New York State Troopers head to Puerto Rico

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN/AP) - A contingent of 50 New York State Troopers left Saturday morning for Puerto Rico to help the island nation, as it recovers from the devastation left behind in the wake of Hurricane Fiona.

The first wave of 50 Troopers, along with 69 New Jersey State Troopers, flew out of JFK airport at about 10 a.m. ET bound for Puerto Rico. The flight was donated by Jet Blue Airlines.

“New York State Troopers have always answered the call for assistance wherever it’s needed, from Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, to our first assistance mission in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria," State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen said in a statement. "Our Troopers will be on the ground assisting our partners with the Puerto Rico Police Department with public safety and recovery efforts as long as necessary.”

Photo credit New York State Police

The 50 Troopers that departed Saturday morning will be assisting the Puerto Rico Police Department with traffic control and other law enforcement missions as needed, primarily in Aguadilla and Arecibo. A second group of 50 Troopers will also be deployed in the coming weeks.