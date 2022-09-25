ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, IL

FOX 2

Fire reported at Fox High School Monday morning

ARNOLD, Mo. – A fire was reported Monday morning at Fox High School in Arnold, Missouri. The report came out at about 6:45 a.m. The fire was reportedly in an electrical socket. First responders were on the scene. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene.
ARNOLD, MO
KMOV

Mehlville High School lifts lockdown after threat to ‘invade’ school

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The lockdown at Mehlville High School was lifted Monday after police found the source of the threat. The school was put under lockdown Monday after a threat to “invade the school during the 12:32 p.m. passing period,” the school district said. Students stayed locked in their classrooms and nobody was allowed to enter or exit the school.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlsportspage.com

Stadium announcer John Ulett joins others from KSHE for “More Stories from the Window” event at River City Casino Oct. 7

Cardinals stadium announcer John Ulett has been part of the team for 38 seasons and is hoping to add another World Series ring to his collection. If you are from out of town and just hear him when you come to Busch Stadium you may not know he’s also a radio personality at KSHE Radio– whose longtime motto has been “Real Rock Radio.” The public is invited to celebrate KSHE’s great heritage of music in St. Louis along with Ulett and other disc jockeys.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
collinsvilledailynews.com

James E. DuVall III, Gillespie, IL

James E. DuVall III, age 43 of Gillespie, IL, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. James loved working on cars, tinkering in the garage, and making things. He loved being with his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, James E....
GILLESPIE, IL
KSDK

St. Louis-area families are feeling the impact of Hurricane Ian

ST. LOUIS — "We've been watching things. Also, we've been having connections," said Colllinsville mom Cameo Phillips. Her 23-year-old daughter, Caleb-McKenzie Phillips, is a chemist in Tampa. She's lived there for six years. For the past few days, the mother and daughter have been tracking Hurricane Ian as it...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
collinsvilledailynews.com

Last Day to enjoy the Hispanic Festival in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - The Hispanic Festival has had 2 days filled with activities, entertainment, great food and experiences for the family. The kids corner and petting zoo created opportunities for the kids to enjoy, while parents experienced the delicious cuisine from local restaurants representing Mexico, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Argentina, Chile and more. Many local vendors were on site to showcase educational moments and employment opportunities.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Q985

Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed

Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

What is your favorite thing to order when you go out with your loved ones? If your answer is a good steak then this article is for your, especially if you live in the state of Missouri or plan on traveling there in the near future. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are famous for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Home on fire in Belleville Tuesday morning

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A home was on fire Tuesday morning in Belleville. The fire started at about 6:15 a.m. at a home located in the 400 block of Harpers Ferry Road. Fire officials said it was an electrical fire that started in the kitchen. The fire was contained to that one room. They suspect it […]
BELLEVILLE, IL
KMOV

Man, woman wounded as shots are exchanged near Ballpark Village

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man and woman were wounded while shots were exchanged outside Ballpark Village early Sunday morning, police say. The shooting happened at 6th and Walnut around 1:30 a.m. Police say a 38-year-old man spotted a man and woman arguing and tried to intervene. The man who was involved in the argument then shot the 38-year-old man in the left arm. The 38-year-old man responded by retrieving his own gun and returning fire.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

