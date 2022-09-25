Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cuse.com
Field Hockey Remains in NFHCA Poll Top 15
GENEVA, N.Y. – After a split week, the Syracuse University field hockey team remained inside the top 15 of the Penn Monto/NFHCA Coaches Poll. The National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) released its poll Tuesday morning. The Orange (8-2) ranked 13th this week, collecting 540 points along the way....
cuse.com
Orange Trio Claim Player of the Week Honors
For the fourth-straight week, Syracuse football is represented in the weekly ACC awards, racking up a trio of honors after 'Cuse picked up another victory to start the season 4-0. Defensive BackGarrett Williams, linebacker Mikel Jones and placekicker Andre Szmyt all earned ACC Player of the Week at their respective positions. For Jones, it's the second-straight week he has earned the honor and third time that an Orange linebacker has claimed the award in four weeks after Marlowe Wax won it in week one.
cuse.com
Orange Host Wagner Saturday
The buzz around Syracuse football continues this week after another fourth quarter, come-from-behind victory. The excitement is certainly warranted. After all, the Orange are off to their best start since 2018 and entered this week's coaches poll at No. 25. The Orange put their four-game winning streak on the line...
cuse.com
Orange Claim 3-1 Triumph
Graduate student Chelsea Domond had two goals and one assist to help Syracuse (8-3-0, 1-2) pick up an ACC victory against visiting Miami (3-3-2, 0-3-0), 3-1, on Sunday at the SU Soccer Stadium. Domond, redshirt sophomore Ashley Rauch and graduate student Blue Ellis each found the net for Syracuse. HOW...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cuse.com
Fourth Quarter Surge Pushes No. 11 Field Hockey Over Dartmouth
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Three goals in the final four minutes of the game helped seal a 6-0 win for 11th-ranked Syracuse field hockey as the Orange return home to best Dartmouth on a wet Sunday afternoon at J.S. Coyne Stadium. No. 11 Syracuse (8-2) had a five-point day from...
Comments / 0