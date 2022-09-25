Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian Makes Many Aspects of SMU at UCF Plans Difficult
Making preparations for the SMU at UCF game is not easy because of Hurricane Ian.
theapopkavoice.com
Blue Darters, Mustangs fall in week five
Week five in high school football proved to be a struggle for both the Apopka Blue Darters and Wekiva Mustangs. Apopka's rally against the Edgewater Eagles fell short, as they lost their second game of the season 28-19. Wekiva lost its third close game of the year to Lake Brantley 17-12.
wogx.com
What makes Hurricane Ian so dangerous? NHC's Jamie Rhome explains
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Florida is bracing for what could be a powerful Category 4 Hurricane Ian at landfall on Wednesday before the storm tracks northeast toward the Orlando metropolitan area. The last time Orlando took a direct hit from a hurricane was Charley back in 2004, which maintained a...
floridapolitics.com
UCF cancels classes, activities Wednesday through Friday due to Hurricane Ian
But a football game on Saturday will proceed as planned. The University of Central Florida (UCF) is canceling classes Wednesday through Friday. The decision came as Hurricane Ian threatens Florida. Other schools on Florida’s west coast have already canceled classes in light of the storm. The University of South Florida...
Florida colleges and universities suspend operations due to Hurricane Ian
Colleges and Universities across Florida are announcing plans for campuses and students as Hurricane Ian moves closer to the state.
Golf Digest
The best courses you can play in Orlando
Other states might boast a better resume in terms of the quality of golf courses, but Florida fully embraces golf more than any other state. With more than 1,450 courses (including nine-holers), Florida has no shortage of options, which can be overwhelming when trying to nail down an itinerary. Of...
wmfe.org
CONVERSATIONS: Hurricane Ian poised to send evacuees to central Florida
Central Florida is bracing for an influx of evacuees, as the Gulf Coast prepares for a direct hit from Hurricane Ian. WMFE environmental reporter Amy Green talked with Craig Fugate, former FEMA administrator and director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, about how many evacuees are expected in the region.
click orlando
Colleges, universities announce closings ahead of Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian moves closer to Florida, colleges and universities in the area are beginning to announce plans for campuses and students, with some closures already announced. As closures are announced, we will post them in this story. [FREE DOWNLOAD: News 6 Pinpoint Hurricane Tracker App...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian projected track sends storm into Orlando: Timeline of arrival
ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents are being urged to have their final preparations in place on Tuesday as Hurricane Ian threatens to make impact on Florida this week as a major hurricane. While Ian is projected to make landfall near Tampa Bay, the storm is expected to bring harsh conditions to...
Hurricane Ian Livestream: How to Watch
With Hurricane Ian predicted to make landfall on Wednesday (September 28th), livestream cameras have been in place so everyone is able to watch the storm’s progress. The livestream from Fox 9 Minneapolis – St. Paul shows how Hurricane Ian is currently developing as it makes its way to the Fort Meyers area.
Bay News 9
School closures across Central Florida due to Hurricane Ian
We'll be tracking school closures across the viewing area below. All county schools and district offices will be closed from Sept. 28 and 29 due to Hurricane Ian. All school activities, events and programs are canceled. At this time, no decision has been made regarding school on Friday, Sept. 30.
15 Indoor Date Ideas for a Rainy Day in Orlando
When it comes to how to spend a sunny day, there's no shortage of options around Orlando. But what are the things to do on a rainy day in Orlando? Sure, you could order pizza and binge-watch the latest craze... The post 15 Indoor Date Ideas for a Rainy Day in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
This Publix Bakery Is Going Viral On TikTok For Hurricane Ian & It's So Florida
As Floridians track Hurricane Ian, they took to TikTok to share their seasonal preparations. One grocery store that's famous in the state, Publix, is trying to look at the (not so) bright side of the natural disaster. The bakery there is known for its decorative pastries and the Kissimmee location...
Florida Tech ranks among Florida’s top universities by U.S. News & World Report
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Florida Tech receives top honors as one of the elite schools in Florida, according to the 2023 Best Colleges rankings from U.S. News & World Report. The Florida Institute of Technology is a private research university in Melbourne, Florida. The university comprises four academic colleges: Engineering...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando hotel owner discounting rooms as Hurricane Ian evacuees head to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Central Florida hotel owner is trying to show that he cares for those evacuating coastal areas that may be impacted by Hurricane Ian, by discounting rooms as more people head to Orlando for safety. "We’re from Destin and going to Orlando," explained Saddy Andrae who traveled...
Central Florida residents fill sandbags as Hurricane Ian threatens Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian is forecast to impact Florida this week, residents in Central Florida should be preparing for the storm. One of the most important storm preparations, especially for residents in flood zones, is packing and preparing sandbags. All Central Florida counties are offering sandbags to...
Hurricane Ian: Publix stores in these Central Florida counties will close early for the storm
ORLANDO, Fla. — Publix locations in seven Central Florida counties will close early on Wednesday due to Hurricane Ian. Publix officials said locations in Sumter, Orange, Lake (717 N. 14th St., Leesburg and 1120 Bichara Blvd., The Villages), Seminole, Marion, Osceola, and Volusia counties will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Disney Evacuates Ahead of Potentially ‘Catastrophic’ Hurricane Ian Following Gov. DeSantis Warning
As Hurricane Ian barrels towards Florida with potentially deadly results, Disney has evacuated thousands of guests out of Disney World in Orlando. The storm continues to grow in strength as it draws closer to the state. It’s expected to grow into a Category 4 storm by the time it makes landfall in Florida.
This Is The Best Dive Bar In Florida
TripSavvy has the scoop on the best dive bar in every state.
Will Hurricane Ian hit Orlando? Here’s the latest forecast track
Orlando, along with nearly all of the southern half of Florida, is in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. Although it is still several days away, the system is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday morning. A state of emergency is in effect for nearly the entire state. Here’s the latest forecast track including the so-called “spaghetti ...
