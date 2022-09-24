Read full article on original website
cityftmyers.com
Waste Pickup Tomorrow, September 27th
WASTE PICKUP will take place tomorrow, September 27th as scheduled. For everyone's safety, please pickup any items in the vicinity of your home that may become projectiles.
WINKNEWS.com
Parts of Charlotte County being told to evacuate, including mobile homes, shelters open
Charlotte County is already calling for some to evacuate the area due to Hurricane Ian. Four storm shelters were opened on Tuesday morning for those who can’t evacuate. The evacuations include those living on the barrier islands of Don Pedro Island, Knight Island (Palm Island), Little Gasparilla Island, Gasparilla Island, and Manasota Key, as well as residents in any zone living in mobile homes and trailers. People are advised to stay in a well-constructed home with friends and family members who live outside of evacuation areas or flood zones.
idesignarch.com
Florida Beach Bungalow with Tropical Courtyard Garden Oasis
A new island-style cottage in Naples, Florida features a Zen courtyard garden with abundant foliage that has been meticulously placed at the front of the house. The cozy sanctuary also acts as a buffer between the house and the street. Designed by Kukk Architecture & Design, the 4,705-square-foot tropical style...
WINKNEWS.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Immokalee Road in Orangetree
Florida Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Immokalee Road in Collier County on Sunday morning. Troopers say an SUV and a motorcycle collided near the intersection of Immokalee Road and Oil Well Road just after 4 a.m. According to FHP, the SUV was traveling west...
WINKNEWS.com
Pedestrian injured in crash on Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers
A pedestrian was injured in a crash on Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers on Sunday night. According to FHP, the crash involved a pickup truck and a pedestrian. The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital. This crash remains under investigation.
Lee County planning to keep bridges from Fort Myers to Cape Coral open
It’s an answer not a lot of those living in Lee County knew- do Lee County’s bridges stay open during a hurricane threat?
NBC 2
Traffic Alerts: September 24
According to the Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD), multiple people died in a crash on Edison Bridge. No further details are available at this time. Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest developments on this story.
NBC 2
City of Naples declares Local State of Emergency
NAPLES, Fla. — The City of Naples has declared a Local State of Emergency. The City’s Emergency Operation Center (EOC) will be partially activated at 5 p.m. tonight. Collier County has issued a voluntary evacuation notice for residents in Zone A, low-lying flood-prone areas, and mobile homes. If...
WINKNEWS.com
Canals overflowing from storm surge is a concern for Cape Coral residents
Anytime a storm hits near Cape Coral, there is a fear that canals will overflow and cause significant issues. If a storm hits north of Cape Coral, there is a likely chance the canals will overflow. In that case, it’s essential to prepare your home and yourself. No matter...
NBC 2
Insurance companies requiring homeowners to put up hurricane shutters as Ian approaches SWFL
Many homeowners have opted not to put up their hurricane shutters as Ian inches ever closer to Southwest Florida. However, many people have been forced to get new insurance companies and may not realize their insurance policy requires shutters to be installed during an impending hurricane. Not doing so could...
WINKNEWS.com
1 dead in shooting on Fort Myers Beach
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting on Fort Myers Beach. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one person died at the Red Coconut RV Park. The RV Park is off of Estero Boulevard and just south of Sand Dollar Drive. The Mobile Command Center and the Crime Scene Unit...
Charlotte County issues evacuation orders Zone A - Red areas
Charlotte County officials issued evacuation orders for Zone A - Red areas during Monday's press conference.
Hurricane shelters in Lee County: Location, and addresses for all 19
The Lee County government will operate shelters if needed depending on the path of a hurricane and its intensity. These are the locations and addresses of the 19 Lee County Emergency Public Shelters. CAPE CORAL. 1. Island Coast High School. 2125 DeNavarra Pkwy. ESTERO. 2. Estero Recreation Center. 9200 Corkscrew...
santivachronicle.com
Sanibel Under Evacuation Order For Ian
Lee County announced Tuesday morning an evacuation order for Zone A, which includes Sanibel and Captiva, and part of Zone B south of Veterans Parkway in Cape Coral. Ten shelters will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday, all are pet friendly, but should be a last option. Find more information at the Lee County website or call the 211 help line.
WINKNEWS.com
Multiple people are dead after a fatal crash on Edison Bridge
Multiple people are dead after a fatal crash on the Edison Bridge in North Fort Myers on Saturday. FMPD says that 4 people are confirmed dead but they cannot give a specific number on how many victims were involved in the crash. Police say the lanes on the bridge going...
Edison Bridge shut down for fatal crash
Police say the Edison Bridge is shut down due to a fatal crash. No word on how long the road will be closed.
businessobserverfl.com
Publix and Walmart closing stores, cutting hours as storm nears
Time to pick up groceries may be running short. Grocery chains with stores across Southwest Florida are starting to adjust closing times and making plans for the next couple of days as they try to balance the needs of customers and employees. Publix Super Markets, as of 12:15 p.m. Tuesday,...
WINKNEWS.com
Marco Island under State of Emergency, issues mandatory evacuation
Marco Island has issued a mandatory evacuation order due to Ian. There is a predicted storm surge of 6 to 9 feet which means conditions warrant an evacuation. “Now is the time for residents to leave the Island,” Marco Island said in a news release. A state of emergency...
fox35orlando.com
Fort Myers braces for Tropical Storm Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. - It’s the calm before the storm. Not only are the skies calm along the beachfront but so are the hardened residents who are no strangers to hurricanes. "We have the shutters up, and we’re ready to go," said Michael-Ann Searls. Hurricane preparations are done...
Lee County ordered evacuations
Lee County ordered evacuations for some residents opens some shelters in advance of Hurricane. Lee County is issuing evacuation orders for barrier islands and low-lying areas in advance of Hurricane Ian’s approach, and the county will open some of its shelters for evacuees who do not have other locations to stay. Please prepare your business and home accordingly.
