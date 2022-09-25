Read full article on original website
latechsports.com
Lady Techsters Fall to No. 23 Rice
RUSTON - The Louisiana Tech volleyball team fell 3-0 (17-25, 18-25, 15-25) to No. 23 Rice on Sunday afternoon inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court. LA Tech (7-1, 1-1 C-USA) went back and forth with Top-25 Rice (12-1, 1-0 C-USA) in the first set until until the Owls opened up a lead with a 5-0 scoring run to give them six-point advantage. Andrea Spasojevic, Imana Ellis and Chard'e Vanzandt all delivered kills in the Lady Techsters attempt to shorten the Owl's lead, but were not able to shorten it enough. Spasojevic finished the set with two kills and three digs.
gsutigers.com
James leads GSU in Conference-Opening Victory
LORMAN, Miss. | Jayden James registered a team-high 13 kills as the Grambling State University volleyball team opened Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play on Sunday afternoon with a 3-0 victory over Alcorn State at the Davey L. Whitney Complex. Grambling State (4-7 overall, 1-0 SWAC) won the opening set, 25-14,...
latechsports.com
LA Tech has Impressive Showing at Tulsa Invitational
TULSA, Okla. – The Louisiana Tech Tennis team had an impressive showing in its first fall tournament, defeating Arkansas and Northern Arizona in singles at the three-day Tulsa Invitational from the Michael D. Case Tennis Center. With the entire roster returning from an 18-win season, LA Tech ramped up...
KNOE TV8
West Monroe fighter swinging for a world championship
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -According to organizers of the sport, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships is the fastest growing combat sport in the world. For West Monroe native, Quentin “The Hero” Henry, he gets to take his best shot for a world championship. Only thing standing in his way of a storybook finish is Lorenzo Hunt, the defending champion. Hunt is 8-1 with 7 knockouts and Henry is 5-1 with four knockouts. You can buy tickets for this heavy weight fight at BKFC.com.
Golden Corral in West Monroe to reopen on Nov. 14, 2022
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— After being closed for almost two years, Golden Corral in West Monroe will reopen on November 14, 2022. According to hiring manager Shelley Corrent, they are looking to hire 150-200 employees. The hiring process for reopening will begin in late September through early October. Renovations to the building are already underway. […]
L'Observateur
Monroe & 2 others in Louisiana ranks among the poorest big cities in the country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
Two suspects in custody after “shots fired” at Pecanland Mall
The Monroe Police Department arrested two suspects in connection to a "shots fired" call they received Saturday evening at the Pecanland Mall in Monroe.
Monroe residents file petition to recall councilwoman Kema Dawson
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Recall efforts against Monroe city council Kema Dawson was filed by a group of Monroe residents on September 7th who say they are disappointed with the misrepresentation of Dawson, that’s according to the Louisiana Secretary of State. In order to force the recall, the group must obtain 1,954 signatures of registered […]
KNOE TV8
Krewe of Janus kicks off 40-year Mardi Gras celebration with annual cocktail party
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Krewe of Janus held its annual cocktail party at the Krewe of Janus Den on Louisville Ave. Saturday evening, announcing their King and Queen Janus XL and their Royal Court. Attendees cheered on the new dukes, duchesses and now Lee Sawyer and Suzette Sawyer, a...
72-year-old West Monroe woman dies in head-on crash
On Monday, September 12, 2022, around 4 PM, Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 151 at Weems Road in Ouachita Parish, La.
KNOE TV8
MPD looking for two suspects in Richwood Road shooting
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is looking for two suspects following a shooting on Richwood Road #2. MPD says Ronnie Jones and Jeremiah Bluford are wanted for second-degree murder. Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Domestic incident in Grambling leads to two arrests
Grambling police responded to a fight at an Edith Rose Lane residence Wednesday, leading to two arrests. A witness told a responding officer she had seen Joaquin Wix, 25, fighting with a former boyfriend, Latario Davis, 23, in the parking lot. While trying to sort out the situation, officers learned Wix was wanted on three bench warrants from Ruston City Court.
ArkLaMiss Fair returns to the Monroe Civic Center September 30th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — After a two year hiatus, the ArkLaMiss Fair will be making its triumphant return to the Monroe area on Friday, September 30, 2022. The West Monroe Civitans Club hosts the ArkLaMiss Fair every year in order to raise money for non-profits in the Twin Cities. The absence of the fair for […]
KSLA
Woman dead after vehicle overturned on University Parkway
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A woman is dead from a single vehicle accident on University Parkway. On Sept. 24 around 6:10 a.m., officers of the Natchitoches Police Department (NPD) were dispatched to a fatal motor vehicle crash on the 4000 block of University Parkway. When officers arrived, they discovered that...
KEDM
Monroe's 'Picnic in the Park' set for Thursday night at Forsythe Park
The City of Monroe, as well as Healthy Funroe are getting hosting the annual “Picnic In The Park.”. The event takes place Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Forsythe Park. The fun begins at 6:00 p.m. and wraps up at 8:00 p.m. There will be food trucks, fresh produce, unique gifts, art, and music by Josh Madden.
KTBS
Heflin man dies in outdoor burning accident; fire marshal warns of fire danger
BATON ROUGE, La. -- A Webster Parish man died Monday in an outdoor burning accident on his property. The death of the 67-year-old Heflin man is the fifth this year attributed to an open burning incident. “This is an unprecedented statistic for our state and it should be alarming to...
myarklamiss.com
UPDATE: two suspects identified in Richwood Road shooting
UPDATE: According to the Monroe Police Department, detectives have identified Jeremiah Bluford and Ronnie Jones as suspects in the September 23, 2022, early morning shooting at the 1100 block of Richwood Road #2. The shooting left one victim injured and another deceased. The suspects are wanted for Second-Degree Murder and...
KEDM
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Armed Robbery in West Monroe
Two suspects allegedly entered the business armed with a gun and took an undetermined amount of cash - Bouwell. Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an Armed Robbery of the Oasis Bingo Hall in West Monroe on September 21. Two suspects allegedly entered the business armed with a gun and took an undetermined amount of cash. The investigation into the robbery identified Donald Bouwell, Jr. and James Stephenson as suspects. Both suspects were later involved in a pursuit by Union Parish Deputies when they fled into a wooded area. After an extensive search, both suspects were apprehended in Union Parish and arrested on the charge of Armed Robbery. Bouwell was also charged with Failure to Register as a Sex offender in Ouachita Parish and faces additional Union Parish charges. Stephenson was charged with additional Union Parish charges as well.
bossierpress.com
OWNER OF HORSES SOUGHT BY BOSSIER SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The Bossier Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of three horses that were seized from a. location on Fullwood Circle in Princeton, LA. After proper identification of the horses, the claimant must pay the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. for the costs of care, custody, and control before the...
kalb.com
Natchitoches Police investigate homicide on Saida Street
NATCHITOCHES, La. (NPD) - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning on Saida Street near Carter’s Mobile Home Park. On September 25, 2022 around 12:15 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department were dispatched to Saida Street in reference to a gunshot victim. Upon officers arrival they located, Jaqurian Casson, (B/M, 21 y.o.a. of Natchitoches) who was suffering from a gunshot wound. As a result of his injuries, Jaqurian Casson, was pronounced deceased by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office.
