Kalamazoo, MI

ubbulls.com

Bulls Open MAC Play with an Emphatic Win over Eastern Michigan

YPSILANTI, MI – The University at Buffalo football team put together a dominant offensive effort to beat Eastern Michigan, 51-30, in the Mid-American Conference opener for both teams at Rynearson Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The 50 points were the most points ever scored by a UB team in a MAC road contest.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Former Buffalo Sabre arraigned on criminal contempt charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former Buffalo Sabre Anthony “Tony” S. McKegney is facing a criminal contempt charge for allegedly violating an order of protection. McKegney is accused of making several phone calls and sending emails between April 2, 2022, and April 8, 2022, violating a  March 25 order of protection issued by an Erie County […]
BUFFALO, NY
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: 38-year-old man wins $500K on scratch off ticket

A Calhoun County man couldn’t stop shaking after winning $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Black Pearls instant game. The lucky 38-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at the Columbia C-Store, located at 1265 Columbia Avenue East in Battle Creek. “I purchased a Black...
1077 WRKR

What Do You Call A Person From Kalamazoo?

This question has hounded me since I've moved here. Every town or city I've lived in, it's been relatively easy to identify ourselves - Wichitan, Oklahoman (or Okie), Duncanite, Ardmoron, etc. But Kalamazoo is a different animal, and a mouthful at times. So, what do people who live here actually...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WLNS

Over 7,000 people without power in Ingham, Eaton Counties

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Around 7,601 Consumers Energy customers are without power in Eaton and Ingham Counties. The outages are localized near Dimondale, Windsor Township, and southern portions of the Grand Ledge area. Consumers Energy has not determined a cause for the outages yet. Power is expected to be restored between 11:15 and 11:30 p.m. […]
LANSING, MI
WOOD TV8

Woman killed, man injured in crash near Byron Center

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was killed and a man seriously injured in a crash near Byron Center Friday afternoon. It happened around 4 p.m. on 76th Street SW near Indigo Ridge Drive in Byron Township. The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says the driver of a pickup truck slowed for a vehicle making […]
BYRON CENTER, MI
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Police investigating Thursday shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating after a Thursday evening shooting on Leroy Avenue. Police said a man was shot in the leg around 6:15 p.m. and has been taken to ECMC for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing. News 4 will provide updates as they become available.
BUFFALO, NY
13 ON YOUR SIDE

28th Street at Burlingame Avenue reopened after crash

WYOMING, Mich. — 28th Street at Burlingame Avenue in Wyoming has been reopened following an early morning crash. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says the road was closed around 6:45 a.m. Authorities say a Gordon Food Service semi-truck collided with a Chevy Trailblazer. There is no information on...
WYOMING, MI

