ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

Related
piratesandprincesses.net

Universal Orlando Will Close Due To Hurricane Ian

Universal Orlando has finally announced that it will be closing September 28- September 29. They do plan on reopening on Friday, if the conditions permit them to do so. All of Universal Orlando, including Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, Volcano Bay and CityWalk will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Sadly this also means that the Halloween Horror Night events will also be canceled.
ORLANDO, FL
piratesandprincesses.net

Vegan Chili and a Chicken Filled Beignet at Chucky Food Tent Halloween Horror Nights 2022 Orlando

Near the Springfield, USA area of Universal Studios Florida, a food tent themed to the “Chucky” TV show sits for Halloween Horror Nights. The design team took great pride in making a gross looking food tent to go with this theme. During Halloween Horror Nights, this tent serves three food items. I previously wrote a review of the “Good Guys Burger” sold here. Guests may also purchase the “’Wanna Play?’ Beignet” and “Chili Lee Ray.” If you know your “Chucky” lore, then you will see why those food items earned those names.
ORLANDO, FL
ComicBook

Walt Disney World Announces Closures Ahead of Hurricane Ian Arrival

Ahead of Hurricane Ian's landfall later this week, Walt Disney World has announced various closures across its Orlando campus. While all of Disney World's theme parks are currently scheduled to operate "under normal conditions," park officials announced Monday several resorts and water parks would be temporarily shuttered. So far, Disney's Typhoon Lagoon, Winter Summerland Miniature Golf, and Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf are closed on both Wednesday, September 28th and Thursday, September 29th.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
allears.net

Orlando International Airport to Close Due to Hurricane Ian

We’ve been keeping a close eye on Hurricane Ian as it approaches landfall in Florida in the coming days. Most recently, the counties where Disney World is located, Osceola and Orange counties, have been place under a Hurricane watch. And now, Orlando’s major has shared the precautions it will be taking ahead of Hurricane Ian.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Hurricane Ian – Disney World and Orlando Closures

As Hurricane Ian strengthens and the projected path continues to be updated, several Orlando area venues and events are announcing temporary closures or postponements. We will continue to update when we can and as Orlando closures and announcements are made.... The post Hurricane Ian – Disney World and Orlando Closures appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
piratesandprincesses.net

Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando Resort This Week (September 25th, 2022)

For this week’s “Top 3” article, I sit writing this from my hotel room just outside of Universal Orlando property. I have experienced an RIP tour recently. I have spent several evenings enjoying Halloween Horror Nights. Yet I have not even tasted every seasonal food item offered at Universal Orlando this year. Still, in connection to my time here at Universal Orlando appreciating Halloween Horror Nights, all suggestions this week come from the seasonal menus. As of time of writing, you may only purchase these items during the Halloween Horror Nights event.
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Disney World reveals list of Candlelight Processional narrators

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Disney World has revealed the list of the celebrity narrators for this year’s Candlelight Processional at EPCOT. Disney reveal lineup of celebrity narrators for EPCOT's Candlelight Processional. This year's list includes Isabella Rossellini, Josh Gad, Gloria Estefan, Mariska Hargitay and Angela Bassett. Candlelight Processional...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Horror Nights
bungalower

Two places to watch the new ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ movie with booze

Nearly 30 years after the hit movie Hocus Pocus was released, its sequel will finally be available on September 30 on Disney+ but thanks to the venues below, you won’t need a subscription to enjoy it. Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company (Facebook | Website) will be hosting a free family-friendly...
ORLANDO, FL
piratesandprincesses.net

Spicy Fried Chicken “Offals” Halloween Horror Nights 2022 Orlando Food Review

The transition of the “Sting Alley” area into a macabre food/beverage location causes many to be disturbed as they walk by. The reimagining of Meetz Meats from Halloween Horror Nights lore to a food/beverage location shows the creativity of Universal Orlando. In this location, guests may find food options named as “Angry Bear Meat” or “Fresh Ground Princess.” Though I would not recommend either of those options, the only food item at this location ironically containing meat would be the “Spicy Fried Chicken “Offals,” This would be the carnivore version of the “Spicy Zombie Brains.” This one comes with a recommendation with a few concerns though.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

15 Indoor Date Ideas for a Rainy Day in Orlando

When it comes to how to spend a sunny day, there's no shortage of options around Orlando. But what are the things to do on a rainy day in Orlando? Sure, you could order pizza and binge-watch the latest craze... The post 15 Indoor Date Ideas for a Rainy Day in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Halloween
Bay News 9

Orlando woman helps English learners drop their accent

ORLANDO, Fla — A Central Florida woman made it her business to help English learning Hispanics to lose their accent. Voice actress Cindi Huppel is using her talents to help others. Huppel first started her accent reduction class back in 2006. She got the idea for her business based...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Banksy exhibit coming to Orlando this fall

ORLANDO, Fla. — The elusive and sometimes controversial artist Banksy is making a stop in The City Beautiful later this year. Banksyland will make a stop in Olrando on Nov. 11-13 during a 22-city tour that began earlier this year in Portland. The exhibit promises to immerse audiences “in...
ORLANDO, FL
wmfe.org

Orlando works to get families without permanent housing to safety before Ian

The City of Orlando and the Homeless Services Network of Central Florida are working together to make sure that people without permanent housing are safe during Ian. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer says local homeless shelters are expanding in order to provide housing to people living out of their cars or on the street.
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

A woodsy castle on Orlando's Lake Mary Jane just hit the market

You hear a lot about castles in Central Florida. From the big one at the heart of Walt Disney World to the castle doctrine, it seems like redoubts and drawbridges are never far out of mind. Why not bring that extra bit of fortification home with you? This castle in...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy