Coffee at Time Out...
NECN
Award-Winning Ramen Spot Opens at Dedham's Legacy Place
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Last spring, it was reported that an award-winning group of ramen spots would be opening its second outlet in the Greater Boston area. Now we have learned that the place is up and running. According to a press release, Menya Jiro is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Day two of the Mass Black Expo at the Boston Convention Center
BOSTON — The black economic council is hosting day two of the Mass Black Expo at the Boston Convention Center on Saturday. This event is aiming to bring together black business leaders and promote equity in businesses. According to BECMA, closing the racial gap is an important first step...
Hilarious Tik Tok Shows Just How Oblivious Boston is About Western Massachusetts
Sometimes being a resident of western Massachusetts can feel like living on an island that the rest of the state doesn't even know about, let alone care about. While those of us who live here know how much The Berkshires (and the rest of western Massachusetts) has to offer, sometimes it feels lost on our fellow Bay State residents.
Quinsigamond Community College instructor sued over alleged racial remarks about Nigerians, blacks
“You can’t trust Nigerians. They’ll steal your money,” is what a civil lawsuit claims a Quinsigamond Community College instructor told her class, among other disparaging remarks about Nigerians. The civil lawsuit claims Arlene James, a part-time faculty member at QCC since 2010, made “repeated disparaging racial remarks...
CNBC
These are the 10 best family-friendly U.S. cities in 2022 based on academic excellence, outdoor space and more
In August, Opendoor, a digital platform for residential real estate, released a new survey that revealed the best family-friendly cities in the country. Opendoor's family-friendly cities and towns were identified by analyzing and averaging the number of places tagged with phrases like: community center, garden, museum, park, picnic site, playground, school, swimming pool, and supermarket within three miles of one of their brokerages.
Boston 25 talks with health expert about battling prediabetes
BOSTON — Boston 25′s Mark Ockerbloom talks with Dr. Joan Salge Blake about prediabetes. Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts. Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
Daily Free Press
Seven-Year Liberal Arts and Medical Education Program stops accepting applicants
Boston University Seven-Year Liberal Arts/Medical Education program has stopped admitting students for the 2022-2023 application cycle. The program was designed for students to complete a Bachelor of Arts degree in the College of Arts and Sciences in three years and a Medical Degree at Boston University School of Medicine in the following four years.
wgbh.org
Boston Police run up millions in overtime at Mass. and Cass homeless encampment
Boston police officers logged nearly $4 million in overtime pay between 2019 and 2020 for work at Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, or Mass. and Cass, an area marked by a seemingly unending cycle of homelessness, crime, substance use and poverty. Homeless advocates, mental health professionals and public policy...
nshoremag.com
10 Ways to Enjoy the 2022 Topsfield Fair
It’s almost that time of year again, time for giant pumpkins, giant slides, and giant horses strutting their stuff in the arena. The Topsfield Fair opens for the year on September 30 and runs through October 10, offering up a bounty of classic county fair fun. For a complete...
Comments / 0