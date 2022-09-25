Read full article on original website
umdbulldogs.com
BULLDOGS MOVE UP TO FOURTH IN LATEST DCU/USCHO.COM POLL
After sweeping Long Island University in dominant fashion over the weekend, the University of Minnesota Duluth women's hockey team moved up to fourth in Monday's DCU/USCHO.com National Poll. The Bulldogs defeated the Sharks 4-1 on Saturday before burying LIU 5-0 on Sunday. UMD held the Sharks to just 13 shots...
umdbulldogs.com
BULLDOGS DROP ROAD CONTEST TO MUSTANGS
The University of Minnesota Duluth soccer team fell 2-0 to the Mustangs of Southwest Minnesota State University. The Bulldogs remained evenly matched throughout the match but could not convert opportunities into scores like their opponents. Offensively the Bulldogs put up three shots, while SMSU put up four. Jackie Jares led...
umdbulldogs.com
BELL'S BIG RETURN EARNS WCHA DEFENDER OF THE WEEK HONORS
Ashton Bell's return to the Bulldog roster was everything University of Minnesota Duluth women's hockey fans expected -- and a little more. On Monday, the Western Collegiate Hockey Association agreed, and named the fifth-year senior the WCHA's Defender of the Week after her five-point performance against Long Island University over the weekend that helped push the Bulldogs into a lopsided series sweep.
kscj.com
WARHORSE & HO-CHUNK BRING CASINO GAMING TO NEBRASKA
THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC, THE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ARM OF THE WINNEBAGO TRIBE OF NEBRASKA, AND C-E-O LANCE MORGAN SAYS THERE WERE LONG LINES WAITING FOR THE DOORS TO OPEN:
News Channel Nebraska
Retired colonel from Nebraska rides his bike across the country to honor his lost soldiers
SPALDING, Neb. – A Nebraska man is headed to Arlington National Cemetery to honor fallen troops, and he’s getting there on his bicycle. Col. Chris Kolenda, who served as a battalion commander in Afghanistan in 2007, established the Fallen Hero Honor Ride to commemorate the six soldiers he lost under his airborne unit command.
WOWT
Police search for man in northeast Nebraska
OAKLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - Police in the northeastern Nebraska town of Oakland on Monday were asking the public to be on the lookout. They were attempting to locate Daniel Hanna, 58, from Oakland, describing him as approximately 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pound; with blonde hair and blue eyes. He had last been seen shirtless and wearing white pants.
News Channel Nebraska
Beemer woman dies in Cuming County crash on country road
BEEMER, Neb. – A 36-year-old northeast Nebraska woman is dead after a one-vehicle crash in Cuming County. According to Cuming County Sheriff Brad Boyum, the crash happened north of Beemer just after 2:00 p.m. Monday afternoon. Boyum said the accident occurred just north of County Road M on County...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City West High School has its homecoming royalty
SIOUX CITY — Terrance Topete and Maya Augustine were crowned West High School’s homecoming king and queen on Monday. Topete is the son of Elizabeth Topete, and Maya Augustine is the daughter of Rhanda and Rob Augustine. Additional senior attendants for queen included Sophia Becerra, daughter of Desiree...
klkntv.com
Downtown Norfolk welcomes new escape room
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Downtown Norfolk is getting a new attraction this upcoming weekend. Encrypt Escape Rooms will open to the public for the first time on Saturday and will include two storylines for guests to explore. Those two challenges will give teams 60 minutes to find the missing...
Nebraska teen accused of illegally burying fetus appears in court
18-year-old Celeste Burgess is charged with abandoning a dead body, a felony, as well as concealing a death and false reporting. A trial date is set for January in Madison County.
norfolkneradio.com
Remembering Norfolk Bank Shooting Victims 20 Years Ago
This is a week that Norfolk residents will never forget. It was 20 years ago, September 26th 2002, when five people lost their lives during the robbery of the U.S. Bank located at 13th and Pasewalk Avenue. The Norfolk Daily news reports that five people, Samuel Sun, Lola Elwood, Jo...
Sioux City Journal
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought on drug, firearm offenses
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. * Karom Bol, 19. He is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. Bol is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl as well as on firearm offenses.
norfolkneradio.com
Early morning shoplifting leads to arrest of Pierce man
Norfolk Police arrested a man early Sunday morning after he stole a bottle of alcohol from a local business. Captain Mike Bauer says police responded to the 1000 block of South 13th Street around 1:50 a.m. An employee said a man stole a bottle of alcohol and provided police of a description of both the suspect and the getaway vehicle.
Sioux City man's 'hairy dog' Frank is rare breed
There aren’t many dogs like Frank, who’s a Barbado da Terceira, a rare breed of which there are an estimated 200-300 in the world. He’s one of just 34 living in the United States.
WOWT
Body found on Highway 275 identified as 27-year-old La Vista man
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has publicly identified a body found Thursday on Highway 275. Thursday around 2:30 p.m. construction crews notified the authorities of a possible dead body on Highway 275, south of Morningside Road near Fremont. The body was identified Friday, but the...
KETV.com
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk police arrest a woman on shoplifting charge
Norfolk Police arrested a woman on shoplifting charges. Captain Mike Bauer says police were called to the Sunset Plaza mall around 4 p.m. after a woman stole a pair of shoes from one of the stores. An employee followed her and saw her by a vehicle near the 600 block of South 10th Street.
Sioux City Journal
Truck and trailer dealership to invest $6.6 million in Sioux City project, add 42 jobs
SIOUX CITY -- The nation's largest full-service Mack and Volvo truck and trailer dealership plans to establish a Sioux City location along South Lewis Boulevard and bring 42 jobs to the community. The City Council will be asked Monday to approve a development agreement and minimum assessment agreement with D....
thebestmix1055.com
