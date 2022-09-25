ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Police investigating Saturday evening shooting

By Tim Renaud
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lv1cQ_0i9bAY8400

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police are investigating a shooting at the Palmilla Apartments.

It happened just before 7:00 p.m., according to Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen with CPD.

The victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. and suspect know each other, police say.

Police are looking for the suspect in this shooting.

