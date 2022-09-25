Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
VFW Post 12196 searching for new members
Leland, NC (WWAY)– VFW Post 12196 is looking for a few good men and women. The Leland Post 12196 of the VFW held a tabling at Tractor Supply in Leland on Saturday. The group is looking to add new members to their post. Many people who have served in the military aren’t aware that they’re eligible to join the VFW or what the VFW can do for them.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local artists host inaugural ‘Art in the Yard’ in Carolina Beach
Carolina Beach, NC (WWAY)– A brand new, unique event took place in Carolina Beach over the weekend. Pleasure Island Art in the Yard was put on Saturday afternoon by the Island Arts Council. This was an opportunity for local artists and crafters to open their yard, home studios, garages...
WECT
Key items that should be inside your hurricane emergency kit
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - When it comes to an emergency preparedness kit, the good news is that you most likely have the needed items lying around your house. What you don’t have is a quick trip to the store in the case of an emergency. Audrey Hart,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pet Pals: 4-Month-Old Black Lab Looking For a Forever Home
New Hanover County (WWAY) — 4-month-old black lab looking for a forever home. New Hanover County Sheriff’s Animal Services Staff say he is an active little guy who needs training. Fortunately he is very food motivated. He is still teething, so staff recommend having chew toys on hand.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
YMCA 43rd annual Wrightsville Beach Sprint Triathlon sees big turnout
WRIGHTVILLE, NC (WWAY) – The YMCA held its 43rd annual Wrightsville Beach Sprint Triathlon over the weekend. Founded in 1979, according to organizers, it’s the longest-running triathlon in the nation, and Saturday they saw a big turnout. Last year the swimming portion of the race was canceled due...
borderbelt.org
Inflation pinches this Columbus crab shack
At 18, De’Maya Berry started selling seafood from home to earn money before pursuing graduate school. At 26, she has expanded, turning her dream into a restaurant in southeastern North Carolina. Maya’s Crab Shack, located in the eastern Columbus County community of Riegelwood, serves crab legs, shrimp and grits,...
triwnews.com
Helicopter Paramedic Is At Home In The Air. And Managing Trauma
CHARLOTTE – When paramedics can’t reach an emergency scene by ambulance, flight paramedics swoop in. That’s why Bethany Hart was the one circling hunting fields and dirt roads with a helicopter pilot near Wilmington when the driver of an off-road vehicle got hurt. They didn’t have coordinates,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Join the American Heart Association for the 2022 Cape Fear Heart Walk
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The American Heart Association is inviting the public back to it’s Cape Fear Heart Walk, which is aimed to boost physical and mental health through healthy habits while supporting their lifesaving mission. On Saturday, October 22nd at 9:00 a.m., the Cape Fear Chapter invites...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Ormond Center holds ceremony for HIV, AIDS Awareness Day
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Tuesday was National HIV and AIDS Awareness Day, with local organizations holding events to raise awareness. People stopped by the Ormond Center in Wilmington to get information on HIV, monkeypox and mental health awareness. There were also monkeypox vaccines and HIV testing. Organizer Tim Joyner...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
44th Annual US Open King Mackerel Tournament happening this week
SOUTHPORT, NC (PRESS RELEASE) — The 44th Annual U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament is right around the corner. This year’s tournament will be September 29 – October 1 at Brunswick County’s Dutchman Creek Park. The U.S. Open is one of the largest king mackerel tournaments on...
wunc.org
Lawyers are seeking clients for Camp Lejeune water claims. But veterans may be better off waiting.
It’s been more than a month since President Joe Biden signed a bill that makes it easier for people to sue the government for illnesses from contaminated water at Camp Lejeune, the military training facility in Jacksonville, N.C. By some estimates, more than 1 million veterans, family members and...
coastalreview.org
Sneads Ferry, Newport shaped by Marine Corps neighbors
The military has been a boon to North Carolina’s economy. It has brought in millions in government spending, thousands of jobs, and generations of families eager to live and retire where they used to serve. Newspapers, historians, and the media often focus on large cities, base locations such as...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach lowering lake, pond water levels ahead of Hurricane Ian impacts
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Carolina Beach is preparing days in advance for the impact of Hurricane Ian. While the storm is forecast to be much weaker by the time it reaches the Carolinas, Ian is still set to bring inches of rainfall to the Cape Fear.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland Town Council votes to authorize land purchase for conservation
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Leland Town Council plans to spend thousands of dollars to acquire a large parcel of vacant land. Council voted tonight in favor of authorizing the town manager to purchase twenty acres of land for $147,500. The portion of land is located between the intersection of...
Onslow, Jones counties prepare for Ian’s impacts
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Hurricane Ian is what we are all talking about as it raises some concern for many states in the south, including right here in Eastern North Carolina. Now local county officials are preparing for what’s to come here in eastern North Carolina, and reminding the community to do so as well […]
WilmingtonBiz
Tenants Operating And Staffed At New Brunswick Industrial Center
After about a decade of sitting empty and unused, Brunswick County’s International Logistics Park of North Carolina is finally active with its first tenants moved in. The industrial site’s three tenants – Precision Swiss Products, Lowe’s Companies and Tri-Tech Forensics – have each recently moved into the newly completed International Commerce Center at the park.
WECT
Neighbors fear for own safety after recent shootings
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Recent gun violence in Port City has neighbors on edge as five teenagers face charges and two families grieve for their children. Saturday night, police responded to shots fired on Anderson Street near the Rankin Street intersection. A 17-year-old was hurt and ultimately died of his injuries. Another 17-year-old was arrested and charged with his murder.
wpde.com
2nd Annual OktoberFest returning to Barefoot Landing in NMB
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The 2nd Annual OktoberFest is returning to Barefoot Landing on Oct. 1 in North Myrtle Beach. From 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., participating restaurants and eateries will have German and fall-inspired food and drink items. Event wristbands can be purchased for $10 to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Women dies after Wilmington car crash
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Monday, around 3:00 a.m., Wilmington Police Department responded to a call of a single vehicle crash. The crash happened in the area of Pine Grove and Masonboro Loop Road in Wilmington. It has been reported that one female died at the scene. The name...
foxwilmington.com
UNCW nanosatellite captures 5,000th photo from space
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The UNCW Center for Marine Science has been working hard over the past year to capture images of our oceans and waterways from space. The high-resolution photos are captured by UNCW’s first nanosatellite, Seahawk-1, using a small sensor within it called HawkEye. This month,...
