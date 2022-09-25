Read full article on original website
Universal Orlando Will Close Due To Hurricane Ian
Universal Orlando has finally announced that it will be closing September 28- September 29. They do plan on reopening on Friday, if the conditions permit them to do so. All of Universal Orlando, including Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, Volcano Bay and CityWalk will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Sadly this also means that the Halloween Horror Night events will also be canceled.
Vegan Chili and a Chicken Filled Beignet at Chucky Food Tent Halloween Horror Nights 2022 Orlando
Near the Springfield, USA area of Universal Studios Florida, a food tent themed to the “Chucky” TV show sits for Halloween Horror Nights. The design team took great pride in making a gross looking food tent to go with this theme. During Halloween Horror Nights, this tent serves three food items. I previously wrote a review of the “Good Guys Burger” sold here. Guests may also purchase the “’Wanna Play?’ Beignet” and “Chili Lee Ray.” If you know your “Chucky” lore, then you will see why those food items earned those names.
Walt Disney World Announces Closure of Select Hotels and Activities Due to Hurricane Ian
The Orlando area is currently under a Tropical Storm Watch as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. Now Disney has announced some closures to resort hotels and some activities. The Walt Disney World Resort hotels that will temporarily close from September 28 – September 30th are:. Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort &...
Walt Disney World Announces Closures Ahead of Hurricane Ian Arrival
Ahead of Hurricane Ian's landfall later this week, Walt Disney World has announced various closures across its Orlando campus. While all of Disney World's theme parks are currently scheduled to operate "under normal conditions," park officials announced Monday several resorts and water parks would be temporarily shuttered. So far, Disney's Typhoon Lagoon, Winter Summerland Miniature Golf, and Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf are closed on both Wednesday, September 28th and Thursday, September 29th.
Orlando International Airport to Close Due to Hurricane Ian
We’ve been keeping a close eye on Hurricane Ian as it approaches landfall in Florida in the coming days. Most recently, the counties where Disney World is located, Osceola and Orange counties, have been place under a Hurricane watch. And now, Orlando’s major has shared the precautions it will be taking ahead of Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian – Disney World and Orlando Closures
As Hurricane Ian strengthens and the projected path continues to be updated, several Orlando area venues and events are announcing temporary closures or postponements. We will continue to update when we can and as Orlando closures and announcements are made.... The post Hurricane Ian – Disney World and Orlando Closures appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando Resort This Week (September 25th, 2022)
For this week’s “Top 3” article, I sit writing this from my hotel room just outside of Universal Orlando property. I have experienced an RIP tour recently. I have spent several evenings enjoying Halloween Horror Nights. Yet I have not even tasted every seasonal food item offered at Universal Orlando this year. Still, in connection to my time here at Universal Orlando appreciating Halloween Horror Nights, all suggestions this week come from the seasonal menus. As of time of writing, you may only purchase these items during the Halloween Horror Nights event.
Disney World reveals list of Candlelight Processional narrators
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Disney World has revealed the list of the celebrity narrators for this year’s Candlelight Processional at EPCOT. Disney reveal lineup of celebrity narrators for EPCOT's Candlelight Processional. This year's list includes Isabella Rossellini, Josh Gad, Gloria Estefan, Mariska Hargitay and Angela Bassett. Candlelight Processional...
Two places to watch the new ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ movie with booze
Nearly 30 years after the hit movie Hocus Pocus was released, its sequel will finally be available on September 30 on Disney+ but thanks to the venues below, you won’t need a subscription to enjoy it. Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company (Facebook | Website) will be hosting a free family-friendly...
Spicy Fried Chicken “Offals” Halloween Horror Nights 2022 Orlando Food Review
The transition of the “Sting Alley” area into a macabre food/beverage location causes many to be disturbed as they walk by. The reimagining of Meetz Meats from Halloween Horror Nights lore to a food/beverage location shows the creativity of Universal Orlando. In this location, guests may find food options named as “Angry Bear Meat” or “Fresh Ground Princess.” Though I would not recommend either of those options, the only food item at this location ironically containing meat would be the “Spicy Fried Chicken “Offals,” This would be the carnivore version of the “Spicy Zombie Brains.” This one comes with a recommendation with a few concerns though.
15 Indoor Date Ideas for a Rainy Day in Orlando
When it comes to how to spend a sunny day, there's no shortage of options around Orlando. But what are the things to do on a rainy day in Orlando? Sure, you could order pizza and binge-watch the latest craze... The post 15 Indoor Date Ideas for a Rainy Day in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
This Publix Bakery Is Going Viral On TikTok For Hurricane Ian & It's So Florida
As Floridians track Hurricane Ian, they took to TikTok to share their seasonal preparations. One grocery store that's famous in the state, Publix, is trying to look at the (not so) bright side of the natural disaster. The bakery there is known for its decorative pastries and the Kissimmee location...
The Haunted Road brings a 'human slaughterhouse' to Orlando this Halloween
The Haunted Road made its gory return to Orlando this weekend. Take a look around their human slaughterhouse before you go.
Orlando hotel owner discounting rooms as Hurricane Ian evacuees head to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Central Florida hotel owner is trying to show that he cares for those evacuating coastal areas that may be impacted by Hurricane Ian, by discounting rooms as more people head to Orlando for safety. "We’re from Destin and going to Orlando," explained Saddy Andrae who traveled...
This Is The Best Dive Bar In Florida
TripSavvy has the scoop on the best dive bar in every state.
Orlando woman helps English learners drop their accent
ORLANDO, Fla — A Central Florida woman made it her business to help English learning Hispanics to lose their accent. Voice actress Cindi Huppel is using her talents to help others. Huppel first started her accent reduction class back in 2006. She got the idea for her business based...
Banksy exhibit coming to Orlando this fall
ORLANDO, Fla. — The elusive and sometimes controversial artist Banksy is making a stop in The City Beautiful later this year. Banksyland will make a stop in Olrando on Nov. 11-13 during a 22-city tour that began earlier this year in Portland. The exhibit promises to immerse audiences “in...
Orlando mayor warns residents to prepare for Hurricane Ian to potentially make direct hit
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando and Orange County emergency operation centers are up and running and tracking Ian. “If it's close to the west coast, yes, more rain in that particular area, more wind in that particular area,” Orlando emergency manager Manuel Soto said. Soto and a small crew...
Orlando works to get families without permanent housing to safety before Ian
The City of Orlando and the Homeless Services Network of Central Florida are working together to make sure that people without permanent housing are safe during Ian. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer says local homeless shelters are expanding in order to provide housing to people living out of their cars or on the street.
A woodsy castle on Orlando's Lake Mary Jane just hit the market
You hear a lot about castles in Central Florida. From the big one at the heart of Walt Disney World to the castle doctrine, it seems like redoubts and drawbridges are never far out of mind. Why not bring that extra bit of fortification home with you? This castle in...
