CVS Announced It’s Closing Doors For Good

Not all that long ago, we would get in our car and drive to the store if we needed to buy something. That changed in recent years, partly due to new technology and partly due to the pandemic. More than likely, you have gotten caught up in the convenience of...
RETAIL
simphome.com

Tips to Keep Your Home Smelling Good

There’s nothing quite like coming home to an inviting house that smells good. Unfortunately, daily living can cause smells that aren’t inviting. One of the biggest culprits for foul smells is the drain, and it’s a good idea to practice drain clearing regularly. Another aspect that can cause uninviting smells is cooking with strong spices. Follow some more easy and inexpensive tips to keep your home smelling fresh.
HOME & GARDEN
Daily Mail

Now that's green energy! Retired couple discover natural way to warm their home without turning the heating on by covering the entire outside of their semi-detached in a climbing plant

A retired couple have found the ultimate example of green energy - with their home becoming covered and 'accidentally' insulated by a climbing ivy plant. Grandparents-of-25 Michael and Teresa Lye did try to tame the Virginia creeper plant growing on their south London home when they first moved in nearly four decades ago.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Domaine

Take a Glimpse Inside This Beautiful, Japandi-Style Home

Design team Erick Zumwalt and Phil Ruhl revived a Los Angeles craftsman into a sunlit, Japandi-style home perfect for a family. As it turns out, the design process was a family affair, too. Erick’s sister, Olivia, oversaw the property's interior design, and her husband, Chris, used his 3D software to help the team outline their goals for the space while building the custom millwork in key areas of the property.
LOS ANGELES, CA
homedit.com

A Step by Step Guide for Eliminating Musty Smells in Your Home

Musty smells are common in damp basements, showers, and laundry that’s been sitting for too long. These smells can sometimes signify a bigger problem, like mold growth. If your home smells like must or mold, the sooner you deal with it, the better. Getting rid of a musty smell can be as easy as washing your laundry. Other times, you’ll need to deep clean, eliminate mold, and air out the room.
HOME & GARDEN
Mic

35 smarter ways to renovate your home when you're on a tight budget

Not all renovations must include dust, demo, and completion dates that seem to always be around the corner... but never arrive. When it comes to sprucing up the home, there are loads of clever ways to bring a fresh, new look that involve minimal effort, minimal cash, and minimal dusty footprints across the foyer.
INTERIOR DESIGN
aarp.org

Surprising Things Covered by Homeowners Insurance

Homeowners insurance can help pay for damage to your home, but you may be surprised to find out what else your policy covers. Here are three things that may fall under your homeowners policy that you may not know about.
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

Tired of dull-looking tarnished silver jewellery? Here is how to bring it back to life

Even the highest-quality silver jewellery can darken over time. It falls victim to humidity, salty air, perspiration, and skincare and undergoes an oxidation reaction where it turns colour and loses its lustre. The tarnished look may seem attractive to antique jewellery lovers. But if you miss the sparkle of the brand-new silver pieces, you’re in for some valuable advice.
APPAREL
BHG

The 8 Best Portable Generators of 2022 to Power Your Home and Important Devices in a Blackout

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to severe weather, it’s always good to be prepared in the event of a blackout. Having one of the best portable generators can ensure that you and your family are still able to power all your essential devices while you’re waiting for the electricity to come back.
ELECTRONICS
FinanceBuzz

10 Important Questions to Ask Yourself Before Getting a Dog

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. There...
PETS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Mrs Hinch fans share hack to get rid of condensation from windows - and it costs £1

As autumn arrives and the weather gets colder, chances are you will have noticed condensation is starting to build up on your windows, particularly in the morning. As well as being really annoying, it can actually cause mould to grow around your windows, so it's no surprise people are desperate for cheap ways to stop the water droplets forming in the first place.
HOME & GARDEN
kellysthoughtsonthings.com

Useful Tips On Decorating Floors When Redesigning Your Home

If you are thinking of redecorating your home, then this article is perfect for you. Floor covering is one of the most important parts of designing a new home. A colorful and attractive floor can create an instant mood booster in any part of the home. This article offers some...
INTERIOR DESIGN

