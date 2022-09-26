ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Fabrizio Romano - 'A Lot Of Interest' In Liverpool Midfielder Naby Keita

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 1 day ago

Guinea international said to be wanting Jurgen Klopp clarification before making decision about his future.

Jurgen Klopp's midfield at Liverpool has been the subject of intense scrutiny over recent weeks amid a disappointing start to the season.

The Reds have taken just nine points from their opening six Premier League matches and were humiliated by Serie A leaders Napoli in the Champions League.

Liverpool have had a disappointing start to the season with Jurgen Klopp's midfield heavily criticised.

IMAGO / Xinhua

Liverpool Injury Crisis

It cannot be ignored however that there has been something of an injury crisis at Anfield which left Klopp without 10 first-team players at one stage.

One of the players who has been sidelined is midfielder Naby Keita who picked up a hamstring problem just before the poor performance against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Naby Keita Future

The 27-year-old is out of contract next summer and it was reported that talks over extending that deal have stalled with the Guinea international not completely happy with his status at the club.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The speculation was fuelled further by Keita's exclusion from the Champions League squad for the group stages though that has been put down to his injury rather than any other reason.

Naby Keita in pre-season action against former club RB Leipzig

IMAGO / Karina Hessland

Fabrizio Romano Update

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Keita's future in his column on CaughtOffside suggesting talks are continuing but the player is generating a lot of interest from other clubs.

“There are ongoing contacts between Naby Keita’s camp and Liverpool to decide about the future. There’s been a lot of interest around him for a long time but no official bids.

“Talks with Liverpool will continue, Keita wants to understand how important he’ll be for Klopp in the future before making his final decision.”

LFCTR Verdict

The future of Keita is not an easy one to resolve. At 27, Liverpool could still command a decent fee for him, but not with less than 12 months left of his current deal.

His importance to Klopp is still unclear despite impressing last season so the Anfield hierarchy need to try and get a contract extension agreed even if it is just to protect his transfer value.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Comments / 0

PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Serie A#The Champions League#Imago#Old Trafford
PREMIER LEAGUE
SOCCER
PREMIER LEAGUE
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

