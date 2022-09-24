ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Mark Cuban Goes Nuclear at Elizabeth Warren on a Hot Issue

The entrepreneur Mark Cuban is known for not mincing his words. This quality has made him popular with a general public that's tired of political correctness and stonewalling. You're surely better off not finding yourself in the crosshairs of the owner of the Dallas Mavericks NBA franchise. Now, however, Sen....
Washington Examiner

Biden, Harris, and other Democrats don't acknowledge anniversary of Constitution on social media

Yesterday was the 235th anniversary of the Constitution of the United States. It's one of the most influential documents in history and the world's oldest active codified constitution. Yet you would have never known, given the deafening silence on the social media accounts of our country's president and vice president. While they often pander to crowds, touting the importance of the Constitution, neither President Joe Biden nor Vice President Kamala Harris appeared to acknowledge Constitution Day on their social media accounts.
The Independent

Billionaire Mark Cuban attacks Elizabeth Warren over tax hike plans: ‘Screw you’

Billionaire basketball team owner and media personality Mark Cuban hit out at Sen Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts for suggesting that ultra wealthy Americans like him should pay higher taxes.Appearing at Vox Media’s Code Conference earlier this week, Mr Cuban, whose personal fortune is estimated at $4.6bn, called Ms Warren “everything that’s wrong with politics”.“I don’t mind being taxed more. I wrote a blog 20 years ago saying it’s the most patriotic thing you can do, after military service, is pay your taxes, because that’s what allows everybody to live and to prosper,” Mr Cuban said in response to a...
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden defends son Hunter when asked about his troubles and Republican attacks

President Joe Biden defended Hunter Biden and shrugged off any concerns about him when asked about Republican investigations into his son’s overseas business dealings. “I love my son, number one,” Joe Biden said during a Sunday interview on 60 Minutes when asked whether any of Hunter Biden’s troubles have caused problems for the president or for the United States. “He fought an addiction problem. He overcame it. He wrote about it. And no, there's not a single thing that I've observed at all from — that would affect me or the United States relative to my son Hunter.”
Lashaun Turner

Poll: 52% favor President Joe Biden being impeached

A new poll of likely voters shows 52% are in support of impeaching President Joe Biden. The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 52% of likely U.S. voters support the impeachment of Biden, including 38% who Strongly Support it. Forty-two percent (42%) are opposed to impeaching Biden, including 30% who Strongly Oppose it. (Source)
The Independent

Latest DeSantis migrant flight reportedly heading to Biden’s summer home, rattling officials and enraging White House

A jet thought to be carrying migrants from Texas to an airport near Joe Biden’s summer home in Delaware was reportedly stopping – at least temporarily – in New Jersey, but that hasn’t stopped the threat of another Florida-backed immigration transport from sending ripples across US politics.The day began on Tuesday with reports that a charter jet was bound for the Georgetown Delaware Coastal Airport. It was the same plane used last week in Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s scheme to transport nearly 50, mostly Venezuelan, migrants to the small luxury destination island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.The Delaware airstrip is near...
The Hill

Campaign Report — How the midterms could help Biden in 2024

Welcome to The Hill’s Campaign Report, tracking all things related to the 2022 midterm elections. Starting this week, you can expect this newsletter in your inbox every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday leading up to November’s election. Email us tips and feedback: Max Greenwood (mgreenwood@thehill.com), Julia Manchester (jmanchester@thehill.com), and...
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

