Police investigating Saturday evening shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police are investigating a shooting at the Palmilla Apartments.

It happened just before 7:00 p.m., according to Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen with CPD.

The victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. and suspect know each other, police say.

Police are looking for the suspect in this shooting.

