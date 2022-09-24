Read full article on original website
vista.today
Chester County Home to Four of Pennsylvania’s 50 Best School Districts for Athletes
The Conestoga High School football team represents the Tredyffrin-Easttown School District, which ranks 26th among Pennsylvania's best school districts for athletes. Chester County is home to four of Pennsylvania’s 50 best school districts for athletes in 2022, according to recently published rankings by Niche.com. To determine the 2022 Best...
bctv.org
Region’s First Female Urologist Joins Center for Urological Care of Berks County
The Center For Urologic Care of Berks County is pleased to be welcoming Dr. Paulette C. Dreher to the practice!. Dr. Dreher has interest in general urology, including BPH, kidney stones, erectile dysfunction, kidney, bladder and prostate cancer, incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse. Dr. Dreher received a Bachelor of Arts...
High school student from West Chester jams on stage with Green Day
The performance came after Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong took notice of a sign being held up by the teen's friends.
PhillyBite
5 Best Restaurants in Pennsylvania to Enjoy Fall
- Pennsylvania has you covered if you're looking for the best places to eat this fall. Here are a few suggestions: Penn's Tavern in Sunbury, Carsonville Hotel in Halifax, Guante Family Restaurant in Mifflintown, and Shy Bear Brewing Company in Lewistown. Penn’s Tavern in Sunbury. Penn's Tavern is a...
WFMZ-TV Online
BASD approves high school girls wrestling club with eye on PIAA sanction
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Two high schools in the Bethlehem Area School District now officially have a girls wrestling club. The BASD school board approved the winter season club for Freedom and Liberty high schools. The district says the girls wrestling club will provide female student-athletes the chance to wrestle and, in the process, enhance equitable access.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown church to hold its last service this weekend
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown church is set to hold its last service on Sunday. Zion's Reformed United Church of Christ - also known as The Liberty Bell Church - has been in operation for more than 250 years. It's also home to the "Liberty Bell Shrine." Come Sunday, its congregation will no longer gather at the church.
If You Searched for the Best Suburb in Pennsylvania, Where Would It Be? Hint: It’s in Delaware County
If you could pick any suburb in Pennsylvania to live in, where would you move to? Would you stay right here in Delaware County?. According to 247wallst.com, the best suburb in Pennsylvania is actually in Delaware County’s own back yard. The publication named Swarthmore Borough, population 6,304, as the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Schuylkill County native living in Florida preps for Ian
Schuylkill County native Danny Dewald has been living in Cape Coral, south of Sarasota, for eight years, and he is already seeing some scary signs as Hurricane Ian approaches the Gulf Coast of Florida. "The water level is way lower than it usually is," Dewald said. Dewald, his son, and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks COVID-19 testing site relocates to Muhlenberg
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — While COVID-19 numbers are not what they once were, Pennsylvania health officials still feel free testing sites are necessary. "COVID is still there. We still have positive cases," said Frank Hamard with AMI Health. "People still need to be tested for traveling purposes, for work purposes or for personal use."
WFMZ-TV Online
Crossing guards in BASD get a pay hike
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Area School District Board of Directors approved a pay increase for crossing guards Monday night at East Hills Middle School. Guards in Bethlehem will receive a flat $15 per hour rate, with BASD paying half the salary and approval pending from Bethlehem City Council to pay the other half.
WFMZ-TV Online
Air Force members travel to Shenandoah to honor airman who died in crash
SHENANDOAH, Pa. - Falling in line is a military tradition. Unfortunately, so too is honoring those who died too soon. Upwards of 50 Air Force members from the Dover Air Force base in Delaware traveled nearly 180 miles to St. Casimir's Catholic Church in Shenandoah, Schuylkill County to say goodbye to Kohl Reed.
WFMZ-TV Online
Better on the Bone Butcher and Deli opens in Pottstown after some surprise help from Allentown company
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - After a long road, Better on the Bone Butcher and Deli in Pottstown officially opened on Tuesday. The moment almost never happened for owners Dottie and Mark Spillane. "This was big step for us from where we came from," Mark said. The couple overcame homelessness and put...
WFMZ-TV Online
Community mourns after shooting death of William Allen High School student in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A vigil took place Monday in Stevens Park in Allentown, the scene of a deadly shooting on Sunday. The victim was 15-year-old Treyshawn Tracy, who was shot and killed in broad daylight. His family did not want to speak with us yet, but we spoke with Jean Garcia with the organization Promise Neighborhoods, who is working with them. Tracy was a student at William Allen High School.
Satanic Temple event held at Northern High School
DILLSBURG, Pa. — On Saturday, the After School Satan Club hosted a Satanic Temple event at Northern York High School. The event was in the works for months and was approved by the Northern York County School Board back in August. Dozens of people from the community stood outside...
berkscountyliving.com
Refusing to Retire
It’s the age-old question: when does old age begin? It’s a question with no definitive answer; relative age can vary greatly from person to person. But with scientific advances allowing humans to live healthily for longer periods of time, 70 has become the new 50. Despite being of retirement age, three Berks County septuagenarians aren’t slowing down, continuing to draw upon their reservoir of knowledge and experience – to the region’s benefit.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bucks banned book parade in Doylestown
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. -- On the sidewalks of Doylestown, several people wore the covers of books they said they feel are some of the most challenged ones at schools and libraries nationwide. Organizer Kate Nazemi said she feels its censorship. "These books have tremendous value, they are pieces of literature that...
WFMZ-TV Online
Young Easton sneaker shop owner to be honored by the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
EASTON, Pa. - Tucked away on Bank Street in Downtown Easton, you won't find your average sneakers at the Snkr Box LV, stocking some of the hardest kicks to find. D'Anthony Santiago, the owner, is just 18 years old, and he's already had the business for over a year. "It...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner searching for Reading woman's next of kin
BERN TWP., Pa. - The Berks County coroner is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Pamela Wagner, 68, lived in the 1900 block of Perkiomen Avenue in Reading, according to the coroner's office. Anyone with information is asked to contact the office in Bern Township by calling...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton Farmers' Market to move to Lafayette campus during Garlic Fest
EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Farmers' Market is moving locations for a day to make room for another city event. The market will be at Lafayette College's Quad on Saturday, Oct. 1, which is the first day of the Easton Garlic Fest. The farmers' market will still be open 9...
