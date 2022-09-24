Overlord is setting up for the final episode of the fourth season of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is ready to see how it all wraps up with Albedo! With the anime taking on Kugane Maruyama and so-bin's original light novel series wrapping up its fourth season, fans have been curious to see how the Sorcerer Kingdom will wipe out its latest kingdom target. As the rest of the Summer 2022 anime slate wraps up its run, Overlord is one of the final holdouts as fans prepare for the next major phase of the anime franchise coming our way in the future.

COMICS ・ 18 HOURS AGO