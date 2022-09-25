ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket seen across skies on Saturday

By Nexstar Media Wire, Courtney Ingalls
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kjSyx_0i9aO6fk00

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. ( WAVY ) – If you’re on the east coast, you might have caught a glimpse of a tiny bright spot flying across the sky Saturday night. It was SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket!

According to Space Flight Now , the almost 230-foot-tall rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Saturday evening and was carrying 52 new Starlink satellites to orbit.

10 On Your Side compiled a gallery of some viewer photos of the rocket soaring through the sky:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M22uz_0i9aO6fk00
    Photo Courtesy: Julie Mullet
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tXiq6_0i9aO6fk00
    Photo Courtesy: Jenn Begany
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jvtQH_0i9aO6fk00
    Photo Courtesy: Angela Thomas
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=008TkA_0i9aO6fk00
    Photo Courtesy: Caitlin Holder
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ss25M_0i9aO6fk00

This is the 41st launch from Florida this year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket#Starlink Satellites#Falcon 9#Nexstar Media Inc
Business Insider

NASA chief says everyone 'poo-pooed' Elon Musk's SpaceX when it was pitted against Boeing but it's had more successful launches

NASA administrator Bill Nelson said critics dismissed SpaceX when it was up against Boeing but Elon Musk's company has actually achieved more, according to Newsweek. The US space agency has awarded SpaceX a total of 14 missions. The most recent agreement was a $1.4 billion contract for five more astronaut missions to the International Space Station.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Boston

SpaceX rocket launch seen in skies across New England

BOSTON -- Did you see something unusual in the sky around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday?It was very bright and hard to miss.It turns out it was the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, which was launched from Cape Canaveral Saturday. Falcon 9 was carrying 52 Starlink satellites to orbit.   WBZ-TV viewer Betsey Strum shared with meteorologist Jacob Wycoff a picture of the rocket. Saturday's launch was SpaceX's 43rd orbital mission of 2022, adding to the company's single-year liftoff record.  
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

US spy satellite launched into orbit from California

A classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office launched into orbit aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy rocket on Saturday.The NROL-91 spy satellite lifted off at 3:25 p.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California's Santa Barbara County. It was the last launch of a Delta 4 from the West Coast. Additional launches are planned from Florida before the Deltas are replaced by ULA’s next-generation Vulcan Centaur rockets. The Delta IV Heavy configuration first launched in December 2004. This was the 387th flight of a Delta rocket since 1960 and the 95th and final launch from Vandenberg. The National Reconnaissance Office is the government agency in charge of developing, building, launching and maintaining U.S. spy satellites that provide intelligence data to policymakers, the intelligence community and Defense Department. Read More Mourners warned of overnight queues to view Queen’s coffin - live
CALIFORNIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

NASA's DART Mission Spacecraft Successfully Redirects Asteroid

An asteroid was successfully redirected by a spacecraft for the first time in history. The feat was made possible when the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), through its Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission, directly hit the asteroid Dimorphos. The asteroid collision took place on Monday, September 26, after...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KFOR

Large crash shuts down I-35 traffic in Noble County, 1 dead

Update: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports one person has died but no other details are being released at this time. I-35 northbound at mile marker 203 is open to one lane. The closure is estimated to last into late evening while crews and responders continue to clear the lanes. Southbound...
NOBLE COUNTY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy