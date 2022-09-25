Donna May Johnson, 88, of Niota, Illinois, passed away at 7:30 p.m. Friday, September 23, 2022 at her home. She was born on May 14, 1934, at home near Burnside, Illinois, the daughter of Henry Thelma (Knipe) Russell. She married Louis Pilkington, they were married for twenty-seven years. She later married Lyle Johnson, they were married for twenty-three years. He preceded her in death in 2007.

NIOTA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO