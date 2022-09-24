ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
First Coast News

Tuesday: Jacksonville gives update as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville authorities released additional details Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian's approach to Florida, an event that has already led to a planned state of emergency in the city and will likely bring flooding to the region, officials say. Mayor Lenny Curry's state of emergency will go...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Live updates on Hurricane Ian from the First Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Ian is a very dangerous storm system and evacuations are underway around Florida. This article will be a running list of the latest updates from government officials, journalists and meteorologists. Check back with this story for the latest storm updates as it progresses. For the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
First Coast News

Jacksonville stop of 'The Night Tour' with Maxwell, Fantasia, Joe rescheduled due to weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Maxwell, Fantasia, and Joe will be touching down in Jacksonville two days later than planned, but the show will go on. Concert producer, Fifth Degree Tours II, has made the decision to reschedule the Sept. 30 tour date of “The Night Tour” at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena to Sunday, October 2, 2022 due to the safety of audience, bands, and venue crews.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wetlands#Arlington Southside
First Coast News

Jacksonville insurance agents share tips for hurricane claims

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian makes its way toward our area, insurance agents have been busy fielding countless phone calls with questions from people worried about what the future may hold for their homes. First Coast News checked in with one to see what kind of tips they...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
First Coast News

Woman in Putnam County worries her home could soon be underwater

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — It’s the calm before the storm, and Sunday Cain is trying to get her drainage ditch fixed before Hurricane Ian moves in. “I wish somebody would clean that ditch, somebody would take a little responsibility or help or something because if this isn’t cleaned out it is inevitable that I'm going to drown because I have the lowest house," said Cain.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

JSO: One dead after shooting in the Woodstock area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead following a shooting in the Woodstock area of Jacksonville Tuesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police responded to the 2700 block of Sophia Street around 1:30 p.m. in reference to a person shot. When they arrived they found a young man...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Nassau County issues evacuation order in response to Hurricane Ian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nassau County issued an evacuation order for Zones A and D in response to Hurricane Ian, Wednesday morning. It is unknown at this time when residents will be able to return home, as it depends on the severity of the damages from the storm, according to officials. Residents will need to have their identification, or some sort of documentation with a home address, available when they return to Nassau County.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

JSO: Two shot, one seriously injured on Jacksonville's Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two were shot at approximately 10 p.m. Monday night on Jacksonville's Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. At the 3000 block of Nolan Street, a male in his 50's was shot and had non-life-threatening injuries and a woman in her 20's was shot and had serious injuries, police said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JEA preparing for Hurricane Ian, will postpone disconnections

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA is preparing for power outages as Hurricane Ian approaches the First Coast. The storm is expected to impact the Jacksonville area beginning Wednesday. JEA will temporarily suspend customer disconnections for non-payment. JEA's Emergency Operation Center will operate at "partial Activation status." This means that the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy