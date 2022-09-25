Read full article on original website
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Free fitness options in the Triad you might not know aboutThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in North CarolinaPolarbearGreensboro, NC
Vitality Bowls Superfood Cafe opens 2nd Triad location in ClemmonsThe Planking TravelerClemmons, NC
Don't miss these unique ethnic restaurants in GreensboroThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
247Sports
N.C. A&T QB Alston Hooker, son of Aggie Hall of Famer Alan Hooker, releases book
We are a tad bit late on this but along with his brother, Hendon Hooker, N.C. A&T QB Alston Hooker has launched a scripture book for athletes. It is tailored more to young athletes. Alston, is a redshirt freshman QB at his father’s (Alan Hooker - Aggie Hall of Famer...
Saturday offered another reminder that NC can’t have nice things in college football
Saturday was a beautiful early fall day in North Carolina. But the football? Not so much. One of the bright spots: NC State. The Wolfpack’s upcoming game at Clemson NC State’s biggest game ever? One could make the argument.
ncataggies.com
Baly Wins His Draw at Elon
ELON, N.C. – North Carolina A&T men's tennis wrapped up its first fall tournament Sunday as Ethan Baly won the White Singles Draw at the Elon Invitational at Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. Baly entered the championship match against teammate Ian Pedersen and won in straight sets 6-4, 6-3. "It was a great experience from start to finish," Baly said. "Coming from last year, not having my best results, and winning my draw this year, was a great experience. It was great to be able to play my teammate in the finals."
247Sports
Missed the game? Watch N.C. A&T's Blue and Gold Marching Machine's SCSU game halftime show
North Carolina A&T's Blue and Gold Marching Machine was finally back at home in Greensboro after three straight weeks of travels. The B&GMM began the season in Charlotte, then headed to Detroit the following weekend before playing in Durham, NC last weekend. Finally back home, the Band was revved up...
WXII 12
One dead after multiple shot near University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Multiple people were shot Tuesday night near the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus, according to Orange County Emergency Services. Watch WXII headlines in the video above. Chapel Hill Police confirmed to WXII that one person died at the scene, two were taken...
WXII 12
Piedmont natives go on 'The Voice'
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two Piedmont Triad natives are taking the national stage.. Derek and Katelyn Drye, from Thomasville and Winston-Salem, made their debuts on Monday night's episode of NBC's 'The Voice'. It was a dream come true during last night's blind auditions of 'The Voice'. Blake Shelton turned around...
cohaitungchi.com
30+ Fun & Romantic Things to do in Raleigh For Couples This Weekend
This city may not be considered the city of love, but here are a few reasons why it can be! If you are looking for a fun date idea in Raleigh, here are 31 Romantic Things to do in Raleigh North Carolina this weekend. You are reading: Raleigh attractions for...
28 North Carolina agencies taking part in virtual career fair
Twenty-eight state agencies are taking part in a free one-day virtual career fair happening this Thursday, September 29th from 10AM until 4PM.
WXII 12
North Carolina sees gas price decline end
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gas prices have been falling for months, but that streak is now over. According to the analysts at GasBuddy, the national average for a gallon of regular rose a little over three cents last week. That snapped a streak of 14 consecutive weekly declines – the...
Roaches & mouse droppings: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Sept. 27)
One Triangle restaurant this week scored a 73.5%, a C grade.
Washington Examiner
North Carolina universities used taxpayer funds to track students' social media posts
(The Center Square) — A new report shows at least five North Carolina public universities used taxpayer funds to track students' social media in recent years, using artificial intelligence software to monitor posts on everything from student protests to drug sales. Two other private schools in the state also...
rhinotimes.com
Pamper Your Pooch With A Luxury Suite At Greensboro’s New Hound Town
When a giant new business comes to town – like a Toyota battery plant or a supersonic jet factory – there’s always a lot of hoopla among economic development officials and there’s usually a major celebration. However, Guilford County, like the cities and towns within it,...
Hurricane Ian could dump up to 5 inches of rain in NC; flooding and landslides a risk
The storm’s track is uncertain, but here’s how much rain to expect in parts of North Carolina.
2 High Point firefighters in hospital after flash fire
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two firefighters sustained first and second-degree burn injuries while battling a warehouse fire Monday afternoon. High Point Fire Chief, Thomas Reid said the two firefighters were burned on parts of their hands, faces, and ears while trying to battle a fire caused by a dust collection system in the High […]
When a tree falls: What insurance pays for (and doesn't!)
GREENSBORO, N.C. — With every storm, there are tree questions. What does insurance cover or not and the insurance claim process? Let’s break it down. If a tree falls on your house, insurance covers it-- as in your insurance. That's right, the deductible comes out of your pocket, no matter where the tree comes from.
cbs17
1 dead, 3 injured after shooting at Chapel Hill apartments, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – One person is dead and at least three people were injured following a shooting in Chapel Hill Tuesday night, police said. The Chapel Hill Police Department, as well as Chapel Hill Fire Department and Orange County EMS, responded to the 800 block of Pritchard Avenue Extension at University Garden Apartments just after 6:18 p.m.
New Pittsburgh Courier
A call to arms: Black women embrace gun ownership, too
CHAPEL HILL — Dorrian Wilson grew up around guns. In her hometown of Franklin, Louisiana, having guns was so common that it wouldn’t be unusual for a 5-year-old to receive a rifle on their birthday. “We hunted, we fished, we grew our own vegetables and guns were not...
wfmynews2.com
List of the Triad's spookiest attractions
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Halloween is near and all things scary are here!. Here's a list of the spookiest attractions opening this season in the Triad:. More information can be found, here. Ghoulash Halloween Festival. October 22 at 2 p.m. Downtown Greensboro. Register, here. OTHER TRENDING STORIES.
Crews on scene of fire at Brooker T’s Cafe in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are on the scene of a fire at Brooker T’s Cafe in Lexington. A portion of South Main Street is currently closed while crews put out the fire. No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is unknown. This is a developing story.
wfmynews2.com
More than 500 jobs up for grabs at Greensboro career fair
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Employers will look to fill more than 500 job openings in Greensboro this week. The Career Center Network is hosting a free Career Fair and Networking Event with multiple companies on-site. FedEx, Coke, Spectrum, Reg0, Graham Personnel, and Ameri Guard are just some of the companies...
