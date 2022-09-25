Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brigade Boys & Girls Club accepting donations to help fund after-school program
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The after-school program that is held by Brigade Boys & Girls Club serves over 600 children per day in both New Hanover and Onslow counties. Community families rely on Brigade’s program to help keep their children safe and to help them grow.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
EXTRAORDINARY PEOPLE: 77-year-old library volunteer
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Her name is Marion. And while she’s not a librarian, she does work with books weekly in her volunteer position at the Barbee Library in Oak Island, NC. Marion Gunther has been volunteering in the library system since she moved from Long Island...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pet Pals: 4-Month-Old Black Lab Looking For a Forever Home
New Hanover County (WWAY) — 4-month-old black lab looking for a forever home. New Hanover County Sheriff’s Animal Services Staff say he is an active little guy who needs training. Fortunately he is very food motivated. He is still teething, so staff recommend having chew toys on hand.
WECT
Wilmington Housing Authority receives $13,000 in grants to be used for household items
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Housing Authority announced Sept. 26 that they have received $13,000 in grants. The money, from four local Walmart stores, will be used to help supply household items. According to the announcement, funds will be used to help fill “the gap” in bedroom, bath and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
VFW Post 12196 searching for new members
Leland, NC (WWAY)– VFW Post 12196 is looking for a few good men and women. The Leland Post 12196 of the VFW held a tabling at Tractor Supply in Leland on Saturday. The group is looking to add new members to their post. Many people who have served in the military aren’t aware that they’re eligible to join the VFW or what the VFW can do for them.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Non-profit renovates bed and bath for Brunswick County child with special needs
Supply, NC (WWAY)– A Brunswick County child, Hailey, got quite a surprise Friday afternoon. The nonprofit, Welcome Home Angel, renovates and remodels the bedrooms and other living spaces of chronically ill or injured children. She suffers from a cardiovascular disease and is dependent on a feeding tube. Welcome Home...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
YMCA 43rd annual Wrightsville Beach Sprint Triathlon sees big turnout
WRIGHTVILLE, NC (WWAY) – The YMCA held its 43rd annual Wrightsville Beach Sprint Triathlon over the weekend. Founded in 1979, according to organizers, it’s the longest-running triathlon in the nation, and Saturday they saw a big turnout. Last year the swimming portion of the race was canceled due...
WECT
Key items that should be inside your hurricane emergency kit
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - When it comes to an emergency preparedness kit, the good news is that you most likely have the needed items lying around your house. What you don’t have is a quick trip to the store in the case of an emergency. Audrey Hart,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local artists host inaugural ‘Art in the Yard’ in Carolina Beach
Carolina Beach, NC (WWAY)– A brand new, unique event took place in Carolina Beach over the weekend. Pleasure Island Art in the Yard was put on Saturday afternoon by the Island Arts Council. This was an opportunity for local artists and crafters to open their yard, home studios, garages...
borderbelt.org
Inflation pinches this Columbus crab shack
At 18, De’Maya Berry started selling seafood from home to earn money before pursuing graduate school. At 26, she has expanded, turning her dream into a restaurant in southeastern North Carolina. Maya’s Crab Shack, located in the eastern Columbus County community of Riegelwood, serves crab legs, shrimp and grits,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue still offering tours until the end of the season
SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Great news for local sea turtle lovers! The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center is still open for tours. The community is invited to come and see the turtles in their facility before the season ends. The season ends on October 15th,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Mallorie deserves justice’: Best friend reacts to apparent overdose death in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a young woman after an apparent overdose death in Wilmington last week. The body of 23-year-old Mallorie McCollum was found in the vehicle of 27-year-old Zakreigh Baker when he rear-ended a car stopped at the intersection of North Kerr Avenue and Martin Luther King Junior Parkway on Tuesday, September 20. Her death is being investigated as an overdose.
wpde.com
Hundreds gather in North Myrtle Beach for Irish-Italian International Festival
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday in North Myrtle Beach, hundreds gathered for the Irish Italian International Festival. Tents outlined Main Street as folks walked down enjoying food, drinks, and music. ABC15 caught up with some vendors and attendees at the festival. "It’s a people festival and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
44th Annual US Open King Mackerel Tournament happening this week
SOUTHPORT, NC (PRESS RELEASE) — The 44th Annual U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament is right around the corner. This year’s tournament will be September 29 – October 1 at Brunswick County’s Dutchman Creek Park. The U.S. Open is one of the largest king mackerel tournaments on...
WECT
Neighbors fear for own safety after recent shootings
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Recent gun violence in Port City has neighbors on edge as five teenagers face charges and two families grieve for their children. Saturday night, police responded to shots fired on Anderson Street near the Rankin Street intersection. A 17-year-old was hurt and ultimately died of his injuries. Another 17-year-old was arrested and charged with his murder.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland writer wins gold medal in 2022 NC Senior Games State Finals
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Local writer, Eric Mens, from Leland, won a gold medal in the 2022 North Carolina Senior Games State Finals, that was held in Raleigh on September 19th through the 25th. Mens’ story “The Intervention,” won in the “Life Experiences” category of the Seniors Writing competition....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County recognizes ‘source water protection week’
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Officials in Brunswick County are celebrating “source water protection week”. The county says to maintain clean water, you should manage household hazardous waste properly — such as cleaners, paints, vehicle fluids, fertilizers and pesticide. You should never put anything hazardous down...
WilmingtonBiz
Tenants Operating And Staffed At New Brunswick Industrial Center
After about a decade of sitting empty and unused, Brunswick County’s International Logistics Park of North Carolina is finally active with its first tenants moved in. The industrial site’s three tenants – Precision Swiss Products, Lowe’s Companies and Tri-Tech Forensics – have each recently moved into the newly completed International Commerce Center at the park.
theconradhowler.org
HBCU fair returns to Wilmington
The HBCU, Historically Black Colleges & Universities, college fair sponsored by the city of Wilmington week is here. HBCU week’s mission is “to encourage high-school-aged youth to enroll into HBCUs, provide scholarship dollars for matriculation and sustain a pipeline for employment from undergraduate school to corporate America.” It kicked off Wednesday evening with a happy hour at DECO Wilmington and a concert downtown at the Queen, which featured hip-hop artist Rick Ross and singer Mya. This event is very important as it gives hope to students who believe they won’t be able to get into college. Students are encouraged to participate in opportunities for scholarships, internships, and on-the-spot admissions. This yearly event provides an atmosphere that exposes high schoolers to the history, culture, and possibilities HBCUs offer. So far, since it started in 2017, the fair has resulted in 3,500 on-the-spot college acceptances and over $23 million in scholarship awards. Our Conrad student attended HBCU week at the Fieldhouse on Friday, getting information and making contacts with some potential colleges. As while as getting to ask questions that specifically apply to them, like student aid, different majors and how that would benefit them in their future careers, and meeting alumni and learning about their experience in college. Scholarships and acceptance to different colleges were being given to seniors attending the event. Ultimately, a terrific opportunity for all students.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Boil water advisory in effect for Atkinson
ATKINSON, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Atkinson says that there is a boil water advisory in effect for the next 24 hours. The town clerk says that fiber optic crews were working when they accidentally hit a water line. The CDC says that under a boil water advisory:
