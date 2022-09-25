Read full article on original website
nkunorse.com
This Week in Northern Kentucky Athletics: Sept. 26 – Oct. 2
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. – The heart of the fall schedule continues for Northern Kentucky Athletics as the Norse have six programs in action this week, highlighted by a jam-packed Saturday, where three home contests will all be conducted on the NKU campus, which includes men's and women's soccer and volleyball.
nkunorse.com
Norse Women's Golf Wraps Up Briar Ridge Invite
SCHERERVILLE, Ind. – The Northern Kentucky women's golf program finished play at the 2022 Briar Ridge Invitational from the Briar Ridge Country Club in Schererville, Indiana hosted by UIC Monday afternoon. Freshman Hailey Coleman was the top Norse yet again, ending with an overall score of 157 (+13) to...
nkunorse.com
Women’s Soccer stumbles at Cleveland State on Sunday
CLEVELAND – The Northern Kentucky women's soccer program battled hard on a rainy Sunday in Cleveland, but a quick CSU goal off the opening whistle was too much to overcome as the Norse fell by a 1-0 margin to the Vikings at Krenzler Field. THE BASICS. FINAL SCORE: Cleveland...
WKRC
Former Miami football player, head coach Reed passes away
OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Former Miami University player and head coach Tom Reed passed away on Monday. He was 77 years old. Reed earned three letters with the Miami football program from 1964-66, helping the Red and White to Mid-American Conference Co-Championships in 1965 and 1966. In all, Miami was 22-7-1 in Reed's three years as a student-athlete with the program.
UC Basketball Assistant Coach Promoted to Associate Head Coach
The recruiting wizard is elevating UC's standing across the country.
dayton.com
Butler HS grad to appear on ‘Chicago P.D.’ this week
Dayton native scOtt summitt (summitt spells his name in a non-traditional way) is representing the Miami Valley as he co-stars in NBC’s “Chicago P.D.” on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 10 p.m. A 1985 graduate of Butler High School in Vandalia, summitt says it’s “so exciting” to have...
Your guide to haunted houses in the Miami Valley
MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’re looking for a haunt-tastic event in the Miami Valley for the spooky season, check out this list of haunted houses. Brimstone Haunt – A five event experience including a NEW paintball attraction. Open Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 16 to Oct. 29 beginning at 7 p.m. in Wilmington. Learn […]
4 Places To Get Pho in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in the southwestern part of Ohio serves great Vietnamese cuisine including delicious bowls of pho. Try the pho ba tai with thin slices of beef or pho ga with sliced chicken breast. If you like your food spicy, your pho can be made spicy by request. Little Saigon also has vegetarian pho options available. If you have room for dessert, try the fried bananas or red bean ice cream.
elderhsquill.org
Elder challenges Moeller in one of the GCL’s greatest rivalries
As one can see, the game already has high stakes. It will be a battle of young, talented athletes, struggling and competing in ways that are unimaginable to the normal high school football atmosphere. But, as anyone who knows these two schools would understand, this is nothing near a normal atmosphere.
wvxu.org
Cincinnati to Gov. DeWine: support expanded passenger rail in Ohio
Billions of dollars in federal grants are available to expand inter-city passenger rail, and Cincinnati officials hope to bring that money to Ohio. Council unanimously passed a resolution last week asking Governor Mike DeWine to apply. “This project is about growing our state and taking advantage of the potential further...
WFMJ.com
5 firefighters injured in Ohio, 1 flown to Dayton hospital
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Five firefighters were injured while battling a house fire in Ohio over the weekend, authorities said. Officials said the blaze was reported in a home in Springfield at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. Assistant Chief Matt Smith said crews were on the second floor when the fire suddenly took off — which he said may have been a flashover — and firefighters were ordered to evacuate.
What is ‘swatting?’ Ohio lawmaker introduces bill that makes it a felony
Some state lawmakers want to make “swatting” a felony, our news partners at WCPO reported. The term “swatting” is a prank 911 call that sends law enforcement to an address, which is essentially what happened at two area high schools last week. On Friday, false reports...
Dayton VA to host annual Veteran event
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton VA Medical Center will hold its 16th annual Stand Down for All U.S. Veterans event on Friday. The Stand Down for All U.S. Veterans event will be held on Friday, Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. located at 4100 W. Third St, in Dayton. According to the […]
dayton.com
Dayton Funk All-Stars to play pop-up concert at Employment Opportunity Center
The Dayton Funk All-Stars will perform at a concert hosted by the Montgomery County Workforce Development Services and Levitt Pavilion this weekend. From 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, the Montgomery County Employment Opportunity Center at 4303 W. Third St. in Dayton is having an open house to showcase the different services it offers. In addition to the open house, there will be live music, line dancing, raffle prizes, food trucks and local vendors.
Celebrating local musicians: Dayton Music Fest to return
“There’s so much talent in Dayton and the surrounding communities,” said Dayton Music Fest organizer Brian Johnson. “We’re here to celebrate these local musicians, their diversity in style and background, and their talents with this annual multi-day, multi-venue festival in Downtown Dayton.”
WKRC
Gramma Debbie makes a goetta breakfast casserole
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you gotta get the goetta, you might want to serve it up in a delicious breakfast casserole. Gramma Debbie from Findlay Market shows how to make hers.
Hundreds of Ohio National Guard members deploy from Dayton
"It's about teamwork, about the soldier next to you and being able to be vulnerable and lean on one another,” said LTC Cousins. “We're all going to have hard days, so leaning on each other is a skill we have to develop."
dayton.com
Key developer plans townhomes in Wright Dunbar where Wright brothers had shop
Simms hopes to have model unit open next summer at former Gem City Ice Cream site. A developer who helped spark downtown Dayton’s resurgence into a smoking-hot housing market wants to build new townhomes in the up-and-coming Wright Dunbar district. Charles Simms Development proposes building 26 new townhouses at...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy 2022 homecoming court announced
The 2022 Troy homecoming court includes, front row from left to right, Nicholas McKibbon, Carter Evans, Nick Kawecki, Colin Stoltz, Connor Hutchinson, Trey Thomas-Ward, Kamron Khatibloo, Connor Moeller, Chris King , John Yelley, and back row from left to right, Kendra Kovacs, Leah Harnish, Hannah Duff, Kara Steinke, Hannah Bridge, Maci Addington, Allison Wolfe, Hannah Brooks, Reagan Duff and Danielle Duff. The king and queen will be announced before Friday’s game against Tippecanoe at Troy Memorial Stadium.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man receives hereditary ALS diagnosis after his father's passing
CINCINNATI — For years, WLWT has been bringing its audience stories of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis patients, helping them get access to drugs that could prolong their life and taking their fight to lawmakers. But there's another devastating reality to this disease that's 100 % fatal: the genetic impact. It's...
