With nearly 30 events happening over three days in October, Chico State has planned a weekend to remember. From Thursday, October 6, through Saturday, October 8, the University will host and partner with the City of Chico for Wildcat Weekend, headlined by the signature events Homecoming, Alumni and Family Weekend and Chico Preview Day. Each day will include a broad range of events to showcase the University’s academic and cultural achievements while celebrating its connection to the city.

CHICO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO