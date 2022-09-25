Read full article on original website
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Miners fall in road game at Poca
Mingo Central’s offense struggled as the Miners went on the road to Poca and dropped a 41-7 outcome at O.O. White Stadium on Friday night. It was the third straight loss after a season-opening win at Westside. Poca kept Mingo Central off the scoreboard until the opening minutes of...
Chronicle
Beavers Drop League Opener to Bulldogs
Taking on its biggest league rivals of late in its league opener, the Tenino girls soccer team fell behind and couldn’t make a comeback in a 3-1 defeat to Montesano Tuesday on the Black Top. The Beavers fell behind, 3-0, before putting together one of their best offensive attacks...
Chronicle
Tumwater Shuts Out Bobcats
Led by a brace from Regan Brewer and another goal from Lucy Bergford, the Tumwater girls soccer team shut out Aberdeen at home, 3-0, Tuesday night. Brewer scored each of the Thunderbirds’ first two goals, and Bergford added the insurance midway through the second half to secure the victory after they secured yet another clean sheet victory.
