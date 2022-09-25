The transition of the “Sting Alley” area into a macabre food/beverage location causes many to be disturbed as they walk by. The reimagining of Meetz Meats from Halloween Horror Nights lore to a food/beverage location shows the creativity of Universal Orlando. In this location, guests may find food options named as “Angry Bear Meat” or “Fresh Ground Princess.” Though I would not recommend either of those options, the only food item at this location ironically containing meat would be the “Spicy Fried Chicken “Offals,” This would be the carnivore version of the “Spicy Zombie Brains.” This one comes with a recommendation with a few concerns though.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO