Wilmington, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

VFW Post 12196 searching for new members

Leland, NC (WWAY)– VFW Post 12196 is looking for a few good men and women. The Leland Post 12196 of the VFW held a tabling at Tractor Supply in Leland on Saturday. The group is looking to add new members to their post. Many people who have served in the military aren’t aware that they’re eligible to join the VFW or what the VFW can do for them.
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pet Pals: 4-Month-Old Black Lab Looking For a Forever Home

New Hanover County (WWAY) — 4-month-old black lab looking for a forever home. New Hanover County Sheriff’s Animal Services Staff say he is an active little guy who needs training. Fortunately he is very food motivated. He is still teething, so staff recommend having chew toys on hand.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
Wilmington, NC
Government
City
Wilmington, NC
Wilmington, NC
Cars
Wilmington, NC
Society
Wrightsville Beach, NC
Government
City
Wrightsville Beach, NC
borderbelt.org

Inflation pinches this Columbus crab shack

At 18, De’Maya Berry started selling seafood from home to earn money before pursuing graduate school. At 26, she has expanded, turning her dream into a restaurant in southeastern North Carolina. Maya’s Crab Shack, located in the eastern Columbus County community of Riegelwood, serves crab legs, shrimp and grits,...
RIEGELWOOD, NC
triwnews.com

Helicopter Paramedic Is At Home In The Air. And Managing Trauma

CHARLOTTE – When paramedics can’t reach an emergency scene by ambulance, flight paramedics swoop in. That’s why Bethany Hart was the one circling hunting fields and dirt roads with a helicopter pilot near Wilmington when the driver of an off-road vehicle got hurt. They didn’t have coordinates,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Join the American Heart Association for the 2022 Cape Fear Heart Walk

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The American Heart Association is inviting the public back to it’s Cape Fear Heart Walk, which is aimed to boost physical and mental health through healthy habits while supporting their lifesaving mission. On Saturday, October 22nd at 9:00 a.m., the Cape Fear Chapter invites...
WILMINGTON, NC
Person
Joan Bennett
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Ormond Center holds ceremony for HIV, AIDS Awareness Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Tuesday was National HIV and AIDS Awareness Day, with local organizations holding events to raise awareness. People stopped by the Ormond Center in Wilmington to get information on HIV, monkeypox and mental health awareness. There were also monkeypox vaccines and HIV testing. Organizer Tim Joyner...
WILMINGTON, NC
coastalreview.org

Sneads Ferry, Newport shaped by Marine Corps neighbors

The military has been a boon to North Carolina’s economy. It has brought in millions in government spending, thousands of jobs, and generations of families eager to live and retire where they used to serve. Newspapers, historians, and the media often focus on large cities, base locations such as...
NEWPORT, NC
#Local Life#Localevent#Veterans Day#Patriotic#Vets#Masonboro Inlet#The Coast Guard Station#Motts Channel#The Intracoastal Waterway
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Leland Town Council votes to authorize land purchase for conservation

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Leland Town Council plans to spend thousands of dollars to acquire a large parcel of vacant land. Council voted tonight in favor of authorizing the town manager to purchase twenty acres of land for $147,500. The portion of land is located between the intersection of...
LELAND, NC
WNCT

Onslow, Jones counties prepare for Ian’s impacts

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Hurricane Ian is what we are all talking about as it raises some concern for many states in the south, including right here in Eastern North Carolina. Now local county officials are preparing for what’s to come here in eastern North Carolina, and reminding the community to do so as well […]
JONES COUNTY, NC
WilmingtonBiz

Tenants Operating And Staffed At New Brunswick Industrial Center

After about a decade of sitting empty and unused, Brunswick County’s International Logistics Park of North Carolina is finally active with its first tenants moved in. The industrial site’s three tenants – Precision Swiss Products, Lowe’s Companies and Tri-Tech Forensics – have each recently moved into the newly completed International Commerce Center at the park.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Neighbors fear for own safety after recent shootings

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Recent gun violence in Port City has neighbors on edge as five teenagers face charges and two families grieve for their children. Saturday night, police responded to shots fired on Anderson Street near the Rankin Street intersection. A 17-year-old was hurt and ultimately died of his injuries. Another 17-year-old was arrested and charged with his murder.
WILMINGTON, NC
wpde.com

2nd Annual OktoberFest returning to Barefoot Landing in NMB

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The 2nd Annual OktoberFest is returning to Barefoot Landing on Oct. 1 in North Myrtle Beach. From 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., participating restaurants and eateries will have German and fall-inspired food and drink items. Event wristbands can be purchased for $10 to...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Women dies after Wilmington car crash

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Monday, around 3:00 a.m., Wilmington Police Department responded to a call of a single vehicle crash. The crash happened in the area of Pine Grove and Masonboro Loop Road in Wilmington. It has been reported that one female died at the scene. The name...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

UNCW nanosatellite captures 5,000th photo from space

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The UNCW Center for Marine Science has been working hard over the past year to capture images of our oceans and waterways from space. The high-resolution photos are captured by UNCW’s first nanosatellite, Seahawk-1, using a small sensor within it called HawkEye. This month,...
WILMINGTON, NC

