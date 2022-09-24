Read full article on original website
KENS 5
Search for missing Texas teacher continues after car found in New Orleans
ALVIN, Texas — The search for a missing Alvin ISD teacher is ongoing after her car was found in New Orleans, according to her husband. Michelle Reynolds, 48, a teacher at Fairview Junior High, has not been heard from since Thursday afternoon. Her husband said that was the last time she was seen.
KENS 5
Life-saving service dog grants Tomball family peace of mind
TOMBALL, Texas — Last year, we introduced you to Heather Moccia and her now 16-year-old daughter, Kayley. Kayley suffers from nighttime seizures that can be deadly. "First thing I do in the morning as a mother is check to make sure my daughter is still breathing," Heather said when we spoke to her last year.
KENS 5
Trial set to begin for son accused of killing parents at Bellaire home in 2016
HOUSTON — The second murder trial for a Houston teen accused of killing his parents in 2016 is set to begin on Monday, Oct. 3. It's been more than six years since former NFL linebacker Antonio Armstrong Sr. and his wife, Dawn, were shot and killed inside their southwest Houston home. And it's been more than three years since Antonio Armstrong Jr.'s murder trial ended in a mistrial.
KENS 5
9-year-old boy drowns while taking shower at SW Houston house, police say
HOUSTON — A 9-year-old boy died in an apparent drowning while taking a shower, according to the Houston Police Department. Police said it happened around 10 p.m. Saturday night at a home on Corsair Road, which is near West Fuqua Street and Beltway 8. When they arrived, police said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KENS 5
FBCSO: Houston man arrested for allegedly making Instagram threat against Ft. Bend County Fair
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A Houston man has been arrested for allegedly making a threat against the Fort Bend County Fair on Instagram, causing a panic within the community on Friday. According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, Javon Otis Jackson, 18, has been charged with making...
KENS 5
Weight Loss Option | Great Day SA
Losing weight can be a challenge, learn how laser treatments could be an option for you! Segment sponsor: Innovative Lasers of Houston.
KENS 5
UTSA knocks off Texas Southern 52-24 in historic win at the Alamodome
SAN ANTONIO — The University of Texas at San Antonio got back in front of their home crowd and back to their winning ways with a 52-24 victory over Texas Southern on Saturday afternoon at the Alamodome, and made some history in the process. UTSA is now 2-2 on...
