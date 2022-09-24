ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Women's Soccer Draws with Huston-Tillotson

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Concordia Texas women's soccer team battled to a competitive 1-1 draw against the Huston-Tillotson Lady Rams. Patricia Heckendorn found Kallie Krenz for the equalizer in the second half inside the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex on Monday. The Tornados were the aggressors for much of the...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Men's Soccer Downed at Trinity

BOX SCORE SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Concordia Texas men's soccer team fell 3-0 to Trinity University in the final non-conference match of the season for the Tornados. Melvin Molina and Marco Vazquez fired a team-high three shots apiece at Jim Potter Intramural Field on Sunday. Two early goals in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

