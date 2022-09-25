ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

goairforcefalcons.com

Falcons Return Home to Host Colorado State, Wyoming

The Air Force volleyball team returns to the Academy this week, as it opens the home portion of its conference season with Mountain West matches against Colorado State and Wyoming. The Falcons will host the Rams on Thursday, Sept. 29, before welcoming Wyoming to Cadet East Gym for Alumni Day on Saturday, Oct. 1.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Men Hold Steady at #11 in USTFCCCA Rankings

NEW ORLEANS – The Air Force men's cross country team held steady at No. 11 in the Sept. 27 edition of the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association's Division I National Coaches Poll, while the women received votes for the first time this season. Following a...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Air Force Stuns San Francisco, 1-0

SAN FRANCISCO – Air Force came out on top against a tough San Francisco team, 1-0, Sunday afternoon at Negoesco Stadium. The Falcons battled to their first win of the season (1-4-2) while handing the Dons (6-1-2) their first loss. Much credit is due to the Air Force defense,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
City
U.s. Air Force Academy, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Air Force Men’s Tennis Completes ITA Bedford Cup On Sunday

USAF ACADEMY, Colo. - Air Force men's tennis completed day three play at the 2022 ITA Bedford Cup In The Mountains Sunday, Sept. 25, at the Air Force Outdoor Intercollegiate Tennis Courts. Air Force had a strong day, going 5-2 in singles and 2-2 in doubles. The Falcons had a...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

GAME 5: Air Force vs. Navy

Saturday, Oct. 1, 10 a.m. MT, Falcon Stadium (Colorado Springs, CO) Rich Waltz (play-by-play), Aaron Taylor (analyst), Sherree Burruss (reporter), Gene Steratore (rules analyst) • Radio: KVOR AM 740 in Colorado Springs, 104.3 the Fan in Denver. Jim Arthur (play-by-play), Jesse Kurtz (analyst) THE SERIES. • Air Force leads the...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Colin Chase
Jake Dixon
Outsider.com

Motorcyclist Hits Moose on Colorado Road, Sustains Serious Injuries

A motorcyclist was left seriously injured after hitting a moose on the road in Colorado. The moose died in the crash. Adam Lamb, 44, of Colorado Springs, got in the accident at 6:10 p.m. on Park County Road 62 on the Grant side of the pass, according to Out There Colorado. The motorcycle hit the moose, and then hit a roadside post, which caused Lamb to be thrown from his bike. The moose died, and Lamb currently is suffering from serious injuries including broken arms.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
milehighcre.com

Apartment Community Near Colorado State University at Pueblo Sells for $15.25M

Capstone Apartment Partners announced today the $15.25 million sale of Belmont Square Apartments. Situated on 4.48 acres along a main thoroughfare, the 138-unit asset is just minutes away from Colorado State University at Pueblo, a variety of dining and retail establishments, and public transportation. Capstone’s Austin Smith represented the buyer,...
PUEBLO, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Zoo Cam Awaiting Arrival Of Baby Giraffe In Colorado Is Rolling

Who doesn't love a cute baby animal? If you raised your hand and are in that group, we simply cannot be friends. There's nothing quite looking at cute pictures of baby animals to give you the warm and fuzzies and one of the cutest of all of the baby animals in my humble opinion is the baby giraffe.
KXRM

Downtown’s newest spot to eat, drink and play in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A new spot in downtown Colorado Springs has everything you need for a good time. Trainwreck is located between West Las Animas and South Sierra Madre Streets and is known as Colorado Springs’ newest adult playground. The spacious downtown building is surrounded by two acres of indoor and outdoor fun. Indoors, there […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Aerospace & Defense
Sports
KKTV

73-year-old motorcyclist killed after colliding with horse trailer in Custer County

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist was killed over the weekend after crashing into a horse trailer near Wetmore. The crash was reported near mile marker 1 on Highway 67 just after 12 p.m. Saturday. According to State Patrol, the motorcyclist was heading southbound when he missed a curve in the road and drifted out of of his lane into the path of the oncoming trailer. Troopers say the rider may have been speeding.
CUSTER COUNTY, CO

