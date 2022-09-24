Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prodigy Goes Pink! at Lazy Springs Recreation ParkJessie RogersNorth Fort Myers, FL
3 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Avelo Airlines Announces New Base in Fort Myers – Signs of Florida’s Tourism and Business Economy GrowingToby HazlewoodFort Myers, FL
Opinion: Kill World Baseball Classic — Or Move It To NovemberIBWAAFort Myers, FL
Related
Edison Bridge shut down for fatal crash
Police say the Edison Bridge is shut down due to a fatal crash. No word on how long the road will be closed.
WINKNEWS.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Immokalee Road in Orangetree
Florida Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Immokalee Road in Collier County on Sunday morning. Troopers say an SUV and a motorcycle collided near the intersection of Immokalee Road and Oil Well Road just after 4 a.m. According to FHP, the SUV was traveling west...
WINKNEWS.com
Multiple people are dead after a fatal crash on Edison Bridge
Multiple people are dead after a fatal crash on the Edison Bridge in North Fort Myers on Saturday. FMPD says that 4 people are confirmed dead but they cannot give a specific number on how many victims were involved in the crash. Police say the lanes on the bridge going...
WINKNEWS.com
Pedestrian injured in crash on Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers
A pedestrian was injured in a crash on Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers on Sunday night. According to FHP, the crash involved a pickup truck and a pedestrian. The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital. This crash remains under investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC 2
City of Marco Island Issues Voluntary Evacuations
MARCO ISLAND, Fla. – (September 27, 2022) The City of Marco Island encourages residents and visitors to voluntarily evacuate the Island in the face of Hurricane Ian. Given the strength and uncertainty of the track of Hurricane Ian, there is a potential threat to life and property. The threat is not yet imminent, but the timeline is less than 36 hours until the Island may be subject to 4-7 feet of storm surge, flooded roads and power outages.
Florida Man Tries To Run Over Bouncers After Being Bounced From Bar
A Florida man has been arrested after being kicked out of a bar, trying to run over bouncers, and crashing into the building. According to police, 23-year-old Junior Alberto Navas Lopez, has racked up multiple charges including Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon and DUI
Mysuncoast.com
5am Track of Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ian is now a hurricane. A Hurricane Watch and Storm Surge Watch have been issued for the area. The storm has overnight developed a strong inner core and rapid intensification is forecast. Banding is seen in all quadrants of the storm, another signal of a strengthening system. The central pressure has dropped from 988mb to 983mb.
Lee County planning to keep bridges from Fort Myers to Cape Coral open
It’s an answer not a lot of those living in Lee County knew- do Lee County’s bridges stay open during a hurricane threat?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WINKNEWS.com
Parts of Charlotte County being told to evacuate, shelters open
Charlotte County is already calling for some to evacuate the area due to Hurricane Ian. Four storm shelters were opened on Tuesday morning for those who can’t evacuate. This includes those living on the barrier islands of Don Pedro Island, Knight Island (Palm Island), Little Gasparilla Island, Gasparilla Island, and Manasota Key, as well as residents in any zone living in mobile homes and trailers. People are advised to stay in a well-constructed home with friends and family members who live outside of evacuation areas or flood zones.
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County issues voluntary evacuation, will open voluntary shelters
Collier County has issued a voluntary evacuation notice for those living in immediate coastal areas, west and south of US-41 in low-lying flood-prone areas and mobile homes. Collier County was the first county in Southwest Florida to issue a State of Emergency. People who live there have been preparing, and the county will open four voluntary shelters and a special needs shelter on Tuesday afternoon.
Charlotte County issues evacuation orders Zone A - Red areas
Charlotte County officials issued evacuation orders for Zone A - Red areas during Monday's press conference.
WINKNEWS.com
Lehigh Acres neighborhood concerned with possible flooding from the storm
A Lehigh Acres neighborhood that floods often is concerned about what may come from Tropical Storm Ian. The residents say a tropical storm or hurricane will only make matters worse for them. On September 18, flooding on Green Meadows Road was what residents called the worst since the last big...
classiccountry1045.com
DeSoto County Updates On Local News Involving Pending Storm
Parents, Families and District Employees – The School District of DeSoto County will continue its close collaboration with local Emergency Management officials on decisions regarding school closure. A decision will be made by 12 noon today, September 26 concerning potential school closures. We will keep you updated through email,...
fox35orlando.com
Fort Myers braces for Tropical Storm Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. - It’s the calm before the storm. Not only are the skies calm along the beachfront but so are the hardened residents who are no strangers to hurricanes. "We have the shutters up, and we’re ready to go," said Michael-Ann Searls. Hurricane preparations are done...
WINKNEWS.com
Search on for truck in attempted boat theft from Cape Haze lot
Authorities are searching for two suspects who attempted to steal a 21-foot boat and trailer on Thursday from a Cape Haze storage lot. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, they attempted to steal a NauticStar boat and trailer. They used a 2-tone truck but fled after a witness...
WINKNEWS.com
Canals overflowing from storm surge is a concern for Cape Coral residents
Anytime a storm hits near Cape Coral, there is a fear that canals will overflow and cause significant issues. If a storm hits north of Cape Coral, there is a likely chance the canals will overflow. In that case, it’s essential to prepare your home and yourself. No matter...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County declares State of Local Emergency, announces evacuations, shelters
Lee County has declared a local State of Emergency and announced shelter openings and mandatory evacuations due to the current forecast track of Hurricane Ian. Lee County has expanded evacuation orders to add parts of Evacuation Zone C. This latest order covers the portion of Zone C that lies in...
Know your zone ahead of possible storm
Whether you’re new to the area or you’ve lived here for a while, the message from emergency management officials is the same: Plan ahead now.
Residents and officials preparing for Hurricane Ian and potential impact
Locals could be seen on the beach Monday afternoon but they say they are still cautious about what can happen in the next 24 to 48 hours.
WINKNEWS.com
1 dead in shooting on Fort Myers Beach
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting on Fort Myers Beach. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one person died at the Red Coconut RV Park. The RV Park is off of Estero Boulevard and just south of Sand Dollar Drive. The Mobile Command Center and the Crime Scene Unit...
Comments / 0