As inflation skyrockets, local Texas governments ponder tax rate increases as they balance budgets

JASPER — Every summer, Jasper County Judge Mark Allen begins to worry about two very different storms brewing: hurricanes and his county budget. Allen and thousands of other local government officials across Texas entered this year’s budget season facing historic rates of inflation along with severe labor shortages. Complicating the budget process, counties and other taxing bodies say they can’t raise taxes to cover the growing costs of employee salaries and raw materials because their hands are tied by public pressure and recent legislation.
THOUSANDS OF TEXANS CONDEMN MARVIN NICHOLS RESERVOIR, SO WHY IS IT STILL IN THE STATE WATER PLAN?

Building Reservoirs Is An Outdated Solution To Solving State Water Problems. NORTHEAST TEXAS (September 26, 2022) — More than 2,000 Texans have expressed their opposition to the proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir by signing a petition which condemns the water project and states, “The proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir would rob Northeast Texas of land, valuable jobs, and precious water, devastating the region’s economic vitality, heritage farmlands, and natural resources. I stand in opposition to this project and call on policymakers to put a stop to this costly, unnecessary and damaging project.”
Texas Weekly Gas Price Update

Average gasoline prices in Texas have fallen 5.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.09/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas. Prices in Texas are 26.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 26.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 5.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.88 per gallon.
