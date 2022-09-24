ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

umdbulldogs.com

BULLDOGS DROP ROAD CONTEST TO MUSTANGS

The University of Minnesota Duluth soccer team fell 2-0 to the Mustangs of Southwest Minnesota State University. The Bulldogs remained evenly matched throughout the match but could not convert opportunities into scores like their opponents. Offensively the Bulldogs put up three shots, while SMSU put up four. Jackie Jares led...
DULUTH, MN
umdbulldogs.com

BULLDOGS MOVE UP TO FOURTH IN LATEST DCU/USCHO.COM POLL

After sweeping Long Island University in dominant fashion over the weekend, the University of Minnesota Duluth women's hockey team moved up to fourth in Monday's DCU/USCHO.com National Poll. The Bulldogs defeated the Sharks 4-1 on Saturday before burying LIU 5-0 on Sunday. UMD held the Sharks to just 13 shots...
DULUTH, MN
umdbulldogs.com

BELL LEADS NO. 5 BULLDOGS IN 5-0 BLOWOUT OF LONG ISLAND

The No. 5 University of Minnesota Duluth women's hockey team broke through offensively in a big way Sunday night against Long Island University, burying the Sharks 5-0 at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow, N.Y. to earn a non-conference sweep. The Bulldogs needed one period to figure out LIU...
EAST MEADOW, NY
Northland FAN 106.5

It's Here! Snow Caught on Video Falling This Morning in Northern Minnesota

Well, it's here, our old friend snow made its first appearance of the season in Northern Minnesota, see for yourself. Temperatures in Northern Minnesota got as low as 26°F in Celina, MN, which is about 20 miles west of Cook, Hibbing hit a low of 30°F, and the National Weather Service office in Duluth had a reading of 34°F. These temperatures were surely cold enough to produce snow, and there were confirmed reports of the white stuff falling from the sky according to the NWS.
DULUTH, MN
fox9.com

It snowed in Minnesota on Tuesday

(FOX 9) - It snowed in Minnesota on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Snow showers fell Tuesday morning along the Gunflint Trail in northeastern Minnesota, the NWS in Duluth tweeted. It also snowed in Ely. No snow accumulated, though. Heston's Lodge Country on the Gunflint Trail captured video...
MINNESOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

O'Gorman High School student moving on from decision over hair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even though school may be a pain sometimes, it’s something that Braxton Schafer looks forward to each day. He also getting some help with his confidence along the way. Having to leave O’Gorman High School for his hair is still something that’s...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Patchy frost tonight; Warmer trend later this week

While the weather remains quiet here in KELOLAND, all eyes are on the weather coming into Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches. The latest trends this morning take this storm into the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane tomorrow. Sea surface temperatures are in the upper 80s. Here at...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Amendment D supporters host rally in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Those that were at the rally believe it is time that South Dakota joined the thirty-eight other states that offer Medicaid. However, opponents of Amendment D believe it is too soon to make the jump. Dave Kapaska is a retired physician and former CEO...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

No threat found at Brookings High School, authorities say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say there is no safety threat at the Brookings High School after receiving a check the well-being call for someone sitting in a car parked in the school’s lot. Brookings police received a call at 11:40 a.m. regarding a person sitting...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Introducing you to KELOLAND's new meteorologist

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND weather team has been a four-person staff for over twenty years. But with this new hour-long show at four o’clock and our long-standing commitment to weather coverage, we’ve hired a new meteorologist — Meghan Chada. Meghan Chada grew up...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sports
KELOLAND TV

LCSO: Threat to Harrisburg High School investigated

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it is “confident” students in Harrisburg will be safe at school Monday after investigating a threat. The superintendent says the district administration worked with law enforcement to determine the viability and details. In a message to...
HARRISBURG, SD
amazingmadison.com

Global Polymer plans expansion in Madison

A large expansion is underway for a Madison manufacturer. Global Polymer recently broke ground on an addition to their current facility in the Lakeview Industrial Park, which will allow them to meet the growing needs of their customers. Global Polymer is investing more than ten-million dollars into their Madison plant,...
MADISON, SD
more1049.com

Serious Injuries Reported in Interstate 90 Rollover Crash

Jackson County, MN (KICD)– A Southern Minnesota man was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash in Jackson County Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driven by 71-year-old Lyle Schlaak of New Richland was eastbound on Interstate 90 a short distance from the Nobles County line around four o’clock when it left the roadway and rolled.
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
dakotanewsnow.com

Farmer witnesses plane make emergency landing near Canton

CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two people are safe after a small plane made an emergency landing in a soybean field north of Canton. Witnesses tell Dakota News Now it happened around 9:30 Saturday morning. Officials haven’t released any details, but a Dakota News Now photographer spoke with Jared...
CANTON, SD
gowatertown.net

BREAKING: One person dead in helicopter crash in South Dakota (Audio)

YANKTON, S.D.–One person has died in a crash of a small helicopter northwest of Yankton. Yankton Assistant Fire Chief Larry Nickels says the call came in just before 10AM…. Nickels says the craft was destroyed on impact….. Nickels says they are waiting for state and federal investigators…....
YANKTON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Monday Munchies: Family-owned 'Hello Larsons' caters to Volga

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hello Larsons Coffee Roastery and Drive-Thru, located nine miles west of Brookings in Volga, is a family-owned business that opened up in early August. Tim and Krista Larson own the shop. “We get to be that hub for our community right here on...
VOLGA, SD

