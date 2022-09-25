ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theapopkavoice.com

Blue Darters, Mustangs fall in week five

Week five in high school football proved to be a struggle for both the Apopka Blue Darters and Wekiva Mustangs. Apopka's rally against the Edgewater Eagles fell short, as they lost their second game of the season 28-19. Wekiva lost its third close game of the year to Lake Brantley 17-12.
APOPKA, FL
wogx.com

What makes Hurricane Ian so dangerous? NHC's Jamie Rhome explains

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Florida is bracing for what could be a powerful Category 4 Hurricane Ian at landfall on Wednesday before the storm tracks northeast toward the Orlando metropolitan area. The last time Orlando took a direct hit from a hurricane was Charley back in 2004, which maintained a...
ORLANDO, FL
floridapolitics.com

UCF cancels classes, activities Wednesday through Friday due to Hurricane Ian

But a football game on Saturday will proceed as planned. The University of Central Florida (UCF) is canceling classes Wednesday through Friday. The decision came as Hurricane Ian threatens Florida. Other schools on Florida’s west coast have already canceled classes in light of the storm. The University of South Florida...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Orlando, FL
College Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia Football
Orlando, FL
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
Golf Digest

The best courses you can play in Orlando

Other states might boast a better resume in terms of the quality of golf courses, but Florida fully embraces golf more than any other state. With more than 1,450 courses (including nine-holers), Florida has no shortage of options, which can be overwhelming when trying to nail down an itinerary. Of...
ORLANDO, FL
wmfe.org

CONVERSATIONS: Hurricane Ian poised to send evacuees to central Florida

Central Florida is bracing for an influx of evacuees, as the Gulf Coast prepares for a direct hit from Hurricane Ian. WMFE environmental reporter Amy Green talked with Craig Fugate, former FEMA administrator and director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, about how many evacuees are expected in the region.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Colleges, universities announce closings ahead of Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian moves closer to Florida, colleges and universities in the area are beginning to announce plans for campuses and students, with some closures already announced. As closures are announced, we will post them in this story. [FREE DOWNLOAD: News 6 Pinpoint Hurricane Tracker App...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucf#Pittsburgh#American Football#College Football#Knights Rj Harvey
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian Livestream: How to Watch

With Hurricane Ian predicted to make landfall on Wednesday (September 28th), livestream cameras have been in place so everyone is able to watch the storm’s progress. The livestream from Fox 9 Minneapolis – St. Paul shows how Hurricane Ian is currently developing as it makes its way to the Fort Meyers area.
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

School closures across Central Florida due to Hurricane Ian

We'll be tracking school closures across the viewing area below. All county schools and district offices will be closed from Sept. 28 and 29 due to Hurricane Ian. All school activities, events and programs are canceled. At this time, no decision has been made regarding school on Friday, Sept. 30.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

15 Indoor Date Ideas for a Rainy Day in Orlando

When it comes to how to spend a sunny day, there's no shortage of options around Orlando. But what are the things to do on a rainy day in Orlando? Sure, you could order pizza and binge-watch the latest craze... The post 15 Indoor Date Ideas for a Rainy Day in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Ian hit Orlando? Here’s the latest forecast track

Orlando, along with nearly all of the southern half of Florida, is in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. Although it is still several days away, the system is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday morning. A state of emergency is in effect for nearly the entire state. Here’s the latest forecast track including the so-called “spaghetti ...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy