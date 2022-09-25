Read full article on original website
Donna May Johnson
Donna May Johnson, 88, of Niota, Illinois, passed away at 7:30 p.m. Friday, September 23, 2022 at her home. She was born on May 14, 1934, at home near Burnside, Illinois, the daughter of Henry Thelma (Knipe) Russell. She married Louis Pilkington, they were married for twenty-seven years. She later married Lyle Johnson, they were married for twenty-three years. He preceded her in death in 2007.
West Burlington Fire
At 4:22 p.m. Monday the Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments were dispatched for a structure fire at Borghi USA, 402 West Division Street in West Burlington. Burlington Firefighters arrived on scene at 4:26 pm to find heavy smoke showing from the west side of the. commercial manufacturing facility with...
