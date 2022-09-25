Read full article on original website
wrestlingrumors.net
Drew McIntyre Pulled From WWE Events Over Medical Issue
You never want to hear that. There are a lot of reasons that a wrestler could miss a show and most of them are not good, especially if they involve health issues. While wrestlers are often getting injured, you do not see that many situations of a wrestler missing time from the ring due to illness. That seems to be the case at the moment with one of WWE’s most prominent stars.
411mania.com
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Fresno: The Bloodline Battles Braun Strowman and the New Day
WWE held their ‘Sunday Stunner’ branded live event last night from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:. * ‘White Rabbit’ played once again. * Karrion Kross def. Drew Gulak. * WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c) def. Natalya...
wrestlingrumors.net
Former NXT Star Makes Surprise Return To WWE In Main Roster Debut
Welcome back to the family. WWE has been shaken up in a lot of ways in recent months, both behind the scenes and in front of the camera. One of the biggest changes has been due to the amount of wrestlers who have been brought back. That can make for some very exciting television and WWE did it again this week, with a surprise return and debut taking place at the same time.
PWMania
Karl Anderson Talks About a Possible WWE Return and Winning the NEVER Openweight Title
Karl Anderson recently spoke with Sports Illustrated in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. Here are the highlights:. “Just like you said, never say never. We’ve got verbally agreed upon dates with New Japan Pro-Wrestling for an extended period of time. But there’s such a built-in story with Bullet Club, and we never got to finish the story [in WWE] with AJ Styles or even Finn. There’s been a lot of things that have happened in the business, so you can never say never. Any time we can work with brothers like AJ and Finn, we’re always going to listen to that.”
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Has Two Possible Reasons For Pushing WWE Star Again
She’s filling in the gap. WWE has a lot of talented wrestlers on its roster and the company can have a hard time finding something for everyone to do. One of the easiest ways to fix the problem is to have some of the wrestlers sit on the sidelines, which can be the case for a variety of reasons. That has taken place again at the moment and now we know a bit more about what happened.
thesource.com
Dr. Dre to Rihanna on Forthcoming Super Bowl Performance: ‘Put the Right People Around You and Have Fun’
Following the reveal that Rihanna will lead the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, Dr. Dre joined Ebro Darden live today on Apple Music 1. Dr. Dre responded to the news, explained why he’s looking forward to Rihanna’s performance, and offered some guidance as she gets ready to sing on music’s largest stage.
WWE Smackdown
WWE Smackdown

WWE returns to Tampa with the final Friday Night Smackdown of 2022!. See all your favorite Smackdown superstars live and broadcast to the world from Amalie Arena!
411mania.com
Bill DeMott Weighs In On Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative, Shawn Michaels Running NXT
Bill DeMott spent a fair amount of time as a trainer in WWE’s developmental system under Vince McMahon, and he recently weighed in on the change in regime, Shawn Michaels being in charge in NXT and more. DeMott spoke with PW Mania for a new interview and talked about the recent changes in WWE; you can check out some highlights below:
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns has advice for WWE stars unhappy with celebrity matches
WWE becoming a juggernaut in the wrestling business was partially done with the help of celebrities as the main event of the first WrestleMania featuring Mr. T and other celebrities used up and down the card. WWE signed Logan Paul earlier this year and is giving him a shot to...
Yardbarker
QR Code on WWE Raw leads to a video featuring John Cena, Randy Orton, other top names
WWE has dropped another QR code tonight during Monday Night Raw. This one includes footage of some of the legendary names in wrestling including John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Randy Orton, Road Dogg, Kurt Angle, Edge, The Undertaker, Papa Shango and others. The main message is the...
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (9/26/22)
The Road to Extreme Rules continues tonight with WWE RAW from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Following a heated social media exchange this weekend, RAW will feature SmackDown Superstars Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline as Zayn takes on AJ Styles. The women’s division will be represented tonight in a non-title match between RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Surprise Return Sets Up Future WWE Showdown
He’s back. There are all kinds of stars on the WWE roster and some of them are all time legends. WWE knows how to present those wrestlers on a less frequent basis for the sake of keeping them looking strong and it can mean a lot to see those wrestlers show up again every so often. That was the case again this week as a star returned and looks ready for his next big showdown.
wrestlingrumors.net
Next Time: WWE Cancels Upcoming Event
One less on the calendar. WWE is the biggest and most powerful wrestling promotion in the world and that gives them a lot of advantages over other companies. One of their major strengths is the name recognition that comes with running regular events around the country. It means something to get to see the action live, but that will not be the case for some fans.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: WWE Hall Of Famer Explains Recent Bizarre Twitter Activity
There’s a good reason. Wrestling has changed a lot over the years, especially in the last few years. One of the biggest ways has been the rise of social media, as wrestlers are now able to communicate with their fans like never before. This is a great way to interact with the people but not everything works out for the best. That was the situation this weekend when things got a bit weird.
wrestlingrumors.net
LOOK: New White Rabbit Clue Points To Former WWE Star (This Is Weird)
Well that’s a turn. WWE has been running quite the mystery in recent weeks, but very little of it has been taking place on television. Instead, WWE has been doing more of an underground story, with incidents taking place at live events and a series of QR codes appearing on television, leading to more clues. There was another one this week and things got even weirder.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Incredible Video On Ric Flair’s 50 Years In Wrestling (This Is Great)
Not many people can say it. There are legends in wrestling and then there are all time greats, who are the biggest names in the history of the industry. Those are the people that you hear about for years after their careers are over, but occasionally they reach that top level while still active. That is technically still the case with an all time great, and now we are getting a special look back at what he has done.
ewrestlingnews.com
Former WWE Referee Details Infamous Royal Rumble 2005 Botch
In 2005, Batista secured his ticket to challenge the World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania by winning the Royal Rumble match. Although this would become a significant victory for the Animal, it wasn’t without controversy. During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas discussed how the...
wrestlingrumors.net
Injury Update After Scary Crash On AEW Rampage
That could have been worse. Injuries are one of the worst things that you can see in wrestling and unfortunately you never know when someone is going to get hurt. Something can just happen out of nowhere and result in someone being put on the shelf. At the same time though, sometimes something looks a lot worse than it is, which thankfully is what happened here.
411mania.com
DCU Center Advertising Roman Reigns for Season Premiere of WWE SmackDown in October
– The DCU Center is advertising that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be at WWE SmackDown on Friday, October 7 in Worcester, Massachusetts for the latest season premiere of that show. This will also be the go-home show before WWE Extreme Rules 2022. WWE.com is also advertising Roman...
Yardbarker
PHOTO: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins train with former WWE stars
Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins recently trained with The Bollywood Boyz, also known as "The Singh Brothers" in WWE with Gurv & Harv Sihra becoming Sunil & Samir Singh. The former WWE 24/7 Champions noted on Twitter that they were with the WWE power couple. They wrote in the caption,...
