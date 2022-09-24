ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

cityftmyers.com

Waste Pickup Tomorrow, September 27th

WASTE PICKUP will take place tomorrow, September 27th as scheduled. For everyone's safety, please pickup any items in the vicinity of your home that may become projectiles.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Parts of Charlotte County being told to evacuate, including mobile homes, shelters open

Charlotte County is already calling for some to evacuate the area due to Hurricane Ian. Four storm shelters were opened on Tuesday morning for those who can’t evacuate. The evacuations include those living on the barrier islands of Don Pedro Island, Knight Island (Palm Island), Little Gasparilla Island, Gasparilla Island, and Manasota Key, as well as residents in any zone living in mobile homes and trailers. People are advised to stay in a well-constructed home with friends and family members who live outside of evacuation areas or flood zones.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
idesignarch.com

Florida Beach Bungalow with Tropical Courtyard Garden Oasis

A new island-style cottage in Naples, Florida features a Zen courtyard garden with abundant foliage that has been meticulously placed at the front of the house. The cozy sanctuary also acts as a buffer between the house and the street. Designed by Kukk Architecture & Design, the 4,705-square-foot tropical style...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Immokalee Road in Orangetree

Florida Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Immokalee Road in Collier County on Sunday morning. Troopers say an SUV and a motorcycle collided near the intersection of Immokalee Road and Oil Well Road just after 4 a.m. According to FHP, the SUV was traveling west...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Pedestrian injured in crash on Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers

A pedestrian was injured in a crash on Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers on Sunday night. According to FHP, the crash involved a pickup truck and a pedestrian. The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital. This crash remains under investigation.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC 2

Traffic Alerts: September 24

According to the Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD), multiple people died in a crash on Edison Bridge. No further details are available at this time. Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest developments on this story.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC 2

City of Naples declares Local State of Emergency

NAPLES, Fla. — The City of Naples has declared a Local State of Emergency. The City’s Emergency Operation Center (EOC) will be partially activated at 5 p.m. tonight. Collier County has issued a voluntary evacuation notice for residents in Zone A, low-lying flood-prone areas, and mobile homes. If...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

1 dead in shooting on Fort Myers Beach

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting on Fort Myers Beach. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one person died at the Red Coconut RV Park. The RV Park is off of Estero Boulevard and just south of Sand Dollar Drive. The Mobile Command Center and the Crime Scene Unit...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
santivachronicle.com

Sanibel Under Evacuation Order For Ian

Lee County announced Tuesday morning an evacuation order for Zone A, which includes Sanibel and Captiva, and part of Zone B south of Veterans Parkway in Cape Coral. Ten shelters will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday, all are pet friendly, but should be a last option. Find more information at the Lee County website or call the 211 help line.
SANIBEL, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Publix and Walmart closing stores, cutting hours as storm nears

Time to pick up groceries may be running short. Grocery chains with stores across Southwest Florida are starting to adjust closing times and making plans for the next couple of days as they try to balance the needs of customers and employees. Publix Super Markets, as of 12:15 p.m. Tuesday,...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Fort Myers braces for Tropical Storm Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. - It’s the calm before the storm. Not only are the skies calm along the beachfront but so are the hardened residents who are no strangers to hurricanes. "We have the shutters up, and we’re ready to go," said Michael-Ann Searls. Hurricane preparations are done...
FORT MYERS, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lee County ordered evacuations

Lee County ordered evacuations for some residents opens some shelters in advance of Hurricane. Lee County is issuing evacuation orders for barrier islands and low-lying areas in advance of Hurricane Ian’s approach, and the county will open some of its shelters for evacuees who do not have other locations to stay. Please prepare your business and home accordingly.
LEE COUNTY, FL

