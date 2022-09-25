Read full article on original website
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force Completes Perfect Weekend With 19-13 Win Over Augustana At Rare Air Invite
USAF ACADEMY, Colo. - Air Force men's water polo (17-4) defeated Augustana 19-13 in Sunday action at the Rare Air Invite at the USAFA Cadet Natatorium. The Falcons went 4-0 for the weekend at the invite and extend their win streak to eight games. The trio of Grant Snyder, Ian...
goairforcefalcons.com
Falcons Return Home to Host Colorado State, Wyoming
The Air Force volleyball team returns to the Academy this week, as it opens the home portion of its conference season with Mountain West matches against Colorado State and Wyoming. The Falcons will host the Rams on Thursday, Sept. 29, before welcoming Wyoming to Cadet East Gym for Alumni Day on Saturday, Oct. 1.
goairforcefalcons.com
Men Hold Steady at #11 in USTFCCCA Rankings
NEW ORLEANS – The Air Force men's cross country team held steady at No. 11 in the Sept. 27 edition of the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association's Division I National Coaches Poll, while the women received votes for the first time this season. Following a...
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force Stuns San Francisco, 1-0
SAN FRANCISCO – Air Force came out on top against a tough San Francisco team, 1-0, Sunday afternoon at Negoesco Stadium. The Falcons battled to their first win of the season (1-4-2) while handing the Dons (6-1-2) their first loss. Much credit is due to the Air Force defense,...
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force Men’s Tennis Completes ITA Bedford Cup On Sunday
USAF ACADEMY, Colo. - Air Force men's tennis completed day three play at the 2022 ITA Bedford Cup In The Mountains Sunday, Sept. 25, at the Air Force Outdoor Intercollegiate Tennis Courts. Air Force had a strong day, going 5-2 in singles and 2-2 in doubles. The Falcons had a...
goairforcefalcons.com
GAME 5: Air Force vs. Navy
Saturday, Oct. 1, 10 a.m. MT, Falcon Stadium (Colorado Springs, CO) Rich Waltz (play-by-play), Aaron Taylor (analyst), Sherree Burruss (reporter), Gene Steratore (rules analyst) • Radio: KVOR AM 740 in Colorado Springs, 104.3 the Fan in Denver. Jim Arthur (play-by-play), Jesse Kurtz (analyst) THE SERIES. • Air Force leads the...
Most Reverend Michael Sheridan of Colorado Springs dies at 77-years-old
Bishop Sheridan was reportedly moved to hospice on Monday night at Penrose Hospital, where he passed away just after 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday.
Air Force readiness exercise stretches across Front Range this weekend
(Buckley Space Force Base) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 23, 2022. (Aurora, Colo.) The 140th Wing of the Colorado Air National Guard is conducting a readiness exercise at Buckley Space Force Base and Pueblo Regional Airport, Pueblo. The exercise is scheduled for Sept. 22-25.
Motorcyclist Hits Moose on Colorado Road, Sustains Serious Injuries
A motorcyclist was left seriously injured after hitting a moose on the road in Colorado. The moose died in the crash. Adam Lamb, 44, of Colorado Springs, got in the accident at 6:10 p.m. on Park County Road 62 on the Grant side of the pass, according to Out There Colorado. The motorcycle hit the moose, and then hit a roadside post, which caused Lamb to be thrown from his bike. The moose died, and Lamb currently is suffering from serious injuries including broken arms.
Take a Short Walk to a Former Colorado Family’s 1800s Homestead
There are several structures throughout Colorado that date all the way back to the 1800s and are still standing to this day. These preserved spots provide a peek at the Centennial State's historical past. One of these sites can be found inside Castlewood Canyon State Park. Located here, are the...
milehighcre.com
Apartment Community Near Colorado State University at Pueblo Sells for $15.25M
Capstone Apartment Partners announced today the $15.25 million sale of Belmont Square Apartments. Situated on 4.48 acres along a main thoroughfare, the 138-unit asset is just minutes away from Colorado State University at Pueblo, a variety of dining and retail establishments, and public transportation. Capstone’s Austin Smith represented the buyer,...
Zoo Cam Awaiting Arrival Of Baby Giraffe In Colorado Is Rolling
Who doesn't love a cute baby animal? If you raised your hand and are in that group, we simply cannot be friends. There's nothing quite looking at cute pictures of baby animals to give you the warm and fuzzies and one of the cutest of all of the baby animals in my humble opinion is the baby giraffe.
United to suspend nonstop service from Colorado Springs to LA
United Airlines will suspend nonstop service from Colorado Springs to Los Angeles starting Jan. 3. The change in service comes during ongoing pilot shortages, the recent arrival of Southwest to Colorado Springs and industry-wide challenges as airlines strive to return to pre-pandemic capacity levels, Colorado Springs Airport Director of Aviation Greg Phillips said.
Watch a Comical Colorado Horse Completely Photobomb His Owner
This is one of my favorite horses ever and that's saying something. His name is Wesley. He's a 12-year-old Colorado horse who is known for comically photobombing his owner and I have a new video to prove it. This fun moment was just shared out of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Here's...
Downtown’s newest spot to eat, drink and play in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — A new spot in downtown Colorado Springs has everything you need for a good time. Trainwreck is located between West Las Animas and South Sierra Madre Streets and is known as Colorado Springs’ newest adult playground. The spacious downtown building is surrounded by two acres of indoor and outdoor fun. Indoors, there […]
KKTV
Colorado Springs firefighters rescue lost hikers at Blodgett Peak Open Space Sunday night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters rescued lost hikers in northwestern Colorado Springs Sunday evening. Colorado Springs firefighters say hikers got lost on a trail at Blodgett Peak Open Space. Rescue crews began trying to make contact Sunday evening around 8:30. They were later able to find the hikers. Fire...
2 Fastest-Growing Cities in Colorado
As we all know, there is no dought Colorado is one of the most beautiful states in America because of its beautiful natural scenery, historical town, lively cities, and many more iconic spots.
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Colorado this week
If you love a good cheeseburger, you'll be excited to learn that a famous restaurant chain is opening a new location in Colorado next week. Read on to learn more. Colorado Springs residents can look forward to a new Whataburger restaurant opening in their city on September 27, 2022.
Not your average open mic night at Colorado Springs lounge
Jives Coffee Lounge sits on Colbrunn Court, facing Bancroft Park in Old Colorado City. It’s brick on the outside, painted. It’s also brick on the inside, exposed. If Jives is anything, it is aware. This is a calculatedly comfortable place, and that certainly is not a bad thing.
KKTV
73-year-old motorcyclist killed after colliding with horse trailer in Custer County
CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist was killed over the weekend after crashing into a horse trailer near Wetmore. The crash was reported near mile marker 1 on Highway 67 just after 12 p.m. Saturday. According to State Patrol, the motorcyclist was heading southbound when he missed a curve in the road and drifted out of of his lane into the path of the oncoming trailer. Troopers say the rider may have been speeding.
