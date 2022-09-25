Read full article on original website
St. Peters family comes close to catching Pujols 700th home run baseball
Albert Pujols recently achieved a level of greatness only three others in Major League Baseball history have matched as home run number 700 flew out into the dodger stadium seats Friday night. St. Peters native Julie Deters and her family were there to see it all. They were sitting in left field section 305. Home […]
collinsvilledailynews.com
Webster Elementary Teacher Ina Bowling Recognized As Kahok Educator Of Month By Edward Jones Advisor Jason Rehg
COLLINSVILLE - Webster Elementary teacher Ina Bowling was recognized today as September 2022 Kahok Educator of the Month. The award was presented by Edward Jones Financial Advisor Jason Rehg. In her nomination of Ina Bowling, Webster Principal Mrs. Schumacher wrote:. It is my pleasure to select Ina Bowling as Kahok...
KMOV
Archdiocese plans to close St. Mary’s High School in South City, school says
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Archdiocese plans to close St. Mary’s High School in South City at the end of the 2022-2023 school year, the school announced Tuesday evening. The school, which is located on S. Grand, said it was told of the decision by the...
Archdiocese plans to close St. Mary's High School, school leaders say they're working to stay open
ST. LOUIS — The Archdiocese of St. Louis is planning to close St. Mary's High School at the end of the school year, a statement from the school said Tuesday night. In a message to the school community, leaders said they are working on a plan to keep the all-boys school open beyond this year.
Take a Look Inside the Abandoned Naval Academy in St Louis, Missouri
In 1902, this St. Louis, Missouri school was built featuring unique architectural designs. Now, almost 120 years later, it sits in decay with only shadows of what it used to be. It really hasn't been abandoned that long. What used to be known as Cleveland High School in St. Louis...
Fire reported at Fox High School Monday morning
ARNOLD, Mo. – A fire was reported Monday morning at Fox High School in Arnold, Missouri. The report came out at about 6:45 a.m. The fire was reportedly in an electrical socket. First responders were on the scene. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene.
KMOV
Mehlville High School lifts lockdown after threat to ‘invade’ school
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The lockdown at Mehlville High School was lifted Monday after police found the source of the threat. The school was put under lockdown Monday after a threat to “invade the school during the 12:32 p.m. passing period,” the school district said. Students stayed locked in their classrooms and nobody was allowed to enter or exit the school.
stlsportspage.com
Stadium announcer John Ulett joins others from KSHE for “More Stories from the Window” event at River City Casino Oct. 7
Cardinals stadium announcer John Ulett has been part of the team for 38 seasons and is hoping to add another World Series ring to his collection. If you are from out of town and just hear him when you come to Busch Stadium you may not know he’s also a radio personality at KSHE Radio– whose longtime motto has been “Real Rock Radio.” The public is invited to celebrate KSHE’s great heritage of music in St. Louis along with Ulett and other disc jockeys.
stlpinchhits.com
Busch Stadium customers’ credit cards were charged multiple times at one game
ST. LOUIS — Patrons at Busch Stadium on Sept. 18 found that they were charged two or three times for items purchased at concession stands. Or four or five or six times. Or 20. Jason Piscia of Chatham, Illinois, bought two bottles of water for a total of $12.79....
collinsvilledailynews.com
James E. DuVall III, Gillespie, IL
James E. DuVall III, age 43 of Gillespie, IL, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. James loved working on cars, tinkering in the garage, and making things. He loved being with his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, James E....
Sugarwitch Opens This Friday in the Patch Neighborhood
The popular ice cream sandwich brand will offer coffee and sweet treats in its first brick and mortar location
KSDK
St. Louis-area families are feeling the impact of Hurricane Ian
ST. LOUIS — "We've been watching things. Also, we've been having connections," said Colllinsville mom Cameo Phillips. Her 23-year-old daughter, Caleb-McKenzie Phillips, is a chemist in Tampa. She's lived there for six years. For the past few days, the mother and daughter have been tracking Hurricane Ian as it...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Last Day to enjoy the Hispanic Festival in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS - The Hispanic Festival has had 2 days filled with activities, entertainment, great food and experiences for the family. The kids corner and petting zoo created opportunities for the kids to enjoy, while parents experienced the delicious cuisine from local restaurants representing Mexico, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Argentina, Chile and more. Many local vendors were on site to showcase educational moments and employment opportunities.
Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed
Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
‘Most dangerous woman in America’ is buried in Macoupin County, Illinois
Mary "Mother" Jones, a beloved union advocate and activist in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, is buried in a small cemetery along I-55 between St. Louis and Springfield, Illinois.
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
What is your favorite thing to order when you go out with your loved ones? If your answer is a good steak then this article is for your, especially if you live in the state of Missouri or plan on traveling there in the near future. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are famous for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
New St. Louis Store Lets You Color Karens, 'the Woke' and More
Really Big Coloring Books' storefront brings divisive offerings — and more — to a retail space
Home on fire in Belleville Tuesday morning
BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A home was on fire Tuesday morning in Belleville. The fire started at about 6:15 a.m. at a home located in the 400 block of Harpers Ferry Road. Fire officials said it was an electrical fire that started in the kitchen. The fire was contained to that one room. They suspect it […]
Schnucks buying remaining Fricks Market stores
The locations are closing for a few days in October as they make the transition to the new ownership.
KMOV
Man, woman wounded as shots are exchanged near Ballpark Village
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man and woman were wounded while shots were exchanged outside Ballpark Village early Sunday morning, police say. The shooting happened at 6th and Walnut around 1:30 a.m. Police say a 38-year-old man spotted a man and woman arguing and tried to intervene. The man who was involved in the argument then shot the 38-year-old man in the left arm. The 38-year-old man responded by retrieving his own gun and returning fire.
