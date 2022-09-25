ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

Related
umdbulldogs.com

BULLDOGS MOVE UP TO FOURTH IN LATEST DCU/USCHO.COM POLL

After sweeping Long Island University in dominant fashion over the weekend, the University of Minnesota Duluth women's hockey team moved up to fourth in Monday's DCU/USCHO.com National Poll. The Bulldogs defeated the Sharks 4-1 on Saturday before burying LIU 5-0 on Sunday. UMD held the Sharks to just 13 shots...
DULUTH, MN
umdbulldogs.com

BULLDOGS DROP ROAD CONTEST TO MUSTANGS

The University of Minnesota Duluth soccer team fell 2-0 to the Mustangs of Southwest Minnesota State University. The Bulldogs remained evenly matched throughout the match but could not convert opportunities into scores like their opponents. Offensively the Bulldogs put up three shots, while SMSU put up four. Jackie Jares led...
DULUTH, MN
umdbulldogs.com

BELL'S BIG RETURN EARNS WCHA DEFENDER OF THE WEEK HONORS

Ashton Bell's return to the Bulldog roster was everything University of Minnesota Duluth women's hockey fans expected -- and a little more. On Monday, the Western Collegiate Hockey Association agreed, and named the fifth-year senior the WCHA's Defender of the Week after her five-point performance against Long Island University over the weekend that helped push the Bulldogs into a lopsided series sweep.
DULUTH, MN
kscj.com

WARHORSE & HO-CHUNK BRING CASINO GAMING TO NEBRASKA

THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC, THE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ARM OF THE WINNEBAGO TRIBE OF NEBRASKA, AND C-E-O LANCE MORGAN SAYS THERE WERE LONG LINES WAITING FOR THE DOORS TO OPEN:
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Wayne, NE
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Duluth, MN
City
Wayne, NE
Duluth, MN
Sports
WOWT

Police search for man in northeast Nebraska

OAKLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - Police in the northeastern Nebraska town of Oakland on Monday were asking the public to be on the lookout. They were attempting to locate Daniel Hanna, 58, from Oakland, describing him as approximately 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pound; with blonde hair and blue eyes. He had last been seen shirtless and wearing white pants.
News Channel Nebraska

Beemer woman dies in Cuming County crash on country road

BEEMER, Neb. – A 36-year-old northeast Nebraska woman is dead after a one-vehicle crash in Cuming County. According to Cuming County Sheriff Brad Boyum, the crash happened north of Beemer just after 2:00 p.m. Monday afternoon. Boyum said the accident occurred just north of County Road M on County...
CUMING COUNTY, NE
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City West High School has its homecoming royalty

SIOUX CITY — Terrance Topete and Maya Augustine were crowned West High School’s homecoming king and queen on Monday. Topete is the son of Elizabeth Topete, and Maya Augustine is the daughter of Rhanda and Rob Augustine. Additional senior attendants for queen included Sophia Becerra, daughter of Desiree...
SIOUX CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umd#Volleyball#Wildcats#Bulldogs#Sydney Lanoue
klkntv.com

Downtown Norfolk welcomes new escape room

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Downtown Norfolk is getting a new attraction this upcoming weekend. Encrypt Escape Rooms will open to the public for the first time on Saturday and will include two storylines for guests to explore. Those two challenges will give teams 60 minutes to find the missing...
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Remembering Norfolk Bank Shooting Victims 20 Years Ago

This is a week that Norfolk residents will never forget. It was 20 years ago, September 26th 2002, when five people lost their lives during the robbery of the U.S. Bank located at 13th and Pasewalk Avenue. The Norfolk Daily news reports that five people, Samuel Sun, Lola Elwood, Jo...
NORFOLK, NE
Sioux City Journal

MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought on drug, firearm offenses

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. * Karom Bol, 19. He is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. Bol is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl as well as on firearm offenses.
SIOUX CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
norfolkneradio.com

Early morning shoplifting leads to arrest of Pierce man

Norfolk Police arrested a man early Sunday morning after he stole a bottle of alcohol from a local business. Captain Mike Bauer says police responded to the 1000 block of South 13th Street around 1:50 a.m. An employee said a man stole a bottle of alcohol and provided police of a description of both the suspect and the getaway vehicle.
PIERCE, NE
WOWT

Body found on Highway 275 identified as 27-year-old La Vista man

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has publicly identified a body found Thursday on Highway 275. Thursday around 2:30 p.m. construction crews notified the authorities of a possible dead body on Highway 275, south of Morningside Road near Fremont. The body was identified Friday, but the...
KETV.com

Body found on Highway 275 identified by law enforcement

DODGE COUNTY, Neb. — The body found Thursday on Highway 275 in Nebraska has been identified, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office. After notifying next of kin, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office identified the dead male as 27-year-old Yashua Martinez of La Vista. Around 2:30 p.m., deputies were...
DODGE COUNTY, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Norfolk police arrest a woman on shoplifting charge

Norfolk Police arrested a woman on shoplifting charges. Captain Mike Bauer says police were called to the Sunset Plaza mall around 4 p.m. after a woman stole a pair of shoes from one of the stores. An employee followed her and saw her by a vehicle near the 600 block of South 10th Street.
NORFOLK, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Authorities identify body of man found on Highway 275

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has publicly identified the body of a man found on Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 275. Authorities identified the man as Yashua Martinez, 27, of La Vista. Construction crews discovered Martinez’s body at about 2:30 Thursday afternoon on Highway 275, south of Morningside Road....
DODGE COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy