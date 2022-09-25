ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Benzinga

10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
FXDailyReport.com

US Stock Market Technical Analysis | September 27, 2022

U.S stock market set to bounce after two days close below 30,000. DJIA futures are currently up more than 300 points which indicates a bullish recovery at the opening of the trading day. DJIA index might target the 30,000 handles and test it. We think the current bullish movement is a correction movement only before further downside. Traders will continue to stay cautious and observe the index movement near the 30,000 handles.
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Plummets 486 Points, Nears Bear Market

The stock market took another step lower Friday, as Treasury yields continued to rise to levels not seen in over a decade. Today's drop brought the Dow below the important 30,000 mark and this close to bear-market territory, which is defined as a 20% drop from the most recent high (or its Jan. 3 peak at 36,585.06, in this case). The blue-chip index is the only one of its major market peers to have not crossed that threshold (the Nasdaq, remember, entered a bear market on March 7, and the S&P 500 on June 13).
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Lower as Bond Yields Surge

Stock indices fell in Monday’s trading session, as investors try to find ground after last week’s panic due to the 0.75% hike in interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) dipped 1.1%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) lost 1.02%. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) decreased by 0.5%. The real estate sector (XLRE) was the session’s laggard, as it fell by 2.64%. Conversely, the Consumer Staples sector (XLP) was the session’s leader, with a gain of 0.09%.
FOXBusiness

STOCK MARKET NEWS: Dow falls 313 points, bond yields spike as rate hike looms

Mark Zuckerberg loses $71B as Meta Platforms' stock struggles. Beyond Meat suspends COO after alleged road rage attack. Ford shares plunge as automaker warns of $1B in additional costs, unfinished vehicles. Coverage for this event has ended. Home Depot workers in Philadelphia seek union. SymbolPriceChange%Change. HD$274.07-6.34-2.26. Home Depot workers in...
Benzinga

US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Surges 300 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 300 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 1.03% to 29,563.11 while the NASDAQ rose 1.67% to 10,983.20. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.19% to 3,698.48. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares...
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
FXDailyReport.com

WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Sept. 27, 2022

WTI crude oil is trending lower inside a falling channel and appears to be finding support at the bottom. The commodity price could pull up to the nearby resistance levels marked by the Fibonacci retracement tool. The 38.% level is near the mid-channel area of interest at the $80 per...
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. SelectQuote SLQT stock increased by 12.23% to $1.01 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.1 million shares, making up 318.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.0 million.
Benzinga

Market Volatility Increases Further As Dow Drops Around 125 Points

U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Tuesday, as investors remained concerned about a potential worldwide recession. The British pound was slightly changed on Tuesday, after the currency tumbled to $1.0327 on Monday. On the economic data front, US durable goods orders fell 0.2% month-over-month in August, while new home sales...
Motley Fool

A Biotech Breakthrough Means Big Gains for These 2 Stocks

Stock markets were mixed Wednesday morning as investors wrestled with ongoing uncertainty. Biogen shares soared after the company announced positive trial results for its latest Alzheimer's treatment. Eli Lilly rose in sympathy as it, too, has a candidate treatment for the disease in its pipeline. You’re reading a free article...
FXDailyReport.com

Forex Technical Cross Pairs Analysis | September 27, 2022

EUR/JPY bounced from the 137.40 support level but no bullish follow-through yet. The pair might continue trading sideways near the current level and waiting for further reactions. Traders will wait for the pair to make a movement out of the 137.40 – 140.50 area. Will the pair continue the bullish trend and print a new higher high? Alternatively, will it move lower and print a lower low to cancel the bullish trend?
Benzinga

Nasdaq Turns Lower; Crude Oil Drops Sharply

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite turning negative on Monday. The Dow traded down 1.02% to 29,287.62 while the NASDAQ fell 0.22% to 10,843.61. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.85% to 3,661.81. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares rose by 0.3%...
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Stocks Looking for Direction Pre-Market

Stock futures fell in the early morning hours of Wednesday as uncertainty in the near- to mid-term economic outlook intensified. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) were up 0.2%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) ticked higher by 0.05%, as of 8:35 a.m. EST, Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures retracted 0.3%.
STOCKS

