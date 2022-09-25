ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramon Urias batting sixth for Baltimore Tuesday

The Baltimore Orioles listed Ramon Urias as their starter at third base for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Urias will start at third base and bat sixth against the Red Sox Tuesday while Gunnar Henderson moves to shortstop and Jorge Mateo sits. Urias has a $2,200 salary on...
MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Blue Jays prediction, odds and pick 9/27/2022

The New York Yankees are over the border to face the Toronto Blue Jays in the second of a three-game series on Tuesday night at the Rogers Centre. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Yankees-Blue Jays prediction and pick, laid out below.
Addison Barger has become one of the Blue Jays top prospects

Only one prospect can challenge Ricky Tiedemann’s rapid ascent in the minor leagues, and it’s Addison Barger. Look at any prospect list heading into the 2022 season, and you’d see no mention of the 22-year-old shortstop/third baseman. This included my Preseason Top-20 Blue Jays list, which even omitted him from the players who just missed out.
Judge kept in the park again, Yankees fall to Jays in 10

TORONTO -- Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will have to wait at least one more day to achieve home run history and crack some bubbly.Judge stayed at 60 home runs, one shy of Roger Maris' American League record, and the Yankees' bid to clinch the AL East stalled when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit an RBI single in the 10th to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 win Monday night.Judge led off the game with a single, then struck out twice and walked twice as New York's winning streak ended at seven. The Yankees (94-59) would've sealed the division with a win."We...
Blue Jays Pitcher Comments On His Team’s Massive Advantage

The Toronto Blue Jays are closing in on securing their second postseason berth in the last three years. The Jays fell one game short in 2021, finishing 91-71 but in fourth place in the AL East. In 2020, which was just a 60-game season, Toronto was the No. 8 seed...
