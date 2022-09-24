ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
PhillyBite

5 Best Restaurants in Pennsylvania to Enjoy Fall

- Pennsylvania has you covered if you're looking for the best places to eat this fall. Here are a few suggestions: Penn's Tavern in Sunbury, Carsonville Hotel in Halifax, Guante Family Restaurant in Mifflintown, and Shy Bear Brewing Company in Lewistown. Penn’s Tavern in Sunbury. Penn's Tavern is a...
SUNBURY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berks County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Kutztown, PA
Education
City
Kutztown, PA
Kutztown, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Berks County, PA
Berks County, PA
Education
WFMZ-TV Online

BASD approves high school girls wrestling club with eye on PIAA sanction

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Two high schools in the Bethlehem Area School District now officially have a girls wrestling club. The BASD school board approved the winter season club for Freedom and Liberty high schools. The district says the girls wrestling club will provide female student-athletes the chance to wrestle and, in the process, enhance equitable access.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown church to hold its last service this weekend

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown church is set to hold its last service on Sunday. Zion's Reformed United Church of Christ - also known as The Liberty Bell Church - has been in operation for more than 250 years. It's also home to the "Liberty Bell Shrine." Come Sunday, its congregation will no longer gather at the church.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Schuylkill County native living in Florida preps for Ian

Schuylkill County native Danny Dewald has been living in Cape Coral, south of Sarasota, for eight years, and he is already seeing some scary signs as Hurricane Ian approaches the Gulf Coast of Florida. "The water level is way lower than it usually is," Dewald said. Dewald, his son, and...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Campbell
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks COVID-19 testing site relocates to Muhlenberg

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — While COVID-19 numbers are not what they once were, Pennsylvania health officials still feel free testing sites are necessary. "COVID is still there. We still have positive cases," said Frank Hamard with AMI Health. "People still need to be tested for traveling purposes, for work purposes or for personal use."
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crossing guards in BASD get a pay hike

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Area School District Board of Directors approved a pay increase for crossing guards Monday night at East Hills Middle School. Guards in Bethlehem will receive a flat $15 per hour rate, with BASD paying half the salary and approval pending from Bethlehem City Council to pay the other half.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Air Force members travel to Shenandoah to honor airman who died in crash

SHENANDOAH, Pa. - Falling in line is a military tradition. Unfortunately, so too is honoring those who died too soon. Upwards of 50 Air Force members from the Dover Air Force base in Delaware traveled nearly 180 miles to St. Casimir's Catholic Church in Shenandoah, Schuylkill County to say goodbye to Kohl Reed.
SHENANDOAH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Berk#Linus K12#Linus High School#Volunteers#High School Girls
WFMZ-TV Online

Community mourns after shooting death of William Allen High School student in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A vigil took place Monday in Stevens Park in Allentown, the scene of a deadly shooting on Sunday. The victim was 15-year-old Treyshawn Tracy, who was shot and killed in broad daylight. His family did not want to speak with us yet, but we spoke with Jean Garcia with the organization Promise Neighborhoods, who is working with them. Tracy was a student at William Allen High School.
ALLENTOWN, PA
FOX 43

Satanic Temple event held at Northern High School

DILLSBURG, Pa. — On Saturday, the After School Satan Club hosted a Satanic Temple event at Northern York High School. The event was in the works for months and was approved by the Northern York County School Board back in August. Dozens of people from the community stood outside...
DILLSBURG, PA
berkscountyliving.com

Refusing to Retire

It’s the age-old question: when does old age begin? It’s a question with no definitive answer; relative age can vary greatly from person to person. But with scientific advances allowing humans to live healthily for longer periods of time, 70 has become the new 50. Despite being of retirement age, three Berks County septuagenarians aren’t slowing down, continuing to draw upon their reservoir of knowledge and experience – to the region’s benefit.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bucks banned book parade in Doylestown

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. -- On the sidewalks of Doylestown, several people wore the covers of books they said they feel are some of the most challenged ones at schools and libraries nationwide. Organizer Kate Nazemi said she feels its censorship. "These books have tremendous value, they are pieces of literature that...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner searching for Reading woman's next of kin

BERN TWP., Pa. - The Berks County coroner is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Pamela Wagner, 68, lived in the 1900 block of Perkiomen Avenue in Reading, according to the coroner's office. Anyone with information is asked to contact the office in Bern Township by calling...
READING, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy