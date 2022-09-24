ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Immokalee Road in Orangetree

Florida Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Immokalee Road in Collier County on Sunday morning. Troopers say an SUV and a motorcycle collided near the intersection of Immokalee Road and Oil Well Road just after 4 a.m. According to FHP, the SUV was traveling west...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Pedestrian injured in crash on Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers

A pedestrian was injured in a crash on Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers on Sunday night. According to FHP, the crash involved a pickup truck and a pedestrian. The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital. This crash remains under investigation.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC 2

City of Marco Island Issues Voluntary Evacuations

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. – (September 27, 2022) The City of Marco Island encourages residents and visitors to voluntarily evacuate the Island in the face of Hurricane Ian. Given the strength and uncertainty of the track of Hurricane Ian, there is a potential threat to life and property. The threat is not yet imminent, but the timeline is less than 36 hours until the Island may be subject to 4-7 feet of storm surge, flooded roads and power outages.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
Mysuncoast.com

5am Track of Ian

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ian is now a hurricane. A Hurricane Watch and Storm Surge Watch have been issued for the area. The storm has overnight developed a strong inner core and rapid intensification is forecast. Banding is seen in all quadrants of the storm, another signal of a strengthening system. The central pressure has dropped from 988mb to 983mb.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Fort Myers, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Parts of Charlotte County being told to evacuate, shelters open

Charlotte County is already calling for some to evacuate the area due to Hurricane Ian. Four storm shelters were opened on Tuesday morning for those who can’t evacuate. This includes those living on the barrier islands of Don Pedro Island, Knight Island (Palm Island), Little Gasparilla Island, Gasparilla Island, and Manasota Key, as well as residents in any zone living in mobile homes and trailers. People are advised to stay in a well-constructed home with friends and family members who live outside of evacuation areas or flood zones.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County issues voluntary evacuation, will open voluntary shelters

Collier County has issued a voluntary evacuation notice for those living in immediate coastal areas, west and south of US-41 in low-lying flood-prone areas and mobile homes. Collier County was the first county in Southwest Florida to issue a State of Emergency. People who live there have been preparing, and the county will open four voluntary shelters and a special needs shelter on Tuesday afternoon.
classiccountry1045.com

DeSoto County Updates On Local News Involving Pending Storm

Parents, Families and District Employees – The School District of DeSoto County will continue its close collaboration with local Emergency Management officials on decisions regarding school closure. A decision will be made by 12 noon today, September 26 concerning potential school closures. We will keep you updated through email,...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Fort Myers braces for Tropical Storm Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. - It’s the calm before the storm. Not only are the skies calm along the beachfront but so are the hardened residents who are no strangers to hurricanes. "We have the shutters up, and we’re ready to go," said Michael-Ann Searls. Hurricane preparations are done...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Search on for truck in attempted boat theft from Cape Haze lot

Authorities are searching for two suspects who attempted to steal a 21-foot boat and trailer on Thursday from a Cape Haze storage lot. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, they attempted to steal a NauticStar boat and trailer. They used a 2-tone truck but fled after a witness...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Canals overflowing from storm surge is a concern for Cape Coral residents

Anytime a storm hits near Cape Coral, there is a fear that canals will overflow and cause significant issues. If a storm hits north of Cape Coral, there is a likely chance the canals will overflow. In that case, it’s essential to prepare your home and yourself. No matter...
WINKNEWS.com

1 dead in shooting on Fort Myers Beach

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting on Fort Myers Beach. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one person died at the Red Coconut RV Park. The RV Park is off of Estero Boulevard and just south of Sand Dollar Drive. The Mobile Command Center and the Crime Scene Unit...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL

