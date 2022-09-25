ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

nkunorse.com

This Week in Northern Kentucky Athletics: Sept. 26 – Oct. 2

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. – The heart of the fall schedule continues for Northern Kentucky Athletics as the Norse have six programs in action this week, highlighted by a jam-packed Saturday, where three home contests will all be conducted on the NKU campus, which includes men's and women's soccer and volleyball.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
nkunorse.com

Norse Women's Golf Wraps Up Briar Ridge Invite

SCHERERVILLE, Ind. – The Northern Kentucky women's golf program finished play at the 2022 Briar Ridge Invitational from the Briar Ridge Country Club in Schererville, Indiana hosted by UIC Monday afternoon. Freshman Hailey Coleman was the top Norse yet again, ending with an overall score of 157 (+13) to...
SCHERERVILLE, IN
nkunorse.com

Women’s Soccer stumbles at Cleveland State on Sunday

CLEVELAND – The Northern Kentucky women's soccer program battled hard on a rainy Sunday in Cleveland, but a quick CSU goal off the opening whistle was too much to overcome as the Norse fell by a 1-0 margin to the Vikings at Krenzler Field. THE BASICS. FINAL SCORE: Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKRC

Former Miami football player, head coach Reed passes away

OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Former Miami University player and head coach Tom Reed passed away on Monday. He was 77 years old. Reed earned three letters with the Miami football program from 1964-66, helping the Red and White to Mid-American Conference Co-Championships in 1965 and 1966. In all, Miami was 22-7-1 in Reed's three years as a student-athlete with the program.
OXFORD, OH
dayton.com

Butler HS grad to appear on ‘Chicago P.D.’ this week

Dayton native scOtt summitt (summitt spells his name in a non-traditional way) is representing the Miami Valley as he co-stars in NBC’s “Chicago P.D.” on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 10 p.m. A 1985 graduate of Butler High School in Vandalia, summitt says it’s “so exciting” to have...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Your guide to haunted houses in the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’re looking for a haunt-tastic event in the Miami Valley for the spooky season, check out this list of haunted houses. Brimstone Haunt – A five event experience including a NEW paintball attraction. Open Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 16 to Oct. 29 beginning at 7 p.m. in Wilmington. Learn […]
DAYTON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pho in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in the southwestern part of Ohio serves great Vietnamese cuisine including delicious bowls of pho. Try the pho ba tai with thin slices of beef or pho ga with sliced chicken breast. If you like your food spicy, your pho can be made spicy by request. Little Saigon also has vegetarian pho options available. If you have room for dessert, try the fried bananas or red bean ice cream.
OHIO STATE
Tom Berry
elderhsquill.org

Elder challenges Moeller in one of the GCL’s greatest rivalries

As one can see, the game already has high stakes. It will be a battle of young, talented athletes, struggling and competing in ways that are unimaginable to the normal high school football atmosphere. But, as anyone who knows these two schools would understand, this is nothing near a normal atmosphere.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Cincinnati to Gov. DeWine: support expanded passenger rail in Ohio

Billions of dollars in federal grants are available to expand inter-city passenger rail, and Cincinnati officials hope to bring that money to Ohio. Council unanimously passed a resolution last week asking Governor Mike DeWine to apply. “This project is about growing our state and taking advantage of the potential further...
CINCINNATI, OH
WFMJ.com

5 firefighters injured in Ohio, 1 flown to Dayton hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Five firefighters were injured while battling a house fire in Ohio over the weekend, authorities said. Officials said the blaze was reported in a home in Springfield at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. Assistant Chief Matt Smith said crews were on the second floor when the fire suddenly took off — which he said may have been a flashover — and firefighters were ordered to evacuate.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

Dayton VA to host annual Veteran event

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton VA Medical Center will hold its 16th annual Stand Down for All U.S. Veterans event on Friday. The Stand Down for All U.S. Veterans event will be held on Friday, Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. located at 4100 W. Third St, in Dayton. According to the […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Dayton Funk All-Stars to play pop-up concert at Employment Opportunity Center

The Dayton Funk All-Stars will perform at a concert hosted by the Montgomery County Workforce Development Services and Levitt Pavilion this weekend. From 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, the Montgomery County Employment Opportunity Center at 4303 W. Third St. in Dayton is having an open house to showcase the different services it offers. In addition to the open house, there will be live music, line dancing, raffle prizes, food trucks and local vendors.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Celebrating local musicians: Dayton Music Fest to return

“There’s so much talent in Dayton and the surrounding communities,” said Dayton Music Fest organizer Brian Johnson. “We’re here to celebrate these local musicians, their diversity in style and background, and their talents with this annual multi-day, multi-venue festival in Downtown Dayton.”
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Key developer plans townhomes in Wright Dunbar where Wright brothers had shop

Simms hopes to have model unit open next summer at former Gem City Ice Cream site. A developer who helped spark downtown Dayton’s resurgence into a smoking-hot housing market wants to build new townhomes in the up-and-coming Wright Dunbar district. Charles Simms Development proposes building 26 new townhouses at...
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy 2022 homecoming court announced

The 2022 Troy homecoming court includes, front row from left to right, Nicholas McKibbon, Carter Evans, Nick Kawecki, Colin Stoltz, Connor Hutchinson, Trey Thomas-Ward, Kamron Khatibloo, Connor Moeller, Chris King , John Yelley, and back row from left to right, Kendra Kovacs, Leah Harnish, Hannah Duff, Kara Steinke, Hannah Bridge, Maci Addington, Allison Wolfe, Hannah Brooks, Reagan Duff and Danielle Duff. The king and queen will be announced before Friday’s game against Tippecanoe at Troy Memorial Stadium.
TROY, OH

