ubbulls.com
Bulls Open MAC Play with an Emphatic Win over Eastern Michigan
YPSILANTI, MI – The University at Buffalo football team put together a dominant offensive effort to beat Eastern Michigan, 51-30, in the Mid-American Conference opener for both teams at Rynearson Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The 50 points were the most points ever scored by a UB team in a MAC road contest.
Gobles makes history with first girl to play varsity football
The Tigers are 3-1 this season, their best start in the last four years. Totiyana says she’ll be playing again next season and hopes to inspire other girls to play football if they’re interested.
Former Buffalo Sabre arraigned on criminal contempt charge
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former Buffalo Sabre Anthony “Tony” S. McKegney is facing a criminal contempt charge for allegedly violating an order of protection. McKegney is accused of making several phone calls and sending emails between April 2, 2022, and April 8, 2022, violating a March 25 order of protection issued by an Erie County […]
WZZM 13
'It hurt my heart': Grandville roller rink facing backlash after accusations of discrimination
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A local roller skating rink is being accused of discrimination, after hosting a party for area high schools, but leaving some schools off the guest list. 13 On Your Side has been tracking down the details of the story and some in the community feel the rink's response is just not good enough.
Gas prices spike in Michigan
Drivers in West Michigan are seeing a big jump in gas prices on Monday morning. Prices have been rising for six straight days after declining for nearly 100 days in a row.
Michigan’s Best Grocery Store Is In West Michigan And It’s Not Meijer
Michiganders have a lot of options when it comes to grocery shopping. Off the top of my head, I can think of Meijer, Aldi, Family Fare, Wal-Mart, Sam's Club, Costco, Trader Joe's, and Kroger. These grocery stores not only offer groceries but a lot of them also have all of your shopping needs covered.
Grandville Roller Rink Accused Of Throwing ‘Racist’ Homecoming Dance
A Grandville roller rink is being accused of racism after posting an exclusive invite list for a 'homecoming' event that included only predominantly white districts. Why are people upset with Tarry Hall Roller Rink in Grandville?. An online post from Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink advertised a 'High School Homecoming...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: 38-year-old man wins $500K on scratch off ticket
A Calhoun County man couldn’t stop shaking after winning $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Black Pearls instant game. The lucky 38-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at the Columbia C-Store, located at 1265 Columbia Avenue East in Battle Creek. “I purchased a Black...
What Do You Call A Person From Kalamazoo?
This question has hounded me since I've moved here. Every town or city I've lived in, it's been relatively easy to identify ourselves - Wichitan, Oklahoman (or Okie), Duncanite, Ardmoron, etc. But Kalamazoo is a different animal, and a mouthful at times. So, what do people who live here actually...
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, three cities in Michigan were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Multiple cars catch fire at Grandville Meijer
Multiple cars caught fire at a Grandville Meijer on Monday.
Driver crashes through guardrail, falls off bridge in West Michigan
Police are investigating in West Michigan after a person crashed through a guardrail and drove off a bridge in Allegan County Saturday evening.
Over 7,000 people without power in Ingham, Eaton Counties
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Around 7,601 Consumers Energy customers are without power in Eaton and Ingham Counties. The outages are localized near Dimondale, Windsor Township, and southern portions of the Grand Ledge area. Consumers Energy has not determined a cause for the outages yet. Power is expected to be restored between 11:15 and 11:30 p.m. […]
Woman killed, man injured in crash near Byron Center
BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was killed and a man seriously injured in a crash near Byron Center Friday afternoon. It happened around 4 p.m. on 76th Street SW near Indigo Ridge Drive in Byron Township. The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says the driver of a pickup truck slowed for a vehicle making […]
lanthorn.com
Drugging incidents in Grand Rapids clubs spark concern among GV community
Following a Facebook post from a Grand Valley State University student claiming that three of her friends had been drugged while at a bar in downtown Grand Rapids, students and community members have been on increased alert. The post described the women as being careful and keeping an eye on...
Buffalo Police investigating Thursday shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating after a Thursday evening shooting on Leroy Avenue. Police said a man was shot in the leg around 6:15 p.m. and has been taken to ECMC for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing. News 4 will provide updates as they become available.
3 injured in M-6 crash in Jamestown Twp.
Three people were injured in a crash on M-6 that involved multiple vehicles Saturday night, deputies said.
Man dies after 3-truck crash near Paw Paw
A man has died after a crash that involved three trucks on Wednesday, according to Michigan State Police.
KDPS: 1 injured in early morning stabbing
One person is being treated at the hospital after a stabbing early Saturday morning.
28th Street at Burlingame Avenue reopened after crash
WYOMING, Mich. — 28th Street at Burlingame Avenue in Wyoming has been reopened following an early morning crash. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says the road was closed around 6:45 a.m. Authorities say a Gordon Food Service semi-truck collided with a Chevy Trailblazer. There is no information on...
