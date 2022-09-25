Read full article on original website
WSOC Charlotte
DHEC investigates Chester County senior living facility after resident went missing
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — DHEC has launched an investigation into a Chester County senior living facility after a resident was reported missing for several days. Officials say 79-year-old Judy Pate walked away from Helms-Gordon Residential Care in Fort Lawn on Sept. 13. She was rescued from a wooded area near Cemetery Road three days later.
WSOC Charlotte
1 killed in single-vehicle wreck in Chesterfield County, troopers say
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The driver of a Freightliner truck-tractor was killed Tuesday afternoon in Chesterfield County, troopers said. The single-vehicle crash happened after 1 p.m. one mile east of Jefferson on Peach Orchard Road near John Miller Road. The driver lost control of the truck-tractor, overturned and struck...
WYFF4.com
Special needs bus driver in South Carolina dies after driving more than 1 million miles for the district
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A bus driver in Spartanburg, South Carolina, with more than a million miles behind the wheel has died, according to Spartanburg School District One. The district announced Tuesday on Facebook the 'untimely' passing of Lynn Pittman. Pittman began driving a bus in 1978 in Spartanburg...
wccbcharlotte.com
Man Wanted In York County For Violent Robbery
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding David Anthony Todd. Todd, 32, is wanted for two counts of Violent 2nd Degree Burglary 2nd Degree, Malicious Damage to Property, Larceny, and Breaking & Entering. He is described as...
wccbcharlotte.com
Troopers Identify Driver Killed In I-485 Crash In Matthews
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver going the wrong way on the I-485 outer loop in Matthews early Tuesday morning has been identified as Kristen Makayla Vanderpool, 27, of Lincolnton. Troopers say she died after crashing her Acura head-on a Cadillac SUV around 2:38 a.m. near E. John Street in Matthews.
WBTV
Texas man arrested after threat made against Rock Hill, S.C. school
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – A man in Texas was taken into custody Monday night after making a threat against a high school in Rock Hill, authorities said. According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers were made aware of a threat directed toward Northwestern High School circulating on social media on Monday.
WYFF4.com
Car, school bus collide in Spartanburg County, injuries reported, troopers say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A school bus and a car collided Monday on an Upstate highway and injuries were reported in the crash, according to troopers. The crash happened at about 4:40 p.m. on Highway 9 near Boiling Springs Road, in Spartanburg County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website.
1 person killed in I-485 south accident
MATTHEWS, N.C. — North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left 1 dead in Matthews, Tuesday morning. Medic confirms one person died in this crash. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. I-485 outer and East John Street is...
FOX Carolina
Gaffney PD investigating after man shot, airlifted to hospital
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Police Department is investigating after a man who had been shot ran into the “Welcome to Gaffney” sign on Sunday. Deputies said they were called to a “possible fight” at Tumeby’s Taproom located at 1547 Old Georgia Highway around 1:50 a.m.. Several minutes later, Gaffney Police were called to a shots fired call in the area of 720 South Granard Street.
WSOC Charlotte
Person killed in crash on I-485 in Matthews, troopers say
MATTHEWS, N.C. — One person died in a crash on Interstate 485 in Matthews Tuesday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened just before 2:40 a.m. on the outer loop of I-485, where it crosses over East John Street. Investigators said two vehicles were involved in the crash.
35-year-old experienced jumper killed at Skydive Carolina
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway following a deadly skydiving incident at Skydive Carolina, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday. Deputies responded to calls regarding an incident involving Skydive Carolina around 1:26 p.m. Saturday. Skydive Carolina is located at 1903 King Air Drive in Chester, South Carolina. The sheriff’s […]
WSOC Charlotte
Lincoln County charter school employee charged; accused of stealing students’ medications
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — An employee at a Lincoln County charter school is accused of stealing medications belonging to two students, deputies said. Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies said the employee worked at West Lake Preparatory Academy in Denver. Deputies said Holly Lynn Bare, 43, is accused of taking...
counton2.com
Skydivers speak out after parachuter killed in hard landing at Skydive Carolina
CHESTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Longtime skydivers are speaking out after a fatal accident at Skydive Carolina in Chester County, almost exactly one year apart from another death at the same facility. According to Skydive Carolina, a 35-year-old man died Saturday after witnesses saw him attempt to make...
wspa.com
Teen dies in Laurens Co. crash, coroner says
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager died late Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Laurens County. Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp identified Jayden Bailey, 16, of Gray Court as the victim. The crash happened on Old Laurens Road in Gray Court. Bailey was pronounced dead at...
wccbcharlotte.com
Woman Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Students’ Medicine
DENVER, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says a Preparatory Academy employee was arrested for stealing medicine from students. On September 13th, the Sheriff’s Office was contacted by West Lake Preparatory Academy saying that they believed an employee had taken medicine belonging to students from the nurse’s office.
wccbcharlotte.com
Lincolnton Woman Missing, Family Worried
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Kristen Keener, 29. On September 26th, Keener’s mother contacted detectives, saying that she had not spoken to her daughter since September 5th. Keener had been in the Waynesville, N.C. area.
live5news.com
Police search for missing 16-year-old SC girl
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lexington Police Department is searching for a 16-year-old girl. Caroline Vincent was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the area of Church Street when she left a vehicle in which she had been riding. Police say she has pink hair and was wearing a Substation II...
27-Year-Old ID’d As Victim In Deadly Rt. 80 Crash That Seriously Hurt 3 Others: State Police
A 27-year-old from New York was identified as the victim of last week’s deadly Route 80 crash that hurt two other passengers and the driver, state police confirmed. A Toyota Venza was heading westbound when it veered off the left side of the highway and hit a tree near milepost 8.4 in Knowlton Township just after 8:40 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told DailyVoice.com.
WIS-TV
Columbia man killed, brother wounded in highway shooting
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man and his brother were shot while riding on the Edmund Highway late Sunday night. “The surviving brother, who was driving the car, said he was unsure of what the other vehicle or potential suspects might have looked like,” said Sheriff Koon.
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Name Man Killed In Friday Homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide in north-east Charlotte after a man was found shot. Shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, police were called to the 12000 block of Deaton Hill Drive. Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds who was later pronounced dead by EMS...
