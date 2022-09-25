Read full article on original website
Related
10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
NEWSBTC
Cardano Price Fails To Pierce Through $0.48 As Bears Continue To Dominate
Cardano price has been consolidating on its chart at the time of writing. Over the past day, ADA moved down by 0.6%, indicating that the altcoin was rangebound. In the past week, Cardano price has depreciated by 3%. The bulls had helped the coin to soar close to the $0.46...
themarketperiodical.com
eCash Price Analysis: XEC is Range-bound but Bulls Don’t Want to Lose Their Bullish Hope
ECash Coin (XEC) price action is forming a high-low since last week. XEC price is staying in a broad horizontal range between $0.000035 to $0.000048. Speculators saw a 46% increase in trading volume overnight. eCash Coin (XEC) has been in a weak under-box pattern for the past 4 months. Bears...
US Stock Market Technical Analysis | September 27, 2022
U.S stock market set to bounce after two days close below 30,000. DJIA futures are currently up more than 300 points which indicates a bullish recovery at the opening of the trading day. DJIA index might target the 30,000 handles and test it. We think the current bullish movement is a correction movement only before further downside. Traders will continue to stay cautious and observe the index movement near the 30,000 handles.
RELATED PEOPLE
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
Stock Market Today: Dow Plummets 486 Points, Nears Bear Market
The stock market took another step lower Friday, as Treasury yields continued to rise to levels not seen in over a decade. Today's drop brought the Dow below the important 30,000 mark and this close to bear-market territory, which is defined as a 20% drop from the most recent high (or its Jan. 3 peak at 36,585.06, in this case). The blue-chip index is the only one of its major market peers to have not crossed that threshold (the Nasdaq, remember, entered a bear market on March 7, and the S&P 500 on June 13).
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
The best-known growth ETF money manager is making moves. Let's check out her shopping list.
2 Beaten-Down Cathie Wood Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold For 10 Years
These stocks could handsomely reward investors given enough time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Lower as Bond Yields Surge
Stock indices fell in Monday’s trading session, as investors try to find ground after last week’s panic due to the 0.75% hike in interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) dipped 1.1%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) lost 1.02%. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) decreased by 0.5%. The real estate sector (XLRE) was the session’s laggard, as it fell by 2.64%. Conversely, the Consumer Staples sector (XLP) was the session’s leader, with a gain of 0.09%.
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Dow falls 313 points, bond yields spike as rate hike looms
Mark Zuckerberg loses $71B as Meta Platforms' stock struggles. Beyond Meat suspends COO after alleged road rage attack. Ford shares plunge as automaker warns of $1B in additional costs, unfinished vehicles. Coverage for this event has ended. Home Depot workers in Philadelphia seek union. SymbolPriceChange%Change. HD$274.07-6.34-2.26. Home Depot workers in...
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Surges 300 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 300 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 1.03% to 29,563.11 while the NASDAQ rose 1.67% to 10,983.20. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.19% to 3,698.48. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Sept. 27, 2022
WTI crude oil is trending lower inside a falling channel and appears to be finding support at the bottom. The commodity price could pull up to the nearby resistance levels marked by the Fibonacci retracement tool. The 38.% level is near the mid-channel area of interest at the $80 per...
Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. SelectQuote SLQT stock increased by 12.23% to $1.01 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.1 million shares, making up 318.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.0 million.
3 Growth Stocks Down 60.3% to 66.3% to Buy and Hold
A depressed stock market is offering deals on these stocks that look too good to pass up.
Market Volatility Increases Further As Dow Drops Around 125 Points
U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Tuesday, as investors remained concerned about a potential worldwide recession. The British pound was slightly changed on Tuesday, after the currency tumbled to $1.0327 on Monday. On the economic data front, US durable goods orders fell 0.2% month-over-month in August, while new home sales...
Motley Fool
A Biotech Breakthrough Means Big Gains for These 2 Stocks
Stock markets were mixed Wednesday morning as investors wrestled with ongoing uncertainty. Biogen shares soared after the company announced positive trial results for its latest Alzheimer's treatment. Eli Lilly rose in sympathy as it, too, has a candidate treatment for the disease in its pipeline. You’re reading a free article...
Forex Technical Cross Pairs Analysis | September 27, 2022
EUR/JPY bounced from the 137.40 support level but no bullish follow-through yet. The pair might continue trading sideways near the current level and waiting for further reactions. Traders will wait for the pair to make a movement out of the 137.40 – 140.50 area. Will the pair continue the bullish trend and print a new higher high? Alternatively, will it move lower and print a lower low to cancel the bullish trend?
Nasdaq Turns Lower; Crude Oil Drops Sharply
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite turning negative on Monday. The Dow traded down 1.02% to 29,287.62 while the NASDAQ fell 0.22% to 10,843.61. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.85% to 3,661.81. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares rose by 0.3%...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Looking for Direction Pre-Market
Stock futures fell in the early morning hours of Wednesday as uncertainty in the near- to mid-term economic outlook intensified. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) were up 0.2%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) ticked higher by 0.05%, as of 8:35 a.m. EST, Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures retracted 0.3%.
Comments / 0