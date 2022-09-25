ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Alabama A&M Drops 3-0 Decision At Jackson State In SWAC Opener

JACKSON, Miss. – Alabama A&M (1-14, 0-0 SWAC) opened Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play but could not overcome the steady approach of Jackson State (1-11, 0-1 SWAC) as they fell 3-0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-19) in an NCAA Division I women's volleyball match on Sunday, September 25. The Tigers would...
JACKSON, MS

